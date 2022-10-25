Possible AMD RDNA 3 “Navi 3X” GPU Board IDs For Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards Revealed

Three possible AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 3X" GPU board IDs have been revealed which could power the upcoming Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards.
AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 3X" GPU Boards Certified at RRA, Heading To Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards
As spotted by Rogame (via RRA_Bot), we have a total of three new GPU Boards that are certified at the Korean RRA (National Radio Research Agency). The certification agency has also revealed lots of unreleased products in the past and the latest listing gives us a total of three new board IDs which are as follows:
- D70401
- D70201
- D70203
If we go by previous board models for the older generations of GPUs, the Polaris GPUs used the "D000" IDs, Vega used the "D360" IDs, Navi 1X used the "D180" & "D330" IDs while Navi 2X used "D410", "D510", "D530" and "D630" IDs. Now we have the new "D700" series boards which may very well be the designs used to power the Navi 3X GPUs & the respective Radeon RX 7000 cards.
According to Hoang Anh Phu, the "D702" board is to feature the Navi 31 XTX GPU or the top RDNA 3 chip. This will most likely power the Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card which may feature 24 GB GDDR6 memory. The "D704" board is said to be used by the Navi 31 XT GPU which will be a slightly cut-down variant known as the Radeon RX 7900 XT. This card is expected to feature 20 GB GDDR6 memory as we reported here.
D702: NV31 XTX
D704: NV31 XT
😉
— Hoang Anh Phu (@AnhPhuH) October 24, 2022
Now we can't say for sure if these are definitely the boards for the aforementioned Radeon RX 7000 series cards based on the RDNA 3 GPU architecture but they do sound correct. But these codenames are definitely lining up with previous rumors.
AMD confirmed that its RDNA 3 GPUs will be coming later this year with a huge performance uplift. The company's Senior Vice President of Engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said that the next-gen GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 series will offer over 50% performance per watt uplift vs the existing RDNA 2 GPUs. Some of the key features of the RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:
- 5nm Process Node
- Advanced Chiplet Packaging
- Rearchitected Compute Unit
- Optimized Graphics Pipeline
- Next-Gen AMD Infinity Cache
- Enhanced Ray Tracing Capabilities
- Refined Adaptive Power Management
- >50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2
AMD will be unveiling its RDNA 3 GPU architecture and the Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards on the 3rd of November. They have a full Livestream planned which you can read more details about here.
AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)
|GPU Name
|Navi 21
|Navi 33
|Navi 32
|Navi 31
|Navi 3X
|Codename
|Sienna Cichlid
|Hotpink Bonefish
|Wheat Nas
|Plum Bonito
|TBD
|GPU Process
|7nm
|6nm
|5nm/6nm
|5nm/6nm
|5nm/6nm
|GPU Package
|Monolithic
|Monolithic
|MCM (1 GCD + 4 MCD)
|MCM (1 GCD + 6 MCD)
|MCM (TBD)
|GPU Die Size
|520mm2
|203mm2 (Only GCD)
|200mm2 (Only GCD)
425mm2 (with MCDs)
|308mm2 (Only GCD)
533mm2 (with MCDs)
|TBD
|Shader Engines
|4
|2
|4
|6
|8
|GPU WGPs
|40
|16
|30
|48
|64
|SPs Per WGP
|128
|256
|256
|256
|256
|Compute Units (Per Die)
|80
|32
|60
|96
|128 (per GPU)
256 (Total)
|Cores (Per Die)
|5120
|4096
|7680
|12288
|8192
|Cores (Total)
|5120
|4096
|7680
|12288
|16,384
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|128-bit
|256-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit x2?
|Memory Type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory Capacity
|Up To 16 GB
|Up To 8 GB
|Up To 16 GB
|Up To 24 GB
|Up To 32 GB
|Memory Speed
|16-18 Gbps
|TBD
|TBD
|20 Gbps
|TBD
|Memory Bandwidth
|512-576 GB/s
|TBD
|TBD
|960 GB/s
|TBD
|Infinity Cache
|128 MB
|32 MB
|64 MB
|96/192 MB
|TBD
|Flagship SKU
|Radeon RX 6900 XTX
|Radeon RX 7600 XT?
|Radeon RX 7800 XT?
Radeon RX 7700 XT?
|Radeon RX 7900 XT?
|Radeon Pro
|TBP
|330W
|~150W
|~250W
|~350W
|TBD
|Launch
|Q4 2020
|Q4 2022?
|Q4 2022?
|Q4 2022?
|2023?
