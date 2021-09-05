AMD’s Next-Gen Rembrandt ‘Ryzen 6000’ APUs Currently In Mass Production, Alleges Rumor

Yesterday, Twitter leaker Greymon55, posted a tweet stating that the AMD Rembrandt APUs (Ryzen 6000 series) are already in mass production which means we could see a launch in Q1 2022 or earlier.

AMD Rembrandt APUs (Ryzen 6000 Series) Rumored To Be In Mass Production

If the above information is true, it is speculated that we will see the next-gen APU lineup from AMD much sooner.

Rembrandt is already in mass production. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) September 3, 2021

Rembrandt is the codename for AMD's next-gen APU that features AMD's enhanced Zen3+ core architecture as well as featuring the RDNA 2 integrated GPUs. It is fabricated utilizing TSMC's 6nm process node and will utilize both LPDDR5 and DDR5 capability. The TDP on the Rembrandt APUs will range between 15 to 65 watts, with max cores/threads of 8/16. It is expected to be branded under the Ryzen 6000 family.

AMD Rembrandt-H (Ryzen 6000H) APUs:

After the release of Rembrandt, AMD will make way with releasing Rembrandt-H and U lines, along with Barcelo-U. The H-series is for AMD's high-end notebooks and their U-Series for their Ultra-low powered notebooks. The Rembrandt-H will feature Zen3+ technology, 6nm process node, Navi 2X (RDNA2) GPU architecture, TDP of 35-45 watts, as well as 8/16 max core/threads.

AMD Rembrandt-U (Ryzen 6000U) APUs:

Rembrandt-U will utilize the Zen3+ technology as well, 6nm process node, Navi (RDNA2) GPU architecture, TDP of 15-25 watts, as well as 8/16 max core/threads. Barcelo-U will base itself on Zen3 technology, 7nm process node, Vega 4th gen GPU architecture, TDP of 15-25 watts, as well as 8/16 max core/threads.

AMD VanGogh was the first APU with an integrated Navi2 iGPU. By the information we had received over the last few years, it was expected that we would see Rembrandt as soon as early next year but based on this report, we may see an announcement earlier. Twitter source, Rogame (@_rogame), posted this tweet towards the end of 2020, showing the Cezanne family, Lucienne-U, VanGogh, and Pollock APUs that would be released during this year.

[AMD APUs for 2021] 🧐 Cezanne-H | 45W | Zen3 | Vega 7 | 7nm

Cezanne-U | 15W | Zen3 | Vega 7 | 7nm

Lucienne-U | 15W | Zen2 | Vega 7 | 7nm

VanGogh | 9W | Zen2 | Navi2 | 7nm | LPDDR5

Pollock | 4.5W | Zen | Vega | 14nm — _rogame (@_rogame) December 19, 2020

The Twitter source then followed with this tweet about the 2022 AMD APU lines:

[AMD APUs for 2022] 🧐 Rembrandt-H | 45W | Zen3+ | Navi2 | 6nm | LPDDR5/DDR5

Rembrandt-U | 15W | Zen3+ | Navi2 | 6nm | LPDDR5/DDR5

Barcelo-U | 15W | Zen3 | Vega 7 | 7nm

DragonCrest | 9W | Zen2 | Navi2 | 7nm | LPDDR5

Pollock | 4.5W | Zen | Vega | 14nm — _rogame (@_rogame) December 19, 2020

DragonCrest and Pollock families are to fall under the Ultra-low TDP notebooks that are expected to release in 2022. The current AMD Ryzen line on AMD's website is the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX, which shares a lot of the same features as the successors we are seeing with the exception of updated LPDDR5/DDR5 memory capability and utilizing the newest Ryzen 6000 series of processors.

We do not have an exact date for the Rembrandt series, but we will continue to follow the story as more information becomes available.

