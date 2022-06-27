AMD Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards With Rearchitected RDNA 3 GPU Compute Units To Deliver Enhanced Ray Tracing Capabilities & Even Higher Clock Speeds

AMD seems to have confirmed that its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards will deliver enhanced raytracing capabilities and even higher clock speeds than RDNA 2.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 Graphics Cards With RDNA 3 GPU Delivers Enhanced Raytracing Capabilities Thanks To Rearchitected Compute Units

There are a lot of things that were overlooked during AMD Financial Analyst Day 2022. Things like the fact that AMD confirmed its Zen 4 3D V-Cache Ryzen CPUs coming later this year. Another key comment that was missed out came from AMD's Senior Vice President of Engineering at Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, who confirmed that AMD will be delivering enhanced raytracing capabilities with their next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Dragon Rage For High-End Laptops & Phoenix Point For Mainstream Laptops Detailed: Zen 4 CPU Cores, RDNA 3 Graphics, Up To 16 Cores Over 5 GHz

It (RDNA 3) is also our first gaming GPU architecture that will leverage the enhanced 5nm process and an advanced chip packaging technology. And another innovation includes a architected compute units with enhanced ray-tracing capabilities and an optimized graphics pipeline with even faster clock speeds and improved power efficiency. And to bring more photorealistic effects into the domain of realtime gaming, we are developing hybrid approaches that takes the performance of the rasterization combined with the visual fidelity of raytracing, to deliver the best realtime imerssive experiences without comprising performance. Lastly, our next-generation multimedia, we will support advanced video codecs such as AV1 to deliver high-quality video streaming and reduce latencies and bitrates. We will also improve our display capbilities with the new DisplayPort 2.0 standard to support upcoming HDR displays with high resolutions and refresh rates. David Wang, AMD's SVP of Engineering at Radeon Technologies Group

Some of the key features of the RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:

5nm Process Node

Advanced Chiplet Packaging

Rearchitected Compute Unit

Optimized Graphics Pipeline

Next-Gen AMD Infinity Cache

>50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2

According to David, AMD has rearchitected the compute units within RDNA 3 that deliver enhanced raytracing capabilities. Although there's no mention of what these capabilities are but if we were to guess, we would say it's definitely talking about performance and a set of advanced features on the RDNA 3 GPU core for Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards.

AMD's RDNA 2 GPU-powered Radeon RX 6000 series were the first to feature raytracing capabilities on the red camp. They were a generation behind NVIDIA who introduced them first two years prior on their Turing graphics architecture and fine-tuned it further to deliver better performance in the second generation on Ampere. With RDNA 3 GPU-powered Radeon RX 7000 pitted for launch later this year, we can expect AMD to offer a similar jump in performance or even exceed Ampere's ray-tracing capabilities. But the real challenge ahead would be to rival NVIDIA's 3rd Gen RT (Raytracing) cores which are expected to debut on the Ada Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 40 series.

Lenovo Unveils ThinkBook 13s Ryzen Edition Laptops Equipped With AMD Ryzen 6000 ‘Rembrandt’ CPUs

Besides raytracing, David also mentioned that the Optimized Graphics Pipeline for RDNA 3 GPUs will allow for even higher clock speeds than RDNA 2 GPUs. The AMD Radeon RX 6000 cards already run close to 3 GHz so, with an improved 5nm process node, we can expect AMD to breach past the 3 GHz clock limit. This is essential for AMD as their competitor isn't holding back either with RTX 40 series rumors also hinting at up to 3 GHz clock speeds utilizing the more efficient 4N (optimized 5nm process node).

All of these features combined with the next-gen infinity cache solution, advanced packaging tech, and a 50% perf/watt improvement will result in a highly competitive graphics solution in the form of Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. Plus, the rumor mill is also reporting a more powerful RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU in the works for 2023 which is expected to be a monster of a chip but whether that comes to the Gaming segment or remains a Pro-only offering remains to be seen.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 21 Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 31 Navi 3X GPU Process 7nm 6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm GPU Package Monolithic Monolithic MCM MCM MCM Shader Engines 4 2 4 6 8 GPU WGPs 40 20-16 40-32 60-48

64 SPs Per WGP 128 256 256 256 256 Compute Units (Per Die) 80 40-32 160 -128 (Total) 240-192 (Total) 128 (per GPU)

256 (Total) Cores (Per Die) 5120 5120-4096 10240-8192 15360-12288 8192 Cores (Total) 5120 5120-4096 10240-8192 15360-12288 16,384 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit 256-bit 384-bit 384-bit x2? Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Capacity Up To 16 GB Up To 8 GB Up To 16 GB Up To 24 GB Up To 32 GB Infinity Cache 128 MB 128-256 MB 384 MB 512 MB TBD Flagship SKU Radeon RX 6900 XTX Radeon RX 7700 XT? Radeon RX 7800 XT? Radeon RX 7900 XT? Radeon Pro TBP 330W ~200W ~300W ~400W TBD Launch Q4 2020 Q4 2022? Q4 2022? Q4 2022? 2023?

News Source: Overclock3D