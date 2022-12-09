AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT 3DMark GPU Benchmarks Leak, Trading Blows With The NVIDIA RTX 4080

The first 3DMark GPU benchmarks of AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards have leaked out by Videocardz.
The benchmarks give us a look at the synthetic performance of AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards which will launch next week. The benchmarks include 3DMark FS (Fire Strike) and 3DMark TS (Time Spy), both of which are some of the most popular benchmarks to date. Each benchmark was run at two presets. For 3DMark Time Spy, these presets are 4K Extreme and 1440P Performance while for Fire Strike, these are 4K Ultra and 1440P Extreme.
Starting with the 3DMark Time Spy performance score, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is over 50% faster than the Radeon RX 6950 XT while the Radeon RX 7900 XT is over 25% faster. Meanwhile, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 sits 12% faster than the 7900 XTX and 18% faster than the RX 7900 XT.
3DMark Time Spy Graphics
In 3DMark Time Spy Extreme, the difference is smaller as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT are just 5% slower than the RTX 4080 while being around 50% faster than their predecessor, Radeon RX 6950 XT.
3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics
Moving over the 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme numbers, this particular benchmark has always been better on AMD cards and we see similar results in this benchmark. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is able to beat the RTX 4080 (even overclocked) here while the RX 7900 XT is within reach. The 7900 XT also ends up 30% faster than the Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card.
3DMark Firestrike Extreme Graphics
Lastly, we have the 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra benchmark results where the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT do lag behind the NVIDIA RTX 4080 a bit but not by a huge margin. This may be due to insufficient optimizations at lower resolutions since both cards are aiming the 4K gaming segment.
3DMark Firestrike Ultra Graphics
The performance of both cards was also leaked within Blender which shows the RTX 4090 sitting 3x & the RTX 4080 sitting around 2.5 times faster than the new RDNA 3 offerings. The RX 7900 XTX can be seen sitting around 75% faster than the RX 6950 XT but its no match to the Ada Lovelace chips.
Blender (Median Score)
Once again, these are just synthetic performance benchmarks and do not represent actual gaming performance. We are yet to see how the cards perform in games, especially ray-tracing titles since all console and PC games seem to be headed that way. So it's wise to wait a few more days before making your buying decision.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card utilizes the full Navi 31 XTX GPU which features a total of 48 WGPs, 96 CUs, and 6144 cores. The core clock for the graphics card is maintained at 2.3 GHz base clock and 2.5 GHz boost clock, delivering up to 61 TFLOPs of compute performance at a 355W TBP.
- AMD Navi 31 XTX: 6144 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm
- AMD Navi 21 XTX: 5120 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and 96 MB in total across a 384-bit wide bus interface. The card features 24 GB VRAM capacities and has 20 Gbps dies offering up to 960 GB/s bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications
There will also be a cut-down variant that will feature the Navi 31 XT GPU core. This chip is going to pack 42 WGPs (84 Compute Units) or 5376 cores and will be featured on the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. That's 12.5% fewer cores than the full-fat variant. The GPU will also run at slightly lower clock speeds with the game clock rated at just 2.0 GHz which is 300 MHz slower than the XTX variant and a 100 MHz lower boost clock of 2.4 GHz at a TBP of 300W.
- AMD Navi 31 XT: 5376 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 160 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm
- AMD Navi 21 XT: 4608 Cores, 256-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm
The Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card will also feature 20 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 320-bit wide bus interface. Since there are only 5 MCDs enabled, the card will end up with 80 MB of Infinity Cache which is 16MB lower than the top variant and a 16.6% decrease. The card offers 800 GB/s of bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).
AMD Radeon RX 7900 "RDNA 3" Graphics Cards Availability
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB graphics cards will be available on 13th December for prices of $999 US and $899 US, respectively.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
|AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|GPU
|Navi 31 XTX
|Navi 31 XT
|Navi 21 KXTX
|Navi 21 XTX
|Process Node
|5nm+6nm
|5nm+6nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)
|300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|58 Billion
|58 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|GPU WGPs
|48
|42
|40
|40
|Stream Processors
|6144
|5376
|5120
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|384 / 192
|384 / 192
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|2100 MHz
|2015 MHz
|Boost Clock
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|2310 MHz
|2250 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|61 TFLOPs
|52 TFLOPs
|23.65 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|24 GB GDDR6
|20 GB GDDR6
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 GB GDDR6
|Infinity Cache
|96 MB
|80 MB
|128 MB
|128 MB
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|20 Gbps
|20 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|960 GB/s
|800 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|Effective Bandwidth
|3.5 TB/s
|3.5 TB/s
|1728.2 GB/s
|1664.2 GB/s
|TBP
|355W
|300W
|335W
|300W
|PCIe Interface
|TBA
|TBA
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|Price
|$999 US
|$899 US
|$1099 US
|$999 US
