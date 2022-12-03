AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT Reference Models By Sapphire Listed At Amazon

AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards have been listed by Amazon in reference flavors from Sapphire.
Sapphire's Reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Graphics Cards Listed At Amazon
Sapphire has become the first AIB partner of AMD to list down its Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards which include the 7900 XTX & the 7900 XT. Both graphics cards are reference models so the details for both are already well known in regards to their cooling designs and specs but the AIB is also working on some really high-end custom designs such as the Nitro+ and Vapor-X series that's been teased.
Following are the product links at Amazon but do note that both graphics cards are currently listed as unavailable since the launch is 10 days away:
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card utilizes the full Navi 31 XTX GPU which features a total of 48 WGPs, 96 CUs, and 6144 cores. The core clock for the graphics card is maintained at 2.3 GHz base clock and 2.5 GHz boost clock, delivering up to 61 TFLOPs of compute performance at a 355W TBP.
- AMD Navi 31 XTX: 6144 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm
- AMD Navi 21 XTX: 5120 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and 96 MB in total across a 384-bit wide bus interface. The card features 20GB VRAM capacities and has 20 Gbps dies offering up to 960 GB/s bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications
There will also be a cut-down variant that will feature the Navi 31 XT GPU core. This chip is going to pack 42 WGPs (84 Compute Units) or 5376 cores and will be featured on the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. That's 12.5% fewer cores than the full-fat variant. The GPU will also run at slightly lower clock speeds with the game clock rated at just 2.0 GHz which is 300 MHz slower than the XTX variant and a 100 MHz lower boost clock of 2.4 GHz at a TBP of 300W.
- AMD Navi 31 XT: 5376 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 160 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm
- AMD Navi 21 XT: 4608 Cores, 256-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm
The Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card will also feature 20 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 320-bit wide bus interface. Since there are only 5 MCDs enabled, the card will end up with 80 MB of Infinity Cache which is 16MB lower than the top variant and a 16.6% decrease. The card offers 800 GB/s of bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).
AMD Radeon RX 7900 "RDNA 3" Graphics Cards Availability
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB graphics cards will be available on 13th December for prices of $999 US and $899 US, respectively.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
|AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|GPU
|Navi 31 XTX
|Navi 31 XT
|Navi 21 KXTX
|Navi 21 XTX
|Process Node
|5nm+6nm
|5nm+6nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)
|300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|58 Billion
|58 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|GPU WGPs
|48
|42
|40
|40
|Stream Processors
|6144
|5376
|5120
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|384 / 192
|384 / 192
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|2100 MHz
|2015 MHz
|Boost Clock
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|2310 MHz
|2250 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|61 TFLOPs
|52 TFLOPs
|23.65 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|24 GB GDDR6
|20 GB GDDR6
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 GB GDDR6
|Infinity Cache
|96 MB
|80 MB
|128 MB
|128 MB
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|20 Gbps
|20 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|960 GB/s
|800 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|Effective Bandwidth
|3.5 TB/s
|3.5 TB/s
|1728.2 GB/s
|1664.2 GB/s
|TBP
|355W
|300W
|335W
|300W
|PCIe Interface
|TBA
|TBA
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|Price
|$999 US
|$899 US
|$1099 US
|$999 US
News Source: Videocardz
