Menu
Company

AMD Radeon RX 7900 “RDNA 3” Engineering Sample Pictured, Massive Triple-Fan Cooler With Just Two 8-Pin Connectors

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 31, 2022, 08:44 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink

An engineering sample of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 series "RDNA 3" graphics card has been pictured which features a massive cooler.

AMD's Reference Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" Series Graphics Card Cooler Pictured With Engineering Board, Requires Dual 8-Pin Connectors

In the latest leak published by HXL (@9550pro), we get to see AMD's next-generation reference cooler. The card can be seen sitting next to the Radeon RX 6950 XT reference model which we'll compare it against. There are no clear labels as to whether this is the XT or the XTX variant but this card is definitely part of the high-end Navi 3x "Radeon RX 7900" family which will feature the MCM architecture.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
AMD Ryzen 7 7730U “Zen 3” Laptop CPU Featured Within ASUS’s Next-Gen Zenbook 14

So starting with the details, we get to see the similar card that was teased by AMD a while back. The card comes with a 2.5-slot cooler which is slightly thicker and incorporates triple dual-axial fans, each with 9 fan blades. These fans push air towards a massive aluminum heatsink that is featured underneath the shroud and over the vital components such as the GPU, VRAM, and VRMs. The shroud extends just a tad bit beyond the PCB and should measure around 30cm since the 6950 XT reference model itself features 27cm.

The card also packs a really futuristic shroud design which looks absolutely great. There are two RGB accent bars on the front around the middle fan and two metallic frames in the center too. The "Radeon" logo can be seen on the side and once again, this should illuminate with RGB LEDs. The sides of the card show that the card is much longer than the previous RDNA 2 flagship. The Radeon RX 7000 series have more heatsink real estate and also has a distinct 3-red stripe design. There is also more room on the sides for the air to pass through.

The most interesting aspect of this AMD Radeon RX 7900 "RDNA 3" graphics card is that it comes with just two 8-pin connectors which is something that AMD itself confirmed a few days ago when Scott Herkelman stated that they won't be using the 16-Pin connector which is utilized by NVIDIA. The card also features no backplate and since this is an engineering board with a red PCB, it makes sense. We don't expect the power delivery to change a lot in the final PCB design but we know that AMD had prepared multiple PCB boards for their RDNA 3 family as detailed here.

A dual 8-pin connector design would suggest that the card features a peak TDP of 375W which is 125W lower than the max TDP of the reference RTX 4090. You can also notice several headers and connectors on the back of the PCB which are used for real-time diagnostics by engineers working on these samples.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT "RDNA 3" Graphics Card To Pack 20 GB GDDR6 Memory 1
Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Some AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Desktop CPUs Comes With Dual Zen 4 CCDs

AMD confirmed that its RDNA 3 GPUs will be coming later this year with a huge performance uplift. The company's Senior Vice President of Engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said that the next-gen GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 series will offer over 50% performance per watt uplift vs the existing RDNA 2 GPUs. Some of the key features of the RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:

  • 5nm Process Node
  • Advanced Chiplet Packaging
  • Rearchitected Compute Unit
  • Optimized Graphics Pipeline
  • Next-Gen AMD Infinity Cache
  • Enhanced Ray Tracing Capabilities
  • Refined Adaptive Power Management
  • >50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2

The two graphics cards that are expected to be unveiled this week would include the Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and the RX 7900 XT 20 GB. AMD will be unveiling its RDNA 3 GPU architecture and the Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards on the 3rd of November. They have a full Livestream planned which you can read more details about here.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT "Preliminary" Specifications:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTXAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 31 XTXNavi 31 XTNavi 21 KXTXNavi 21 XTX
Process Node5nm+6nm5nm+6nm7nm7nm
Die Size308mm2 (Only GCD)
533mm2 (with MCDs)		308mm2 (Only GCD)
533mm2 (with MCDs)		520mm2520mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
GPU WGPs48424040
Stream Processors122881075251205120
TMUs/ROPsTBDTBD320 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBDTBD2100 MHz2015 MHz
Boost Clock>3 GHz>3 GHz2310 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs>75 TFLOPs>65 TFLOPs23.65 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size24 GB GDDR620 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6
Infinity Cache96 MB80 MB128 MB128 MB
Memory Bus384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock~20 Gbps~20 Gbps18 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth~960 GB/s~800 GB/s576 GB/s512 GB/s
Effective BandwidthTBDTBD1728.2 GB/s1664.2 GB/s
TBP~400W~350W335W300W
PCIe InterfacePCIe 5.0 x16PCIe 5.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16
PriceTBDTBD$1099 US$999 US

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order