AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Flagship RDNA 3 Graphics Card Could Reach Almost 100 TFLOPs, Navi 31 GPU Frequency Hitting Over 3 GHz

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is turning out to be a completely different RDNA 3 'Navi 31' GPU-powered beast in the latest rumors from Greymon55. The leaker has reported that based on new info, AMD has created a much more powerful design than previously anticipated.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, The Flagship RDNA 3 'Navi 31' GPU Powered Graphics Card, Could Offer Over 3 GHz Clock Speeds & Almost 100 TFLOPs of Performance

Over the last couple of days, there have been several sightings of the AMD RDNA 3 (GFX11) GPUs which have started appearing within the LLVM project within the Linux operating system's drivers and development tools. It looks like AMD is working on at least four new GPUs for now which have been confirmed through their ID leak which is as follows (Credits: @Kepler_L2):

GFX (1100) - Possible Navi 31 GPU

GFX (1101) - Possible Navi 32 GPU

GFX (1102) - Possible Navi 33 GPU

(GFX 1103) - Possible Phoenix APU

Now while these IDs don't reveal much information such as specs or configs, they do tell us that preliminary support is being added and soon, these GPUs will begin testing within the respective platforms for optimized performance delivery. But this topic isn't about the leaked IDs, it's about the latest rumor surrounding the flagship RDNA 3 GPU, the Navi 31, which is going to power the Radeon RX 7900 series cards.

As per the latest rumor from Greymon55, it looks like the clock speeds have seen a major boost from 2.5 GHz to now hovering around and even above the 3 GHz frequency mark. What this will mean is that the flagship chip with 15360 stream processors will be able to deliver almost 100.0 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance (92 TFLOPs to be precise). That is without adding the OC limits which will definitely help it push closer to the already-close 100 TFLOPs barrier.

≈92T FP32 — Greymon55 (@greymon55) April 30, 2022

3GHz+ 7900xt — Greymon55 (@greymon55) April 30, 2022

But it looks like the recent reports of NVIDIA making a major change to its Ada Lovelace GPU architecture for GeForce RTX 40 series have also been taken into consideration & leakers are expecting that Ada Lovelace flagships will not only be the first to breach the 100 TFLOPs GPU Compute barrier but also deliver clock rates similar to AMD's RDNA 3 which could be thanks to switching from Samsung's 8nm to TSMC's bleeding-edge 4N node which is an optimized variant based on the TSMC N5 process (5nm).

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 31 GPUs For Radeon RX 7900 Series

The AMD Navi 31 GPU, the flagship RDNA 3 chip, would power the next-gen enthusiast cards such as the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. We have heard that AMD will drop CU (Compute Units) in favor of WGP (Work Group Processors) on its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs. Each WGP will house dual CU (Compute Units) but with twice the SIMD32 clusters as opposed to just 2 on each CU within RDNA 2.

According to Linux drivers, it appears that Compute Units still exist, and WGPs are still DualCUs. The big change is going back to 4x SIMD per CU like GCN, but now with RDNA's 32 ALU design. pic.twitter.com/hAzGs9M9E6 — Kepler (@Kepler_L2) April 30, 2022

The Navi 31 GPU configuration shown here features two GCD's (Graphics Core Die) and a single MCD (Multi-Cache Die). Each GCD has 3 Shader Engines (6 in total) and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 per SE / 6 per GCD / 12 in total). Each Shader Array is composed of 5 WGPs (10 per SE / 30 per GCD / 60 in total) and each WGP features 8 SIMD32 units with 32 ALUs (40 SIMD32 per SA / 80 per SE / 240 per GCD / 480 in total). These SIMD32 units combine to make up 7,680 cores per GCD and 15,360 cores in total.

The Navi 31 (RDNA 3) MCD will be linked to the dual GCD's via a next-generation Infinity Fabric interconnect and feature 256-512 MB of Infinity Cache. Each GPU should also feature 4 memory connect links (32-bit). That's a total of 8 32-bit memory controllers for a 256-bit bus interface.

There are also rumors about 3D Stacking on the flagship Navi 31 GPU and the launch is currently expected in late Q4 2022 though it is likely that we could see a paper launch with actual availability starting in Q1 2023.

Upcoming Flagship AMD, Intel, NVIDIA GPU Specs (Preliminary)

GPU Name AD102 Navi 31 Xe2-HPG Codename Ada Lovelace RDNA 3 Battlemage Flagship SKU GeForce RTX 4090 Series Radeon RX 7900 Series Arc B900 Series GPU Process TSMC 4N TSMC 5nm+ TSMC 6nm TSCM 5nm? GPU Package Monolithic MCD (Multi-Chiplet Die) MCM (Multi-Chiplet Module) GPU Dies Mono x 1 2 x GCD + 4 x MCD + 1 x IOD Quad-Tile (tGPU) GPU Mega Clusters 12 GPCs (Graphics Processing Clusters) 6 Shader Engines 10 Render Slices GPU Super Clusters 72 TPC (Texture Processing Clusters) 30 WGPs (Per MCD)

60 WGPs (In Total) 40 Xe-Cores (Per Tile)

160 Xe-Cores (Total) GPU Clusters 144 Stream Multiprocessors (SM) 120 Compute Units (CU)

240 Compute Units (in total) 1280 Xe VE (Per Tile)

5120 Xe VE (In Total) Cores (Per Die) 18432 CUDA Cores 7680 SPs (Per GCD)

15360 SPs (In Total) 20480 ALUs (In Total) Peak Clock ~2.85 GHz ~3.0 GHz TBD FP32 Compute ~105 TFLOPs ~92 TFLOPs TBD Memory Type GDDR6X GDDR6 GDDR6? Memory Capacity 24 GB 32 GB TBD Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit TBD Memory Speeds ~21 Gbps ~18 Gbps TBD Cache Subsystems 96 MB L2 Cache 512 MB (Infinity Cache) TBD TBP ~600W ~500W TBD Launch Q4 2022 Q4 2022 2023

