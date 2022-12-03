AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT Reference Models By Sapphire Listed At Amazon

AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards have been listed by Amazon in reference flavors from Sapphire.

Sapphire's Reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Graphics Cards Listed At Amazon

Sapphire has become the first AIB partner of AMD to list down its Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards which include the 7900 XTX & the 7900 XT. Both graphics cards are reference models so the details for both are already well known in regards to their cooling designs and specs but the AIB is also working on some really high-end custom designs such as the Nitro+ and Vapor-X series that's been teased.

Following are the product links at Amazon but do note that both graphics cards are currently listed as unavailable since the launch is 10 days away:

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card utilizes the full Navi 31 XTX GPU which features a total of 48 WGPs, 96 CUs, and 6144 cores. The core clock for the graphics card is maintained at 2.3 GHz base clock and 2.5 GHz boost clock, delivering up to 61 TFLOPs of compute performance at a 355W TBP.

AMD Navi 31 XTX: 6144 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm

6144 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm AMD Navi 21 XTX: 5120 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and 96 MB in total across a 384-bit wide bus interface. The card features 20GB VRAM capacities and has 20 Gbps dies offering up to 960 GB/s bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

There will also be a cut-down variant that will feature the Navi 31 XT GPU core. This chip is going to pack 42 WGPs (84 Compute Units) or 5376 cores and will be featured on the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. That's 12.5% fewer cores than the full-fat variant. The GPU will also run at slightly lower clock speeds with the game clock rated at just 2.0 GHz which is 300 MHz slower than the XTX variant and a 100 MHz lower boost clock of 2.4 GHz at a TBP of 300W.

AMD Navi 31 XT: 5376 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 160 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm

5376 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 160 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm AMD Navi 21 XT: 4608 Cores, 256-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm

The Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card will also feature 20 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 320-bit wide bus interface. Since there are only 5 MCDs enabled, the card will end up with 80 MB of Infinity Cache which is 16MB lower than the top variant and a 16.6% decrease. The card offers 800 GB/s of bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).

AMD Radeon RX 7900 "RDNA 3" Graphics Cards Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB graphics cards will be available on 13th December for prices of $999 US and $899 US, respectively.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 31 XTX Navi 31 XT Navi 21 KXTX Navi 21 XTX Process Node 5nm+6nm 5nm+6nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 58 Billion 58 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion GPU WGPs 48 42 40 40 Stream Processors 6144 5376 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs 384 / 192 384 / 192 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz 2100 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz 2310 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 61 TFLOPs 52 TFLOPs 23.65 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 24 GB GDDR6 20 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Infinity Cache 96 MB 80 MB 128 MB 128 MB Memory Bus 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 20 Gbps 20 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 960 GB/s 800 GB/s 576 GB/s 512 GB/s Effective Bandwidth 3.5 TB/s 3.5 TB/s 1728.2 GB/s 1664.2 GB/s TBP 355W 300W 335W 300W PCIe Interface TBA TBA PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 Price $999 US $899 US $1099 US $999 US

