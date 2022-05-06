AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Gaming & Raytracing Benchmarks Leaked: 6950 XT Faster Than RTX 3090 For $1099, 6750 XT Faster Than RTX 3070 For $549, 6650 XT Faster Than RTX 3060 For $399

Today, we are bringing the final leak for the AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh graphics cards which includes the gaming performance and price positioning of all three variants including the RX 6950 XT, the RX 6750 XT, and the RX 6650 XT.

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT Graphics Cards Gaming, Raytracing, RSR Benchmarks & Price Positioning Confirmed

In the previous two leaks, we have covered the official specifications and the official synthetic tests for all three cards. Now our final post will give a rundown on the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT & RX 6650 XT gaming performance which includes results at various resolutions for each tier. We will also discuss the official pricing and how they compare to the competition and against AMD existing RX 6000 series cards.

Note: The following results are based on AMD's official data which has been presented to the media. Test results in independent testing may vary.



Testing Methodology: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (X570 motherboard) with SAM & Resizable-BAR enabled. AMD Driver Version (22.10-220411n) NVIDIA Driver Version (512.15)

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, The Fastest Graphics Card For 4K Gaming at $1099 US

Starting with the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, this will be the flagship offering on the Navi 21 GPU. It has the same chip as the XTXH variants plus a binned design which helped the red team extract a little more performance out of the chip. As for the performance, we are looking at various games that were tested at 4K resolutions with max in-game detail,

Compared to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, this is a performance improvement of 11% which is the same performance level as the RTX 3090 TI. The RTX 3090 retails at $1499 US while the RTX 3090 Ti retails at $1999 US. So you are looking at a much cheaper price with higher gaming performance. At the same time, we are looking at a 4% performance boost over the Radeon RX 6900 XT for $100 US more (MSRP). So one could just overclock his Radeon RX 6900 XT and call it a day but for those who haven't upgraded yet, if you are able to find an RX 6950 XT custom model with similar pricing as an RX 6900 XT custom model, then going for the former makes the most sense. But if you are looking at a lower price point for the 6900 XT, then just buying this graphics card and saving a few bucks is the way to go. To sum things up:

RX 6950 XT vs RX 6900 XT = 4% Faster

= 4% Faster RX 6950 XT vs RTX 3090 = 11% Faster

The raytracing performance for the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT was tested in titles that run slightly better with AMD hardware. You are looking at an average 2-3% performance bump in the games tested but at the end of the day, there's a reason why AMD didn't focus that much on raytracing performance and that's purely because NVIDIA's RTX 30 series has a huge advantage in a majority of RT-enabled titles at the moment.

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT 4K Performance

Game Title AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 6950 XT vs RTX 3090 6950 XT vs 6900 XT Assassin's Creed Valhalla (DX12 Ultra High) 81 77 67 +21% +5% Battlefield 5 (DX11 Ultra) 129 123 120 +8% +5% Borderlands 3 (DX12 Badass) 78 75 68 +15% +4% Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12 High) 64 61 65 -2% +5% Deathloop (DX12 Ultra) 77 74 76 +1% +4% Doom Eternal (Vulkan Nightmare) 159 152 144 +10% +5% F1 2021 (DX12 Ultra High) 152 151 120 +27% +1% Far Cry 6 (DX12 Ultra) 95 90 81 +17% +6% Forza Horizon 5 (DX12 Max) 69 66 65 +6% +5% GTA V (DX11 Ultra) 152 148 159 -4% +3% Hitman 3 (DX12 Ultra Dubai) 150 146 120 +25% +3% Metro Exodus (DX12 Extreme) 72 70 70 +3% +3% Resident Evil Village (DX12 Max) 140 135 115 +22% +4% The Riftbreaker (DX12 Ultra) 229 221 213 +8% +4% Deathloop (DX12 Ultra RT) 93 N/A 106 -12% N/A Far Cry 6 (DX12 Ultra RT) 123 N/A 107 +15% N/A F1 2021 (DX12 Ultra High RT) 139 N/A 138 +1% N/A Resident Evil Village (DX12 Raytracing Max) 147 N/A 149 -1% N/A

AMD is also sharing the official RSR performance benchmarks of its Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card. The results include scaling performance from 1800p to 4K and 1440p to 4K. The Ultra Quality preset allows for similar to the native image at higher performance while the Balanced preset allows for much higher performance with slight image quality loss. AMD didn't share any FSR2 numbers which we will include in our review.

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT, Taking on The RTX 3070 at $549 US at 1440p Gaming

For the Radeon RX 6750 XT, AMD is focusing on the 1440p gaming performance numbers. The card is positioned against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 which has an MSRP of $499 US so the red team is asking $50 US more for its offering. The RX 6750 XT does rock 12 GB memory (compared to 8 GB on the RTX 3070) and is slightly more power-efficient at running games. But the pricing is already absurd for the RX 6700 XT at $479 US which should've been set to $429-$449 US. So asking an extra $70 US over that makes no sense at all.

However, out of the three variants, the AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT gets the biggest jump over its replacement, offering a 7% performance boost over the RX 6700 XT. Compared to the RTX 3070, the card offers only a 2% performance boost on average. The performance difference doesn't justify the cost here and it looks like AMD should be looking at their own marketing and testing results. Back when AMD introduced its RX 6700 XT, it was shown to comfortably beat the RTX 3070 8 GB graphics card whereas the performance numbers here show that the RX 6700 XT is not only slower but is also able to offer similar performance as the boosted 6750 XT which is a 7-8% gain over the original 6700 XT. To sum things up:

RX 6750 XT vs RX 6700 XT = 7% Faster

= 7% Faster RX 6750 XT vs RTX 3070 = 2% Faster

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT 1440 Performance:

Game Title AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 6750 XT vs RTX 3070 6750 XT vs 6700 XT Assassin's Creed Valhalla (DX12 Ultra High) 93 85 77 +21% +9% Battlefield 5 (DX11 Ultra) 163 153 149 +9% +7% Borderlands 3 (DX12 Badass) 88 82 82 +7% +7% Control (DX12 High) 71 67 76 -7% +6% Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12 High) 73 67 77 -5% +9% Death Stranding (DX12 Very High) 209 193 179 +17% +8% Dirt 5 (DX12 Ultra High) 103 97 103 0% +6% Doom Eternal (Vulkan Nightmare) 171 159 167 +2% +8% Far Cry 6 (DX12 Ultra) 105 98 102 +3% +7% Forza Horizon 5 (DX12 Max) 72 68 75 -4% +6% Hitman 3 (DX12 Ultra Dubai) 164 153 156 +5% +7% Metro Exodus (DX12 Extreme) 68 64 73 -7% +6% Resident Evil Village (DX12 Max) 154 145 146 +5% +6% Shadow of The Tomb Raider (DX12 Highest) 129 121 128 +1% +7% Overwatch (DX11 EPIC) 241 223 274 -12% +8%

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, The Mainstream RTX 3060 Series Rival For $399 US

While the pricing for the Radeon RX 6750 XT is bad, the RX 6650 XT isn't impressive either even though it does cost just $20 US more than the 6600 XT but comes on par with the RTX 3060 Ti.

The former competitor ships with more VRAM, while the latter offers higher performance as the results posted by AMD, prove that the RX 6650 XT will be 2% faster than the RX 6600 XT. Now while the performance jump over the RTX 3060 is touted as a 20-23% gain which does bring the card to the same performance tier as the RTX 3060 Ti, the graphics card loses a lot at 1440p due to its limited bus interface and the respective bandwidth figures. AMD also might've forgotten the fact that the RTX 3060 costs $70 US less at $329 US (MSRP). To sum things up:

RX 6650 XT vs RX 6600 XT = 2% Faster

= 2% Faster RX 6650 XT vs RTX 3060 = 23% Faster

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT 1080p Performance

Game Title AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6650 XT vs RTX 3060 6650 XT vs 6600 XT Assassin's Creed Valhalla (DX12 Ultra High) 100 98 73 +37% +2% Battlefield 5 (DX11 Ultra) 170 166 134 +27% +2% Borderlands 3 (DX12 Badass) 103 101 74 +40% +3% Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12 High) 77 75 70 +15% +2% Deathloop (DX12 Ultra) 100 98 79 +27% +2% F1 2021 (DX12 Ultra High) 176 172 123 +43% +2% Far Cry 6 (DX12 Ultra) 122 119 97 +26% +3% Forza Horizon 5 (DX12 Max) 73 71 60 +21% +3% Ghostwire Tokyo (DX12, Max SSAO) 126 123 100 +27% +2% God of War (DX11 Ultra) 64 63 55 +17% +2% GTA V (DX11 Ultra) 170 169 174 -2% +1% Hitman 3 (DX12 Ultra Dubai) 197 193 157 +25% +2% Metro Exodus (DX12 Extreme) 63 62 54 +17% +2% RDR 2 (DX12 Ultra) 63 61 52 +21% +3% Apex Legends (DX11 Ultra High) 201 197 166 +21% +2% Fortnite (DX12 EPIC) 126 124 119 +7% +2%

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 refresh feels a lot like the Ryzen 3000XT CPUs which were meant to offer a slight boost but at a higher price. It would have been better if the prices were kept the same and AMD offered a slight price drop on existing variants which seems to be happening by only in promo deals by retailers. With that said, the AMD Radeon RX 6000 refresh lineup will be available in range of custom models when they are made official to the public on the 10th of May.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Graphics Cards Specs:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XTX Navi 22 XT Navi 22 XT Navi 23 XT Navi 23 XT Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 520mm2 520mm2 336mm2 336mm2 237mm2 237mm2 Transistors 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion Compute Units 80 80 40 40 32 32 Stream Processors 5120 5120 2560 2560 2048 2048 TMUs/ROPs 320 / 128 320 / 128 160/64 160/64 128/64 128/64 Game Clock 2100 MHz 2015 MHz 2495 MHz 2424 MHz 2410 MHz 2359 MHz Boost Clock 2310 MHz 2250 MHz 2600 MHz 2581 MHz 2635 MHz 2589 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 23.65 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 13.31 TFLOPs 13.21 TFLOPs 10.79 TFLOPs 10.6 TFLOPs Memory Size 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit Memory Clock 18 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps 17.5 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 576 GB/s 512 GB/s 432 GB/s 384 GB/s 280 GB/s 256 GB/s Effective Bandwidth 1728.2 GB/s 1664.2 GB/s 1326 GB/s 1278 GB/s 468.9 GB/s 444.9 GB/s TBP 335W 300W 250W 230W 180W 160W PCIe Interface PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x8 PCIe 4.0 x8 Price $1099 US $999 US $549 US $479 US $399 US $379 US