AMD RDNA 4 ‘Radeon RX 8000’ GPUs Rumored To Utilize 3nm & 5nm Process Nodes

AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs powering their Radeon RX 8000 series graphics cards could utilize both 3nm and 5nm process nodes as alleged by Greymon55. The leaker is continuing his rumor spree and now talking about RDNA 4 GPUs which will replace the upcoming RDNA 3 GPU lineup.

AMD RDNA 4 'Radeon RX 8000' GPU Series To Utilize Both 3nm & 5nm Process Nodes For MCM Products

According to the rumored information, it is reported that similar to RDNA 3, the RDNA 4 MCM GPUs will comprise two different process nodes. The RDNA 4 architecture will power the Navi 4X GPU line and the flagship chip, the Navi 41, leaked out one year ago. The information states that the RDNA 4 lineup powering the Radeon RX 8000 series graphics cards will feature a common architecture and won't split it into two different architectures as expected with RDNA 3.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards Rumored To Feature RDNA 3 5nm & RDNA 2 6nm GPUs

No, RDNA4 is a full product line with a common architecture, and RDNA4 MCM will use 3nm+5nm. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) August 19, 2021

There are reports that AMD's RDNA 3 graphics architecture will only be featured on the Navi 31, 32 & possibly, the Navi 33 GPU while the rest of the lineup is going to be based on an RDNA 2 refresh. The top Navi 31 and Navi 32 RDNA 3 GPUs will feature an MCM architecture and utilize a 5nm node for the GCD (Graphics Compute Die) and a 6nm node for the MCD (Multi-Cache / IO Die). The RDNA 2 refresh GPUs will be based on a 6nm process node & will be featured as a refresh within the new graphics family.

For RDNA 4, it looks like AMD is planning to feature the same graphics architecture across its entire Navi 4X lineup and no refreshes from older GPU architectures such as RDNA 3 or RDNA 2. AMD will utilize two different nodes for its MCM chips, such as the Navi 41, namely 5nm and 3nm. The GCD will be based upon the 3nm process node while the MCD will be based upon the 5nm node. Since RDNA 3 is planned for launch in late 2022, the RDNA 4 lineup will launch sometime in 2024 and will compete against the successor to NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace and Intel's ARC Battle Mage or Celestial.

In addition to this, Greymon55 also seems to have revealed the internal naming convention and codenames of the flagship RDNA 3 GPU which would be named after the Gamma Cassiopeiae. In the following tweet, the leaker states that the Navi flagship would be named after the star and not MI300 as many predicted. AMD might be going back to stars codenames after a generation full of GPUs that were codenamed after fishes.

AMD RDNA Generational GPU Lineup

Radeon Lineup Radeon RX 5000 Radeon RX 6000 Radeon RX 7000 Radeon RX 8000 GPU Architecture RDNA 1 RDNA 2 RDNA 3 / RDNA 2 RDNA 4 Process Node 7nm 7nm 5nm/6nm? 5nm/3nm? GPU Family Navi 1X Navi 2X Navi 3X Navi 4X Flagship GPU N/A Navi 21 (5120 SPs) Navi 31 (15360 SPs) Navi 41 High-End GPU Navi 10 (2560 SPs) Navi 22 (2560 SPs) Navi 32 (10240 SPs) Navi 42 Mid-Tier GPU Navi 12 (2560 SPs) Navi 23 (2048 SPs) Navi 33 (5120 SPs) Navi 43 Entry-Tier GPU Navi 14 (1536 SPs) Navi 24 (1024 SPs) Navi 34 (2560 SPs) Navi 44

