Sapphire Teases RGB-LIT Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT Nitro Series Custom Graphics Cards

Sapphire has given the first official teaser of its next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Nitro series custom graphics cards.

Sapphire's Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT Nitro Custom Graphics Card To Feature Lots of RGB & Triple-Fan Cooling

The first teaser of the graphics card shows us the front shroud of the Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Nitro series graphics card. We can confirm this is the Nitro series card based on the logo featured in the middle of the fan. The fans feature a 9-blade angular design which is definitely new for the Nitro series cards. The front also features a silver metallic cover and the sides seem to feature a large RGB accent plate since both sides are illuminated in pink color.

The teaser doesn't give us a lot of details but we are sure that Sapphire's next-gen Nitro series is going to be a beast of a design. The existing Nitro+ PURE graphics card feature a large triple-fan and triple-slot design that requires three 8-pin connectors. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX & 7900 XT Nitro series are likely going to retain this design choice while offering better cooling & a lot more graphics performance than the RDNA 2 generation of graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards are expected to be available from beginning December 13, 2022, and from leading board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX and Yeston beginning mid-December. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX has an SEP of $999 USD, while the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT has an SEP of $899 USD. via AMD

Yesterday, we reported that AMD was planning to launch its Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards in reference flavors. The AIB cards are being prepped but according to recent rumors, we won't see them on retail shelves until 1-2 weeks after launch. Sapphire is the third AIB partner of AMD to reveal its custom designs with the other two being PowerColor & ASUS. Neither company has fully revealed their lineups but has only given us a brief look at the design of their next-gen RDNA 3-powered solutions.

We also reported that AMD might have a launch supply better than NVIDIA's RTX 40 series but it looks like the red team really wants users to have a taste of their reference designs first. It's definitely going to be a heated December with NVIDIA and AMD both battling out in the high-end GPU space.