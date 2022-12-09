AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT 3DMark GPU Benchmarks Leak, Trading Blows With The NVIDIA RTX 4080

The first 3DMark GPU benchmarks of AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards have leaked out by Videocardz.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Leaked 3DMark Benchmarks Show Trading Blows With The NVIDIA RTX 4080

The benchmarks give us a look at the synthetic performance of AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards which will launch next week. The benchmarks include 3DMark FS (Fire Strike) and 3DMark TS (Time Spy), both of which are some of the most popular benchmarks to date. Each benchmark was run at two presets. For 3DMark Time Spy, these presets are 4K Extreme and 1440P Performance while for Fire Strike, these are 4K Ultra and 1440P Extreme.

Starting with the 3DMark Time Spy performance score, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is over 50% faster than the Radeon RX 6950 XT while the Radeon RX 7900 XT is over 25% faster. Meanwhile, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 sits 12% faster than the 7900 XTX and 18% faster than the RX 7900 XT.

3DMark Time Spy Graphics Score 0 7000 14000 21000 28000 35000 42000 0 7000 14000 21000 28000 35000 42000 RTX 4090 OC 37.1k RTX 4090 35.7k RTX 4080 OC 29.8k RTX 4080 29.1k RX 7900 XTX 25.5k RX 7900 XT 23.9k RTX 3090 Ti 21k RTX 3090 19.7k RTX 3080 Ti 19.3k RX 6950 XT 19k RX 6900 XT 18.5k RTX 3080 12 GB 18.1k RTX 3080 10 GB 17.8k RX 6800 XT 17.6k RX 6800 15.1k RTX 2080 Ti 14.1k

In 3DMark Time Spy Extreme, the difference is smaller as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT are just 5% slower than the RTX 4080 while being around 50% faster than their predecessor, Radeon RX 6950 XT.

3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics Score 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 RTX 4090 OC 20.4k RTX 4090 19.2k RTX 4080 OC 15.2k RTX 4080 14.4k RX 7900 XTX 13.7k RX 7900 XT 13.7k RTX 3090 Ti 11.2k RTX 3090 10.1k RTX 3080 Ti 9.8k RX 6950 XT 9.4k RX 6900 XT 9.3k RTX 3080 12 GB 9.1k RTX 3080 10 GB 8.9k RX 6800 XT 8.6k RX 6800 7.2k RTX 2080 Ti 6.6k

Moving over the 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme numbers, this particular benchmark has always been better on AMD cards and we see similar results in this benchmark. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is able to beat the RTX 4080 (even overclocked) here while the RX 7900 XT is within reach. The 7900 XT also ends up 30% faster than the Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card.

3DMark Firestrike Extreme Graphics Score 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 RTX 4090 OC 48.1k RTX 4090 45.3k RX 7900 XTX 37.7k RTX 4080 OC 36k RTX 4080 34.9k RX 7900 XT 33.5k RX 6950 XT 28.4k RX 6900 XT 27.3k RX 6800 XT 25.7k RTX 3090 Ti 24.9k RTX 3090 23.9k RTX 3080 Ti 23.2k RX 6800 21.3k RTX 3080 12 GB 21.3k RTX 3080 10 GB 21.1k RTX 2080 Ti 16.2k

Lastly, we have the 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra benchmark results where the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT do lag behind the NVIDIA RTX 4080 a bit but not by a huge margin. This may be due to insufficient optimizations at lower resolutions since both cards are aiming the 4K gaming segment.

3DMark Firestrike Ultra Graphics Score 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 RTX 4090 OC 26.5k RTX 4090 24.9k RTX 4080 OC 19.9k RTX 4080 19.2k RX 7900 XTX 18.9k RX 7900 XT 16.9k RX 6950 XT 14.9k RX 6900 XT 13.6k RX 6800 XT 12.8k RTX 3090 Ti 12.8k RTX 3090 12.5k RTX 3080 Ti 12.1k RX 6800 10.5k RTX 3080 12 GB 10.5k RTX 3080 10 GB 10.1k RTX 2080 Ti 8k

The performance of both cards was also leaked within Blender which shows the RTX 4090 sitting 3x & the RTX 4080 sitting around 2.5 times faster than the new RDNA 3 offerings. The RX 7900 XTX can be seen sitting around 75% faster than the RX 6950 XT but its no match to the Ada Lovelace chips.

Blender (Median Score) Score 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 RTX 4090 12.1k RTX 4080 9.2k RTX 3090 Ti 6.1k RTX 3090 6k RTX 3080 Ti 5.6k RTX 3080 4.9k RX 7900 XTX 3.8k RX 7900 XT 3.5k RX 6950 XT 2.2k RX 6900 XT 2.1k RX 6800 XT 2k Arc A770 1.6k Arc A750 1.6k

Once again, these are just synthetic performance benchmarks and do not represent actual gaming performance. We are yet to see how the cards perform in games, especially ray-tracing titles since all console and PC games seem to be headed that way. So it's wise to wait a few more days before making your buying decision.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card utilizes the full Navi 31 XTX GPU which features a total of 48 WGPs, 96 CUs, and 6144 cores. The core clock for the graphics card is maintained at 2.3 GHz base clock and 2.5 GHz boost clock, delivering up to 61 TFLOPs of compute performance at a 355W TBP.

AMD Navi 31 XTX: 6144 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm

6144 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm AMD Navi 21 XTX: 5120 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and 96 MB in total across a 384-bit wide bus interface. The card features 24 GB VRAM capacities and has 20 Gbps dies offering up to 960 GB/s bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

There will also be a cut-down variant that will feature the Navi 31 XT GPU core. This chip is going to pack 42 WGPs (84 Compute Units) or 5376 cores and will be featured on the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. That's 12.5% fewer cores than the full-fat variant. The GPU will also run at slightly lower clock speeds with the game clock rated at just 2.0 GHz which is 300 MHz slower than the XTX variant and a 100 MHz lower boost clock of 2.4 GHz at a TBP of 300W.

AMD Navi 31 XT: 5376 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 160 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm

5376 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 160 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm AMD Navi 21 XT: 4608 Cores, 256-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm

The Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card will also feature 20 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 320-bit wide bus interface. Since there are only 5 MCDs enabled, the card will end up with 80 MB of Infinity Cache which is 16MB lower than the top variant and a 16.6% decrease. The card offers 800 GB/s of bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).

AMD Radeon RX 7900 "RDNA 3" Graphics Cards Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB graphics cards will be available on 13th December for prices of $999 US and $899 US, respectively.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 31 XTX Navi 31 XT Navi 21 KXTX Navi 21 XTX Process Node 5nm+6nm 5nm+6nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 58 Billion 58 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion GPU WGPs 48 42 40 40 Stream Processors 6144 5376 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs 384 / 192 384 / 192 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz 2100 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz 2310 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 61 TFLOPs 52 TFLOPs 23.65 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 24 GB GDDR6 20 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Infinity Cache 96 MB 80 MB 128 MB 128 MB Memory Bus 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 20 Gbps 20 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 960 GB/s 800 GB/s 576 GB/s 512 GB/s Effective Bandwidth 3.5 TB/s 3.5 TB/s 1728.2 GB/s 1664.2 GB/s TBP 355W 300W 335W 300W PCIe Interface TBA TBA PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 Price $999 US $899 US $1099 US $999 US

