AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card OpenCL & Vulkan Benchmarks Leak Out, Beats The NVIDIA RTX 4080

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card benchmarks have leaked out too and show the $899 US RDNA 3 chip beating the $1199 US RTX 4080.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Geekbench 5 OpenCL & Vulkan Benchmarks Leaked, Around 10% Slower Than RX 7900 XTX

The performance benchmarks were leaked within the Geekbench 5 benchmark and showcase the OpenCL & Vulkan performance of the upcoming graphics card. Based on the benchmark numbers, we can see that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card is around 10% slower than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX but clearly beats the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 in Vulkan while getting close in OpenCL performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 OpenCL (Geekbench 5) Benchmark Score 0 65980 131960 197940 263920 329900 395880 0 65980 131960 197940 263920 329900 395880 RTX 4090 395.9k RTX 4080 248.9k RTX 3090 Ti 229.7k RX 7900 XTX 228.6k RX 7900 XT 205.6k RTX 3090 204.9k RTX 3080 Ti 201.4k RTX 3080 181.1k RX 6900 XT 170k RTX 2080 Ti 145.3k

Finally, we have the Vulkan benchmarks where the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ends up 10% faster than the RTX 4080 and 42% faster than the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card. We can also see the card boosting up to 2025 MHz which is far below its peak boost clock of 2.4 GHz.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Vulkan (Geekbench 5) Benchmark Score 0 44410 88820 133230 177640 222050 266460 0 44410 88820 133230 177640 222050 266460 RTX 4090 266.5k RX 7900 XTX 179.6k 7900 XT 162.2k RTX 4080 148.8k RTX 3090 Ti 141.1k RTX 3090 138.9k RTX 3080 Ti 131.9k RTX 3080 125.1k RTX 2080 Ti 119k RX 6900 XT 114.6k

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

There will also be a cut-down variant that will feature the Navi 31 XT GPU core. This chip is going to pack 42 WGPs (84 Compute Units) or 5376 cores and will be featured on the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. That's 12.5% fewer cores than the full-fat variant. The GPU will also run at slightly lower clock speeds with the game clock rated at just 2.0 GHz which is 300 MHz slower than the XTX variant and a 100 MHz lower boost clock of 2.4 GHz at a TBP of 300W.

AMD Navi 31 XT: 5376 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 160 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm

5376 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 160 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm AMD Navi 21 XT: 4608 Cores, 256-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm

2 of 9

The Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card will also feature 20 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 320-bit wide bus interface. Since there are only 5 MCDs enabled, the card will end up with 80 MB of Infinity Cache which is 16MB lower than the top variant and a 16.6% decrease. The card offers 800 GB/s of bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).

AMD Radeon RX 7900 "RDNA 3" Graphics Cards Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB graphics cards will be available on 13th December for prices of $999 US and $899 US, respectively.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 31 XTX Navi 31 XT Navi 21 KXTX Navi 21 XTX Process Node 5nm+6nm 5nm+6nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 58 Billion 58 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion GPU WGPs 48 42 40 40 Stream Processors 6144 5376 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs 384 / 192 384 / 192 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz 2100 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz 2310 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 61 TFLOPs 52 TFLOPs 23.65 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 24 GB GDDR6 20 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Infinity Cache 96 MB 80 MB 128 MB 128 MB Memory Bus 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 20 Gbps 20 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 960 GB/s 800 GB/s 576 GB/s 512 GB/s Effective Bandwidth 3.5 TB/s 3.5 TB/s 1728.2 GB/s 1664.2 GB/s TBP 355W 300W 335W 300W PCIe Interface TBA TBA PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 Price $999 US $899 US $1099 US $999 US

News Source: Benchleaks