AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card OpenCL & Vulkan Benchmarks Leak Out, Beats The NVIDIA RTX 4080

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card benchmarks have leaked out too and show the $899 US RDNA 3 chip beating the $1199 US RTX 4080.
The performance benchmarks were leaked within the Geekbench 5 benchmark and showcase the OpenCL & Vulkan performance of the upcoming graphics card. Based on the benchmark numbers, we can see that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card is around 10% slower than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX but clearly beats the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 in Vulkan while getting close in OpenCL performance.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 OpenCL (Geekbench 5) Benchmark
Finally, we have the Vulkan benchmarks where the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ends up 10% faster than the RTX 4080 and 42% faster than the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card. We can also see the card boosting up to 2025 MHz which is far below its peak boost clock of 2.4 GHz.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Vulkan (Geekbench 5) Benchmark
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications
There will also be a cut-down variant that will feature the Navi 31 XT GPU core. This chip is going to pack 42 WGPs (84 Compute Units) or 5376 cores and will be featured on the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. That's 12.5% fewer cores than the full-fat variant. The GPU will also run at slightly lower clock speeds with the game clock rated at just 2.0 GHz which is 300 MHz slower than the XTX variant and a 100 MHz lower boost clock of 2.4 GHz at a TBP of 300W.
- AMD Navi 31 XT: 5376 Cores, 320-bit Bus, 160 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm
- AMD Navi 21 XT: 4608 Cores, 256-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm
The Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card will also feature 20 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 320-bit wide bus interface. Since there are only 5 MCDs enabled, the card will end up with 80 MB of Infinity Cache which is 16MB lower than the top variant and a 16.6% decrease. The card offers 800 GB/s of bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).
AMD Radeon RX 7900 "RDNA 3" Graphics Cards Availability
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB graphics cards will be available on 13th December for prices of $999 US and $899 US, respectively.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
|AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|GPU
|Navi 31 XTX
|Navi 31 XT
|Navi 21 KXTX
|Navi 21 XTX
|Process Node
|5nm+6nm
|5nm+6nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)
|300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|58 Billion
|58 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|GPU WGPs
|48
|42
|40
|40
|Stream Processors
|6144
|5376
|5120
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|384 / 192
|384 / 192
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|2100 MHz
|2015 MHz
|Boost Clock
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|2310 MHz
|2250 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|61 TFLOPs
|52 TFLOPs
|23.65 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|24 GB GDDR6
|20 GB GDDR6
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 GB GDDR6
|Infinity Cache
|96 MB
|80 MB
|128 MB
|128 MB
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|20 Gbps
|20 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|960 GB/s
|800 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|Effective Bandwidth
|3.5 TB/s
|3.5 TB/s
|1728.2 GB/s
|1664.2 GB/s
|TBP
|355W
|300W
|335W
|300W
|PCIe Interface
|TBA
|TBA
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|Price
|$999 US
|$899 US
|$1099 US
|$999 US
