Board Makers Add AMD Ryzen 3000 XT ‘Matisse Refresh’ CPU Support In Latest BIOS For AM4 Series Motherboards

With the release of AMD's Ryzen 3000 XT 'Matisse Refresh' Desktop CPUs yesterday, board makers have added BIOS support for the said processors for their entire AM4 motherboard portfolio. AIBs such as MSI, Gigabyte, and Biostar have all released BIOS to support the said CPUs which can be downloaded from the respective motherboards support page.

AMD Ryzen 3000 XT 'Matisse Refresh' Desktop CPUs Get BIOS Support On All Existing AM4 Motherboards

Each respective motherboard maker has added BIOS support for the Matisse Refresh Desktop CPU lineup from AMD which was introduced yesterday. The BIOS has been released for all AM4 boards which include the recently released B550 series and the existing 500/400/300 series boards. Those of you who are planning to buy or upgrade to a Ryzen 3000 XT CPU should definitely be upgrading their motherboards with the new BIOS.

The BIOS itself comes in two packages, we have the ComboPI4 1.0.0.6 (V1) for the older 300 & 400 series motherboards while the ComboPI4 1.0.0.2 (V2) BIOS has been released for the new 500 chip based motherboards. The respective BIOS can be downloaded from the motherboard support list pages which you can find at the webpage of your motherboard manufacturer.

The AMD Ryzen 3000 'Matisse Refresh' Desktop CPUs mainly offer a slight increase in boost clocks which adds about a 5% performance boost over the standard SKUs. The CPUs carry the same MSRP as the existing parts but the main challenge for the CPUs would be the retail pricing for the existing chips. The Ryzen 9 3900XT will cost $499 US at launch and you're looking at a 100 MHz boost clock bump over the original variant.

However, for that 5% performance boost, you'd be paying almost $100 US more since the Ryzen 9 3900X can be found for around $400 US at several major outlets. The same holds true for the rest of the XT and non-XT parts. It's a decent generational refresh but between the discounted non-XT parts and the upcoming Ryzen 4000 'Vermeer' Desktop CPUs, Matisse Refresh CPUs offer very little reason to get them.

AMD Ryzen 3000 'Mattise Refresh' Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name AMD Ryzen 5 3600X AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT AMD Ryzen 7 3800X AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT AMD Ryzen 9 3900X AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT CPU Architecture 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 Cores/Threads 6/12 6/12 8/16 8/16 12/24 12/24 Base Clock 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz 3.9 GHz 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz Boost Clock 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz L3 Cache 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 64 MB 64 MB TDP 95W 95W 105W 105W 105W 105W Launch 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Price $249 US (MSRP)

$219 US (Newegg) $249 US $399 US (MSRP)

$328 US (Newegg) $399 US $499 US (MSRP)

$419 US (Newegg) $499 US

MSI has also released a BIOS rollout schedule according to which the 400-series MAX boards will be getting 1.0.0.6 (V1) firmware by end of June and 300-series motherboards would receive in August. The 1.0.0.2 (V2) firmware will be rolled out to X570 motherboards in early July followed by the rest of the 500 series motherboards by mid of July. That should fall in line with the release of the CPUs on the 7th of July.