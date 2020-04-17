AMD Renoir Flagship ‘Ryzen 4900H’ Hard Launching By 2H 2020

AMD recently announced the 7nm-based family of award-winning APUs on the Renoir platform and while ASUS appears to have an exclusive on the 4800H for now, things were still a bit foggy as far as the Ryzen 4900H flagship goes. Well, good news for gamers, not only have we learned when other laptop manufacturers are expected to launch AMD's Renoir parts but we also know when laptops with the flagship 4900H part will be available to purchase: sometime around June 2020.

Laptop models with AMD's flagship Renoir processor launching around June 2020

ASUS's Zephyrus G appears to have an exclusive on AMD's Renoir APU for now and while other vendors will have to wait, we have received information that general availability of these parts will not happen till June 2020. In fact, the Renoir Ryzen 4900H is expected to become available to laptop manufacturers around the same time as well. The releases of the big laptop manufacturers is going to happen from June through 2H 2020. This is a big design win (and exclusive) for ASUS and I have no doubts they are going to have an amazing quarter on top of AMD Renoir - which is absolute value for money right now. [/exclusive]

Announced in March and featuring 8 cores and 16 threads, the AMD Renoir 4900H APU will be equipped with a Vega GPU with 8 CUs. Best of all? All of this is going to be manufactured on the 7nm process from TSMC - allowing AMD to reap the economical and power efficiency benefits of the sub 14nm process.

Recap: what we know about AMD's Renoir 4900H so far

The Renoir APU lineup will be available in three primary processors with a configurable TDP. You have the Ryzen 9 4900H, Ryzen 9 4800H and the Ryzen 5 4600H. These are the higher end SKUs with a TDP of 45W and a boost clock of 4.4 GHz (base clock of 3.3 GHz). You also then have the "S" variants with a 10W lower TDP at 35W. These are the Ryzen 9 4900HS, Ryzen 4800HS and Ryzen 4600HS processors. While the Ryzen 9 4900HS has a slightly lower boost clock of 4.3 GHz (base clock of 3.0 GHz), the 4800HS and 4600 HS appear to be identical to their 45W counterparts.

The Ryzen 4000 series processors, codenamed Renoir, are built on the 7nm process and based on the Zen 2 architecture. AMD is claiming an IPC improvement of 25% over the last generation - which is a very significant improvement (and delivered not only through architectural optimizations but the node shrink as well). At the same time, the company has managed to reduce SoC power by 20% with 2x higher power efficiency and 5x faster state switching. The Renoir APU has 9.8 billion transistors and the package measures 25x25x1.38mm.

AMD has also incorporated some new features into their Renoir processors that will extend the life of any laptops those go into. With improved idle detection, activity detection and power state detection, I am expecting we will see an increase of an hour or two on battery life with laptops featuring Renoir.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir APU' Lineup

Cores / Threads GPU Cores GPU Clock GPU TFLOPs TDP AMD Ryzen 9 4900H 8C/16T 8 1.75 GHz 1.79 45W AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS 8C/16T 8 1.75 GHz 1.79 35W AMD Ryzen 7 4800U 8C/16T 8 1.75 GHz 1.79 15W AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8C/16T 7 1.6 GHz 1.43 45W AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS 8C/16T 7 1.6 GHz 1.43 35W AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8C/8T 7 1.6 GHz 1.43 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 8C/12T 6 1.5 GHz 1.15 45W AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS 6C/12T 6 1.5 GHz 1.15 35W AMD Ryzen 5 4600U 6C/12T 6 1.5 GHz 1.15 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6C/6T 6 1.5 GHz 1.15 15W AMD Ryzen 3 4300U 4C/4T 5 1.5 GHz 0.96 15W