Possible AMD RDNA 3 “Navi 3X” GPU Board IDs For Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards Revealed

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 25, 2022, 10:35 AM EDT
Render of AMD's Radeon RX 7000 graphics card. (Image Credits: Technetium_Tech)
Three possible AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 3X" GPU board IDs have been revealed which could power the upcoming Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards.

AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 3X" GPU Boards Certified at RRA, Heading To Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards

As spotted by Rogame (via RRA_Bot), we have a total of three new GPU Boards that are certified at the Korean RRA (National Radio Research Agency). The certification agency has also revealed lots of unreleased products in the past and the latest listing gives us a total of three new board IDs which are as follows:

  • D70401
  • D70201
  • D70203

If we go by previous board models for the older generations of GPUs, the Polaris GPUs used the "D000" IDs, Vega used the "D360" IDs, Navi 1X used the "D180" & "D330" IDs while Navi 2X used "D410", "D510", "D530" and "D630" IDs. Now we have the new "D700" series boards which may very well be the designs used to power the Navi 3X GPUs & the respective Radeon RX 7000 cards.

According to Hoang Anh Phu, the "D702" board is to feature the Navi 31 XTX GPU or the top RDNA 3 chip. This will most likely power the Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card which may feature 24 GB GDDR6 memory. The "D704" board is said to be used by the Navi 31 XT GPU which will be a slightly cut-down variant known as the Radeon RX 7900 XT. This card is expected to feature 20 GB GDDR6 memory as we reported here.

Now we can't say for sure if these are definitely the boards for the aforementioned Radeon RX 7000 series cards based on the RDNA 3 GPU architecture but they do sound correct. But these codenames are definitely lining up with previous rumors.

AMD confirmed that its RDNA 3 GPUs will be coming later this year with a huge performance uplift. The company's Senior Vice President of Engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said that the next-gen GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 series will offer over 50% performance per watt uplift vs the existing RDNA 2 GPUs. Some of the key features of the RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:

  • 5nm Process Node
  • Advanced Chiplet Packaging
  • Rearchitected Compute Unit
  • Optimized Graphics Pipeline
  • Next-Gen AMD Infinity Cache
  • Enhanced Ray Tracing Capabilities
  • Refined Adaptive Power Management
  • >50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2
AMD RDNA 3 "Radeon RX 7000" Livestream Event Announced For 3rd November 1
AMD will be unveiling its RDNA 3 GPU architecture and the Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards on the 3rd of November. They have a full Livestream planned which you can read more details about here.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU NameNavi 21Navi 33Navi 32Navi 31Navi 3X
CodenameSienna CichlidHotpink BonefishWheat NasPlum BonitoTBD
GPU Process7nm6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm
GPU PackageMonolithicMonolithicMCM (1 GCD + 4 MCD)MCM (1 GCD + 6 MCD)MCM (TBD)
GPU Die Size520mm2203mm2 (Only GCD)200mm2 (Only GCD)
425mm2 (with MCDs)		308mm2 (Only GCD)
533mm2 (with MCDs)		TBD
Shader Engines42468
GPU WGPs4016304864
SPs Per WGP128256256256256
Compute Units (Per Die) 80326096128 (per GPU)
256 (Total)
Cores (Per Die)512040967680122888192
Cores (Total)5120409676801228816,384
Memory Bus256-bit128-bit256-bit384-bit384-bit x2?
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory CapacityUp To 16 GBUp To 8 GBUp To 16 GBUp To 24 GBUp To 32 GB
Memory Speed16-18 GbpsTBDTBD20 GbpsTBD
Memory Bandwidth512-576 GB/sTBDTBD960 GB/sTBD
Infinity Cache128 MB32 MB64 MB96/192 MBTBD
Flagship SKURadeon RX 6900 XTXRadeon RX 7600 XT?Radeon RX 7800 XT?
Radeon RX 7700 XT?		Radeon RX 7900 XT?Radeon Pro
TBP330W~150W~250W~350WTBD
LaunchQ4 2020Q4 2022?Q4 2022?Q4 2022?2023?
