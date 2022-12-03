AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT Reference Models By Sapphire Listed At Amazon

AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards have been listed by Amazon in reference flavors from Sapphire.

Sapphire's Reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Graphics Cards Listed At Amazon

Sapphire has become the first AIB partner of AMD to list down its Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards which include the 7900 XTX & the 7900 XT. Both graphics cards are reference models so the details for both are already well known in regards to their cooling designs and specs but the AIB is also working on some really high-end custom designs such as the Nitro+ and Vapor-X series that's been teased.

Following are the product links at Amazon but do note that both graphics cards are currently listed as unavailable since the launch is 10 days away:

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card utilizes the full Navi 31 XTX GPU which features a total of 48 WGPs, 96 CUs, and 6144 cores. The core clock for the graphics card is maintained at 2.3 GHz base clock and 2.5 GHz boost clock, delivering up to 61 TFLOPs of compute performance at a 355W TBP.

  • AMD Navi 31 XTX: 6144 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 192 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm
  • AMD Navi 21 XTX: 5120 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and 96 MB in total across a 384-bit wide bus interface. The card features 20GB VRAM capacities and has 20 Gbps dies offering up to 960 GB/s bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

There will also be a cut-down variant that will feature the Navi 31 XT GPU core. This chip is going to pack 42 WGPs (84 Compute Units) or 5376 cores and will be featured on the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. That's 12.5% fewer cores than the full-fat variant. The GPU will also run at slightly lower clock speeds with the game clock rated at just 2.0 GHz which is 300 MHz slower than the XTX variant and a 100 MHz lower boost clock of 2.4 GHz at a TBP of 300W.

  • AMD Navi 31 XT: 5376 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 160 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm
  • AMD Navi 21 XT: 4608 Cores, 256-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm
The Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card will also feature 20 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 320-bit wide bus interface. Since there are only 5 MCDs enabled, the card will end up with 80 MB of Infinity Cache which is 16MB lower than the top variant and a 16.6% decrease. The card offers 800 GB/s of bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).

AMD Radeon RX 7900 "RDNA 3" Graphics Cards Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB graphics cards will be available on 13th December for prices of $999 US and $899 US, respectively.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTXAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 31 XTXNavi 31 XTNavi 21 KXTXNavi 21 XTX
Process Node5nm+6nm5nm+6nm7nm7nm
Die Size300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)		300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)		520mm2520mm2
Transistors58 Billion58 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
GPU WGPs48424040
Stream Processors6144537651205120
TMUs/ROPs384 / 192384 / 192320 / 128320 / 128
Game Clock2.3 GHz2.0 GHz2100 MHz2015 MHz
Boost Clock2.5 GHz2.4 GHz2310 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs61 TFLOPs52 TFLOPs23.65 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size24 GB GDDR620 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6
Infinity Cache96 MB80 MB128 MB128 MB
Memory Bus384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock20 Gbps20 Gbps18 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth960 GB/s800 GB/s576 GB/s512 GB/s
Effective Bandwidth3.5 TB/s3.5 TB/s1728.2 GB/s1664.2 GB/s
TBP355W300W335W300W
PCIe InterfaceTBATBAPCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16
Price$999 US$899 US$1099 US$999 US
