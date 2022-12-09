AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT 3DMark GPU Benchmarks Leak, Trading Blows With The NVIDIA RTX 4080

Hassan Mujtaba
The first 3DMark GPU benchmarks of AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards have leaked out by Videocardz.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Leaked 3DMark Benchmarks Show Trading Blows With The NVIDIA RTX 4080

The benchmarks give us a look at the synthetic performance of AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards which will launch next week. The benchmarks include 3DMark FS (Fire Strike) and 3DMark TS (Time Spy), both of which are some of the most popular benchmarks to date. Each benchmark was run at two presets. For 3DMark Time Spy, these presets are 4K Extreme and 1440P Performance while for Fire Strike, these are 4K Ultra and 1440P Extreme.

Starting with the 3DMark Time Spy performance score, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is over 50% faster than the Radeon RX 6950 XT while the Radeon RX 7900 XT is over 25% faster. Meanwhile, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 sits 12% faster than the 7900 XTX and 18% faster than the RX 7900 XT.

3DMark Time Spy Graphics
Score
0
7000
14000
21000
28000
35000
42000
0
7000
14000
21000
28000
35000
42000
RTX 4090 OC
37.1k
RTX 4090
35.7k
RTX 4080 OC
29.8k
RTX 4080
29.1k
RX 7900 XTX
25.5k
RX 7900 XT
23.9k
RTX 3090 Ti
21k
RTX 3090
19.7k
RTX 3080 Ti
19.3k
RX 6950 XT
19k
RX 6900 XT
18.5k
RTX 3080 12 GB
18.1k
RTX 3080 10 GB
17.8k
RX 6800 XT
17.6k
RX 6800
15.1k
RTX 2080 Ti
14.1k

In 3DMark Time Spy Extreme, the difference is smaller as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT are just 5% slower than the RTX 4080 while being around 50% faster than their predecessor, Radeon RX 6950 XT.

3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics
Score
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
RTX 4090 OC
20.4k
RTX 4090
19.2k
RTX 4080 OC
15.2k
RTX 4080
14.4k
RX 7900 XTX
13.7k
RX 7900 XT
13.7k
RTX 3090 Ti
11.2k
RTX 3090
10.1k
RTX 3080 Ti
9.8k
RX 6950 XT
9.4k
RX 6900 XT
9.3k
RTX 3080 12 GB
9.1k
RTX 3080 10 GB
8.9k
RX 6800 XT
8.6k
RX 6800
7.2k
RTX 2080 Ti
6.6k

Moving over the 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme numbers, this particular benchmark has always been better on AMD cards and we see similar results in this benchmark. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is able to beat the RTX 4080 (even overclocked) here while the RX 7900 XT is within reach. The 7900 XT also ends up 30% faster than the Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card.

3DMark Firestrike Extreme Graphics
Score
0
9000
18000
27000
36000
45000
54000
0
9000
18000
27000
36000
45000
54000
RTX 4090 OC
48.1k
RTX 4090
45.3k
RX 7900 XTX
37.7k
RTX 4080 OC
36k
RTX 4080
34.9k
RX 7900 XT
33.5k
RX 6950 XT
28.4k
RX 6900 XT
27.3k
RX 6800 XT
25.7k
RTX 3090 Ti
24.9k
RTX 3090
23.9k
RTX 3080 Ti
23.2k
RX 6800
21.3k
RTX 3080 12 GB
21.3k
RTX 3080 10 GB
21.1k
RTX 2080 Ti
16.2k

Lastly, we have the 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra benchmark results where the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT do lag behind the NVIDIA RTX 4080 a bit but not by a huge margin. This may be due to insufficient optimizations at lower resolutions since both cards are aiming the 4K gaming segment.

3DMark Firestrike Ultra Graphics
Score
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
RTX 4090 OC
26.5k
RTX 4090
24.9k
RTX 4080 OC
19.9k
RTX 4080
19.2k
RX 7900 XTX
18.9k
RX 7900 XT
16.9k
RX 6950 XT
14.9k
RX 6900 XT
13.6k
RX 6800 XT
12.8k
RTX 3090 Ti
12.8k
RTX 3090
12.5k
RTX 3080 Ti
12.1k
RX 6800
10.5k
RTX 3080 12 GB
10.5k
RTX 3080 10 GB
10.1k
RTX 2080 Ti
8k

The performance of both cards was also leaked within Blender which shows the RTX 4090 sitting 3x & the RTX 4080 sitting around 2.5 times faster than the new RDNA 3 offerings. The RX 7900 XTX can be seen sitting around 75% faster than the RX 6950 XT but its no match to the Ada Lovelace chips.

Blender (Median Score)
Score
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
RTX 4090
12.1k
RTX 4080
9.2k
RTX 3090 Ti
6.1k
RTX 3090
6k
RTX 3080 Ti
5.6k
RTX 3080
4.9k
RX 7900 XTX
3.8k
RX 7900 XT
3.5k
RX 6950 XT
2.2k
RX 6900 XT
2.1k
RX 6800 XT
2k
Arc A770
1.6k
Arc A750
1.6k

Once again, these are just synthetic performance benchmarks and do not represent actual gaming performance. We are yet to see how the cards perform in games, especially ray-tracing titles since all console and PC games seem to be headed that way. So it's wise to wait a few more days before making your buying decision.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card utilizes the full Navi 31 XTX GPU which features a total of 48 WGPs, 96 CUs, and 6144 cores. The core clock for the graphics card is maintained at 2.3 GHz base clock and 2.5 GHz boost clock, delivering up to 61 TFLOPs of compute performance at a 355W TBP.

  • AMD Navi 31 XTX: 6144 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm
  • AMD Navi 21 XTX: 5120 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and 96 MB in total across a 384-bit wide bus interface. The card features 24 GB VRAM capacities and has 20 Gbps dies offering up to 960 GB/s bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

There will also be a cut-down variant that will feature the Navi 31 XT GPU core. This chip is going to pack 42 WGPs (84 Compute Units) or 5376 cores and will be featured on the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. That's 12.5% fewer cores than the full-fat variant. The GPU will also run at slightly lower clock speeds with the game clock rated at just 2.0 GHz which is 300 MHz slower than the XTX variant and a 100 MHz lower boost clock of 2.4 GHz at a TBP of 300W.

  • AMD Navi 31 XT: 5376 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 160 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm
  • AMD Navi 21 XT: 4608 Cores, 256-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm
The Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card will also feature 20 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 320-bit wide bus interface. Since there are only 5 MCDs enabled, the card will end up with 80 MB of Infinity Cache which is 16MB lower than the top variant and a 16.6% decrease. The card offers 800 GB/s of bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).

AMD Radeon RX 7900 "RDNA 3" Graphics Cards Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB graphics cards will be available on 13th December for prices of $999 US and $899 US, respectively.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTXAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 31 XTXNavi 31 XTNavi 21 KXTXNavi 21 XTX
Process Node5nm+6nm5nm+6nm7nm7nm
Die Size300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)		300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)		520mm2520mm2
Transistors58 Billion58 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
GPU WGPs48424040
Stream Processors6144537651205120
TMUs/ROPs384 / 192384 / 192320 / 128320 / 128
Game Clock2.3 GHz2.0 GHz2100 MHz2015 MHz
Boost Clock2.5 GHz2.4 GHz2310 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs61 TFLOPs52 TFLOPs23.65 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size24 GB GDDR620 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6
Infinity Cache96 MB80 MB128 MB128 MB
Memory Bus384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock20 Gbps20 Gbps18 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth960 GB/s800 GB/s576 GB/s512 GB/s
Effective Bandwidth3.5 TB/s3.5 TB/s1728.2 GB/s1664.2 GB/s
TBP355W300W335W300W
PCIe InterfaceTBATBAPCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16
Price$999 US$899 US$1099 US$999 US
Which flagship graphics cards are you most interested in?
