AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card OpenCL & Vulkan Benchmarks Leak Out, Beats The NVIDIA RTX 4080

Hassan Mujtaba
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card benchmarks have leaked out too and show the $899 US RDNA 3 chip beating the $1199 US RTX 4080.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Geekbench 5 OpenCL & Vulkan Benchmarks Leaked, Around 10% Slower Than RX 7900 XTX

The performance benchmarks were leaked within the Geekbench 5 benchmark and showcase the OpenCL & Vulkan performance of the upcoming graphics card. Based on the benchmark numbers, we can see that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card is around 10% slower than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX but clearly beats the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 in Vulkan while getting close in OpenCL performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 OpenCL (Geekbench 5) Benchmark
Score
0
65980
131960
197940
263920
329900
395880
0
65980
131960
197940
263920
329900
395880
RTX 4090
395.9k
RTX 4080
248.9k
RTX 3090 Ti
229.7k
RX 7900 XTX
228.6k
RX 7900 XT
205.6k
RTX 3090
204.9k
RTX 3080 Ti
201.4k
RTX 3080
181.1k
RX 6900 XT
170k
RTX 2080 Ti
145.3k

Finally, we have the Vulkan benchmarks where the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ends up 10% faster than the RTX 4080 and 42% faster than the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card. We can also see the card boosting up to 2025 MHz which is far below its peak boost clock of 2.4 GHz.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Vulkan (Geekbench 5) Benchmark
Score
0
44410
88820
133230
177640
222050
266460
0
44410
88820
133230
177640
222050
266460
RTX 4090
266.5k
RX 7900 XTX
179.6k
7900 XT
162.2k
RTX 4080
148.8k
RTX 3090 Ti
141.1k
RTX 3090
138.9k
RTX 3080 Ti
131.9k
RTX 3080
125.1k
RTX 2080 Ti
119k
RX 6900 XT
114.6k

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

There will also be a cut-down variant that will feature the Navi 31 XT GPU core. This chip is going to pack 42 WGPs (84 Compute Units) or 5376 cores and will be featured on the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. That's 12.5% fewer cores than the full-fat variant. The GPU will also run at slightly lower clock speeds with the game clock rated at just 2.0 GHz which is 300 MHz slower than the XTX variant and a 100 MHz lower boost clock of 2.4 GHz at a TBP of 300W.

  • AMD Navi 31 XT: 5376 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 160 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm
  • AMD Navi 21 XT: 4608 Cores, 256-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm
The Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card will also feature 20 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 320-bit wide bus interface. Since there are only 5 MCDs enabled, the card will end up with 80 MB of Infinity Cache which is 16MB lower than the top variant and a 16.6% decrease. The card offers 800 GB/s of bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).

AMD Radeon RX 7900 "RDNA 3" Graphics Cards Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB graphics cards will be available on 13th December for prices of $999 US and $899 US, respectively.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTXAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 31 XTXNavi 31 XTNavi 21 KXTXNavi 21 XTX
Process Node5nm+6nm5nm+6nm7nm7nm
Die Size300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)		300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)		520mm2520mm2
Transistors58 Billion58 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
GPU WGPs48424040
Stream Processors6144537651205120
TMUs/ROPs384 / 192384 / 192320 / 128320 / 128
Game Clock2.3 GHz2.0 GHz2100 MHz2015 MHz
Boost Clock2.5 GHz2.4 GHz2310 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs61 TFLOPs52 TFLOPs23.65 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size24 GB GDDR620 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6
Infinity Cache96 MB80 MB128 MB128 MB
Memory Bus384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock20 Gbps20 Gbps18 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth960 GB/s800 GB/s576 GB/s512 GB/s
Effective Bandwidth3.5 TB/s3.5 TB/s1728.2 GB/s1664.2 GB/s
TBP355W300W335W300W
PCIe InterfaceTBATBAPCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16
Price$999 US$899 US$1099 US$999 US

