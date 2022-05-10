AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT Graphics Cards Launched: Refreshing The RDNA 2 Lineup One Last Time!

AMD has officially launched their brand new Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT graphics cards as a part of the RDNA 2 refresh. These new graphics cards bring slightly better performance at slightly higher prices.

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT For $1099 US, RX 6750 XT For $549 US, RX 6650 XT For $399 US Now Official, RDNA 2's Last Hoorah Before RDNA 3

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh lineup is made up of three cards, the Radeon RX 6950 XT, the RX 6750 XT, and the RX 6650 XT. We have covered everything from specifications and the performance over the last couple of weeks so this launch will hold little surprise for our readers. As expected, the main changes of the Radeon RX 6000 Refresh will include:

Slightly Better GPU Clocks

Slightly Better Memory Clocks

Slightly Higher TDPs

Slightly Higher Power/Clock Limits

Various Custom Designs

Far Better Availability

Slightly Higher Prices

The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT will be placed above the Radeon RX 6900 XT, and the Radeon RX 6750 XT will be placed above the Radeon RX 6700 XT and the Radeon RX 6650 XT will be placed above the Radeon RX 6600 XT. Think of it as AMD's own 'SUPER' refresh but without major upgrades. The lineup is expected to bring performance increases ranging from 5-to 10% and memory is going to play a huge role in achieving these performance targets. Once again, the new lineup would look like the following:

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT

With the lineup out of the way, next up, we are going to take a look at the individual specs that each graphics card has to offer.

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT - Navi 21 KXTX Powered Flagship

The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 KXTX GPU in its fully-enabled die config featuring 80 Compute Units or 5120 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface. There are also 80 Ray accelerators for ray-tracing enablement on the graphics cards (one RA per Compute Unit). The graphics card will operate at a GPU clock of 2.1 GHz and a boost clock of 2310 MHz. That's an increase of up to 4% over the RX 6900 XT reference model which clocked at 2015 and 2250 MHz, respectively. The graphics card will offer up to 23.65 TFLOPs of peak FP32 performance.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.728.2 TB/s. The graphics card will feature 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory dies, delivering an effective bandwidth of 576 GB/s. The card will rock a 335W TBP (a 35W bump over the RX 6900 XT).





As for the design of the graphics card, it will ship in the same 'Midnight Black' flavor as the 6800 XT Limited Edition with a 2.5 slot cooler, a massive triple-fan cooled heatsink, and power provided by 2 8-pin connectors. In terms of performance, the Radeon RX 6950 XT should offer 4-5% better GPU performance than the RX 6900 XT and around 10% better performance than the RTX 3090, making it around as fast as the RTX 3090 Ti.

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT - The Fastest Navi 22 KXT Mainstream

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT will be packing the Navi 22 KXT GPU and feature 40 compute units which are equal to 2560 stream processors. The graphics chip also features 40 Ray accelerators for raytracing capabilities on the RDNA 2-based GPUs. The graphics card will come clocked at 2495 MHz 'Game' and 2600 MHz 'Boost' clocks, an increase of up to 3% versus the 2424 MHz 'Game' & 2581 'Boost' clocks of the RX 6700 XT, respectively. The gra[jocs card will offer 13.31 TFLOPs of peak FP32 performance.

The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will be using 18 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 432 GB/s for the cards. The GPU additionally packs 96 MB of Infinity Cache. The effective bandwidth is rated at 1326 GB/s with the Infinity Cache, an increase of 3.06x.





The GPU will be fully Gen 4.0 compliant. As for the TBP, the card will feature a 250W (a 20W bump over the RX 6700 XT) design. This is solely due to the use of higher clock memory dies which will lead to increased power consumption. The graphics card will get a brand new triple-fan 'Midnight black' reference design with a dual-slot design and power provided through an 8+6 pin connector configuration. In terms of performance, the RX 6750 XT is going to be around 7% faster than the RX 6700 XT and on par with the RTX 3070 graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT - Navi 23 KXT Powered Budget Delight

Lastly, we have the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card which will be powered by the Navi 23 KXT GPU, featuring 11.06 Billion transistors packed within a 237mm2 die. The Navi 23 GPU features 32 Compute Units with a total of 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache and features an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface at pin speeds of 17.5 Gbps for a total bandwidth of 280 GB/s and an effective memory bandwidth of up to 468.9 GB/s, an increase of up to 1.67x.

The core clocks will be maintained at 2410 MHz 'Game' and 2635 MHz 'Boost' for the AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT, an increase of up to 2% over the 6700 XT which clocks in at 2359 MHz 'Game' & 2589 MHz 'Boost' clocks. The graphics card will offer 10.79 TFLOPs of peak FP32 performance.





Just like the Radeon RX 6600 XT, the card will operate with a single 8-pin connector and TBP will be rated at 180W, a 20W bump over the RX 6600 XT. The graphics card will get a brand new dual-fan 'Midnight black' reference design with a dual-slot design and power provided through a single 8-pin connector configuration. In terms of performance, the RX 6650 XT is going to be just 2% faster than the RX 6600 XT but 23% faster than the RTX 3060.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Graphics Cards Specs:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU Navi 21 KXTX Navi 21 XTX Navi 22 KXT Navi 22 XT Navi 23 KXT Navi 23 XT Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 520mm2 520mm2 336mm2 336mm2 237mm2 237mm2 Transistors 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion Compute Units 80 80 40 40 32 32 Stream Processors 5120 5120 2560 2560 2048 2048 TMUs/ROPs 320 / 128 320 / 128 160/64 160/64 128/64 128/64 Game Clock 2100 MHz 2015 MHz 2495 MHz 2424 MHz 2410 MHz 2359 MHz Boost Clock 2310 MHz 2250 MHz 2600 MHz 2581 MHz 2635 MHz 2589 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 23.65 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 13.31 TFLOPs 13.21 TFLOPs 10.79 TFLOPs 10.6 TFLOPs Memory Size 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit Memory Clock 18 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps 17.5 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 576 GB/s 512 GB/s 432 GB/s 384 GB/s 280 GB/s 256 GB/s Effective Bandwidth 1728.2 GB/s 1664.2 GB/s 1326 GB/s 1278 GB/s 468.9 GB/s 444.9 GB/s TBP 335W 300W 250W 230W 180W 160W PCIe Interface PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x8 PCIe 4.0 x8 Price $1099 US $999 US $549 US $479 US $399 US $379 US

AMD RDNA 2 Desktop GPU 'Radeon RX 6000' Refresh - Pricing & Availability

There would also be a small price difference too for the new AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh cards. Today, the cards are being announced and reviews are available for you to check out (ours will be posted within this week). The cards will hit retail shelves on the same day.























These cards will not only launch in the reference 'Midnight Black' card flavor but also get custom treatment. Based on the existing prices, the RX 6950 XT might hit retail for $1099 US, the RX 6750 XT at $540 US, and the RX 6650 XT at $399 US. Prices of the existing models will remain unchanged.

Radeon RX 6950 XT vs RX 6900 XT - $1099 vs $999 US MSRP

- $1099 vs $999 US MSRP Radeon RX 6750 XT vs RX 6700 XT - $549 vs $479 US MSRP

- $549 vs $479 US MSRP Radeon RX 6650 XT vs RX 6600 XT - $399 vs $379 US MSRP

It looks like AMD is eyeing those users who wanted to get RX 6000 series cards at launch but couldn't do so due to the many supply and pricing issues. Rather than waiting another 6-7 months for a graphics card, users can get an upgraded RX 6000 card with slightly better performance for slightly higher pricing. With that said, the existing Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards are also back at MSRP pricing, more on that here.