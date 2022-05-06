  ⋮    ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Gaming & Raytracing Benchmarks Leaked: 6950 XT Faster Than RTX 3090 For $1099, 6750 XT Faster Than RTX 3070 For $549, 6650 XT Faster Than RTX 3060 For $399

By Hassan Mujtaba
AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT Graphics Cards Gaming, Raytracing, RSR Benchmarks & Price Positioning Confirmed

Today, we are bringing the final leak for the AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh graphics cards which includes the gaming performance and price positioning of all three variants including the RX 6950 XT, the RX 6750 XT, and the RX 6650 XT.

In the previous two leaks, we have covered the official specifications and the official synthetic tests for all three cards. Now our final post will give a rundown on the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT & RX 6650 XT gaming performance which includes results at various resolutions for each tier. We will also discuss the official pricing and how they compare to the competition and against AMD existing RX 6000 series cards.

Note: The following results are based on AMD's official data which has been presented to the media. Test results in independent testing may vary.

Testing Methodology: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (X570 motherboard) with SAM & Resizable-BAR enabled. AMD Driver Version (22.10-220411n) NVIDIA Driver Version (512.15)

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, The Fastest Graphics Card For 4K Gaming at $1099 US

Starting with the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, this will be the flagship offering on the Navi 21 GPU. It has the same chip as the XTXH variants plus a binned design which helped the red team extract a little more performance out of the chip. As for the performance, we are looking at various games that were tested at 4K resolutions with max in-game detail,

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT reference graphics card in Midnight Black flavor. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
Compared to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, this is a performance improvement of 11% which is the same performance level as the RTX 3090 TI. The RTX 3090 retails at $1499 US while the RTX 3090 Ti retails at $1999 US. So you are looking at a much cheaper price with higher gaming performance. At the same time, we are looking at a 4% performance boost over the Radeon RX 6900 XT for $100 US more (MSRP). So one could just overclock his Radeon RX 6900 XT and call it a day but for those who haven't upgraded yet, if you are able to find an RX 6950 XT custom model with similar pricing as an RX 6900 XT custom model, then going for the former makes the most sense. But if you are looking at a lower price point for the 6900 XT, then just buying this graphics card and saving a few bucks is the way to go. To sum things up:

  • RX 6950 XT vs RX 6900 XT = 4% Faster
  • RX 6950 XT vs RTX 3090 = 11% Faster

The raytracing performance for the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT was tested in titles that run slightly better with AMD hardware. You are looking at an average 2-3% performance bump in the games tested but at the end of the day, there's a reason why AMD didn't focus that much on raytracing performance and that's purely because NVIDIA's RTX 30 series has a huge advantage in a majority of RT-enabled titles at the moment.

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT 4K Performance

Game TitleAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTNVIDIA GeForce RTX 30906950 XT vs RTX 30906950 XT vs 6900 XT
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (DX12 Ultra High)817767+21%+5%
Battlefield 5 (DX11 Ultra)129123120+8%+5%
Borderlands 3 (DX12 Badass)787568+15%+4%
Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12 High)646165-2%+5%
Deathloop (DX12 Ultra)777476+1%+4%
Doom Eternal (Vulkan Nightmare)159152144+10%+5%
F1 2021 (DX12 Ultra High)152151120+27%+1%
Far Cry 6 (DX12 Ultra)959081+17%+6%
Forza Horizon 5 (DX12 Max)696665+6%+5%
GTA V (DX11 Ultra)152148159-4%+3%
Hitman 3 (DX12 Ultra Dubai)150146120+25%+3%
Metro Exodus (DX12 Extreme)727070+3%+3%
Resident Evil Village (DX12 Max)140135115+22%+4%
The Riftbreaker (DX12 Ultra)229221213+8%+4%
Deathloop (DX12 Ultra RT)93N/A106-12%N/A
Far Cry 6 (DX12 Ultra RT)123N/A107+15%N/A
F1 2021 (DX12 Ultra High RT)139N/A138+1%N/A
Resident Evil Village (DX12 Raytracing Max)147N/A149-1%N/A

AMD is also sharing the official RSR performance benchmarks of its Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card. The results include scaling performance from 1800p to 4K and 1440p to 4K. The Ultra Quality preset allows for similar to the native image at higher performance while the Balanced preset allows for much higher performance with slight image quality loss. AMD didn't share any FSR2 numbers which we will include in our review.

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT, Taking on The RTX 3070 at $549 US at 1440p Gaming

For the Radeon RX 6750 XT, AMD is focusing on the 1440p gaming performance numbers. The card is positioned against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 which has an MSRP of $499 US so the red team is asking $50 US more for its offering. The RX 6750 XT does rock 12 GB memory (compared to 8 GB on the RTX 3070) and is slightly more power-efficient at running games. But the pricing is already absurd for the RX 6700 XT at $479 US which should've been set to $429-$449 US. So asking an extra $70 US over that makes no sense at all.

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT reference graphics card in Midnight Black flavor. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
However, out of the three variants, the AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT gets the biggest jump over its replacement, offering a 7% performance boost over the RX 6700 XT. Compared to the RTX 3070, the card offers only a 2% performance boost on average. The performance difference doesn't justify the cost here and it looks like AMD should be looking at their own marketing and testing results. Back when AMD introduced its RX 6700 XT, it was shown to comfortably beat the RTX 3070 8 GB graphics card whereas the performance numbers here show that the RX 6700 XT is not only slower but is also able to offer similar performance as the boosted 6750 XT which is a 7-8% gain over the original 6700 XT. To sum things up:

  • RX 6750 XT vs RX 6700 XT = 7% Faster
  • RX 6750 XT vs RTX 3070 = 2% Faster

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT 1440 Performance:

Game TitleAMD Radeon RX 6750 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTNVIDIA GeForce RTX 30706750 XT vs RTX 30706750 XT vs 6700 XT
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (DX12 Ultra High)938577+21%+9%
Battlefield 5 (DX11 Ultra)163153149+9%+7%
Borderlands 3 (DX12 Badass)888282+7%+7%
Control (DX12 High)716776-7%+6%
Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12 High)736777-5%+9%
Death Stranding (DX12 Very High)209193179+17%+8%
Dirt 5 (DX12 Ultra High)103971030%+6%
Doom Eternal (Vulkan Nightmare)171159167+2%+8%
Far Cry 6 (DX12 Ultra)10598102+3%+7%
Forza Horizon 5 (DX12 Max)726875-4%+6%
Hitman 3 (DX12 Ultra Dubai)164153156+5%+7%
Metro Exodus (DX12 Extreme)686473-7%+6%
Resident Evil Village (DX12 Max)154145146+5%+6%
Shadow of The Tomb Raider (DX12 Highest)129121128+1%+7%
Overwatch (DX11 EPIC)241223274-12%+8%

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, The Mainstream RTX 3060 Series Rival For $399 US

While the pricing for the Radeon RX 6750 XT is bad, the RX 6650 XT isn't impressive either even though it does cost just $20 US more than the 6600 XT but comes on par with the RTX 3060 Ti.

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT reference graphics card in Midnight Black flavor. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
The former competitor ships with more VRAM, while the latter offers higher performance as the results posted by AMD, prove that the RX 6650 XT will be 2% faster than the RX 6600 XT. Now while the performance jump over the RTX 3060 is touted as a 20-23% gain which does bring the card to the same performance tier as the RTX 3060 Ti, the graphics card loses a lot at 1440p due to its limited bus interface and the respective bandwidth figures. AMD also might've forgotten the fact that the RTX 3060 costs $70 US less at $329 US (MSRP). To sum things up:

  • RX 6650 XT vs RX 6600 XT = 2% Faster
  • RX 6650 XT vs RTX 3060 = 23% Faster

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT 1080p Performance

Game TitleAMD Radeon RX 6650 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600 XTNVIDIA GeForce RTX 30606650 XT vs RTX 30606650 XT vs 6600 XT
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (DX12 Ultra High)1009873+37%+2%
Battlefield 5 (DX11 Ultra)170166134+27%+2%
Borderlands 3 (DX12 Badass)10310174+40%+3%
Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12 High)777570+15%+2%
Deathloop (DX12 Ultra)1009879+27%+2%
F1 2021 (DX12 Ultra High)176172123+43%+2%
Far Cry 6 (DX12 Ultra)12211997+26%+3%
Forza Horizon 5 (DX12 Max)737160+21%+3%
Ghostwire Tokyo (DX12, Max SSAO)126123100+27%+2%
God of War (DX11 Ultra)646355+17%+2%
GTA V (DX11 Ultra)170169174-2%+1%
Hitman 3 (DX12 Ultra Dubai)197193157+25%+2%
Metro Exodus (DX12 Extreme)636254+17%+2%
RDR 2 (DX12 Ultra)636152+21%+3%
Apex Legends (DX11 Ultra High)201197166+21%+2%
Fortnite (DX12 EPIC)126124119+7%+2%

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 refresh feels a lot like the Ryzen 3000XT CPUs which were meant to offer a slight boost but at a higher price. It would have been better if the prices were kept the same and AMD offered a slight price drop on existing variants which seems to be happening by only in promo deals by retailers. With that said, the AMD Radeon RX 6000 refresh lineup will be available in range of custom models when they are made official to the public on the 10th of May.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Graphics Cards Specs:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6750 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6650 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
GPUNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXNavi 22 XTNavi 22 XTNavi 23 XTNavi 23 XT
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size520mm2520mm2336mm2336mm2237mm2237mm2
Transistors26.8 Billion26.8 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion11.06 Billion11.06 Billion
Compute Units808040403232
Stream Processors512051202560256020482048
TMUs/ROPs320 / 128320 / 128160/64160/64128/64128/64
Game Clock2100 MHz2015 MHz2495 MHz2424 MHz2410 MHz2359 MHz
Boost Clock2310 MHz2250 MHz2600 MHz2581 MHz2635 MHz2589 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs23.65 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs13.31 TFLOPs13.21 TFLOPs10.79 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPs
Memory Size16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit192-bit192-bit128-bit128-bit
Memory Clock18 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps16 Gbps17.5 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth576 GB/s512 GB/s432 GB/s384 GB/s280 GB/s256 GB/s
Effective Bandwidth1728.2 GB/s1664.2 GB/s1326 GB/s1278 GB/s468.9 GB/s444.9 GB/s
TBP335W300W250W230W180W160W
PCIe InterfacePCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x8PCIe 4.0 x8
Price$1099 US$999 US$549 US$479 US$399 US$379 US
