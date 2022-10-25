Possible AMD RDNA 3 “Navi 3X” GPU Board IDs For Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards Revealed

Three possible AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 3X" GPU board IDs have been revealed which could power the upcoming Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards.

AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 3X" GPU Boards Certified at RRA, Heading To Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards

As spotted by Rogame (via RRA_Bot), we have a total of three new GPU Boards that are certified at the Korean RRA (National Radio Research Agency). The certification agency has also revealed lots of unreleased products in the past and the latest listing gives us a total of three new board IDs which are as follows:

D70401

D70201

D70203

If we go by previous board models for the older generations of GPUs, the Polaris GPUs used the "D000" IDs, Vega used the "D360" IDs, Navi 1X used the "D180" & "D330" IDs while Navi 2X used "D410", "D510", "D530" and "D630" IDs. Now we have the new "D700" series boards which may very well be the designs used to power the Navi 3X GPUs & the respective Radeon RX 7000 cards.

According to Hoang Anh Phu, the "D702" board is to feature the Navi 31 XTX GPU or the top RDNA 3 chip. This will most likely power the Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card which may feature 24 GB GDDR6 memory. The "D704" board is said to be used by the Navi 31 XT GPU which will be a slightly cut-down variant known as the Radeon RX 7900 XT. This card is expected to feature 20 GB GDDR6 memory as we reported here.

D702: NV31 XTX

D704: NV31 XT

😉 — Hoang Anh Phu (@AnhPhuH) October 24, 2022

Now we can't say for sure if these are definitely the boards for the aforementioned Radeon RX 7000 series cards based on the RDNA 3 GPU architecture but they do sound correct. But these codenames are definitely lining up with previous rumors.

AMD confirmed that its RDNA 3 GPUs will be coming later this year with a huge performance uplift. The company's Senior Vice President of Engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said that the next-gen GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 series will offer over 50% performance per watt uplift vs the existing RDNA 2 GPUs. Some of the key features of the RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:

5nm Process Node

Advanced Chiplet Packaging

Rearchitected Compute Unit

Optimized Graphics Pipeline

Next-Gen AMD Infinity Cache

Enhanced Ray Tracing Capabilities

Refined Adaptive Power Management

>50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2

AMD will be unveiling its RDNA 3 GPU architecture and the Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards on the 3rd of November. They have a full Livestream planned which you can read more details about here.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 21 Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 31 Navi 3X Codename Sienna Cichlid Hotpink Bonefish Wheat Nas Plum Bonito TBD GPU Process 7nm 6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm GPU Package Monolithic Monolithic MCM (1 GCD + 4 MCD) MCM (1 GCD + 6 MCD) MCM (TBD) GPU Die Size 520mm2 203mm2 (Only GCD) 200mm2 (Only GCD)

425mm2 (with MCDs) 308mm2 (Only GCD)

533mm2 (with MCDs) TBD Shader Engines 4 2 4 6 8 GPU WGPs 40 16 30 48 64 SPs Per WGP 128 256 256 256 256 Compute Units (Per Die) 80 32 60 96 128 (per GPU)

256 (Total) Cores (Per Die) 5120 4096 7680 12288 8192 Cores (Total) 5120 4096 7680 12288 16,384 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit 256-bit 384-bit 384-bit x2? Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Capacity Up To 16 GB Up To 8 GB Up To 16 GB Up To 24 GB Up To 32 GB Memory Speed 16-18 Gbps TBD TBD 20 Gbps TBD Memory Bandwidth 512-576 GB/s TBD TBD 960 GB/s TBD Infinity Cache 128 MB 32 MB 64 MB 96/192 MB TBD Flagship SKU Radeon RX 6900 XTX Radeon RX 7600 XT? Radeon RX 7800 XT?

Radeon RX 7700 XT? Radeon RX 7900 XT? Radeon Pro TBP 330W ~150W ~250W ~350W TBD Launch Q4 2020 Q4 2022? Q4 2022? Q4 2022? 2023?