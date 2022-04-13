AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT Custom Models Are Just As Expensive As NVIDIA’s RTX 3090 Ti In Early Listings, Priced at $2400 US

AMD's soon-to-be-released Radeon RX 6950 XT flagship graphics card is going to be an expensive graphics card if early listings are to go by. The card, which will be part of the RDNA 2 refresh GPU lineup, has been listed by an Australian retailer with pricing similar to NVIDIA's RTX 3090 Ti cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT Graphics Card Is As Expensive As NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti In Early Listings WIth Pricing of Up To $2400 US

The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics cards are expected to be announced soon and we are now seeing retailers listing them down. Gigabyte seems to be working on its own custom model, the RX 6950 XTGaming OC which has been listed for $2341.54 AUD or just slightly above $2400 USD. This pricing is very close to custom models of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and a $1200-$1000 AUD difference between the custom RX 6900 XT models listed by the same retailer. Now since this is a preliminary listing, we will definitely be seeing much lower pricing as the new card gets close to street launch but for now, expect similar prices.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6950 XT is just as expensive as custom RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

That's not all, Videocardz (Via Momomo_US) was able to obtain the full list of Gigabyte's Radeon RX 6x50 XT custom graphics cards that will be launching on the 10th of May. The lineup was submitted to the EEC and the full list can be seen in the table below:

Gigabyte RX 6x50XT Graphics Cards Segment RX 6950XT RX 6750XT RX 6650XT AORUS GV-R695XTAORUSX WB-16GD GV-R675XTAORUS E-12GD N/A GAMING GV-R695XTGAMING OC-16GD GV-R675XTGAMING OC-12GD GV-R665XTGAMING OC-8GD GV-R695XTGAMING-16GD GV-R675XTGAMING-12GD GV-R665XTGAMING-8GD EAGLE N/A N/A GV-R665XTEAGLE OC-8GD N/A N/A GV-R665XTEAGLE-8GD

AMD Radeon RX 6000 XT RDNA 2 Graphics Card Refresh

The AMD Navi 21, Navi 22, & Navi 33 GPUs are the ones that will be refreshed for the upcoming Radeon RX 6X50 XT lineup. The AMD Navi 21 GPU currently powers the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 while the Navi 22 GPU powers the RX 6700 XT and the Navi 23 GPU powers the RX 6600 XT & 6600 on the desktop platform. The graphics cards will be featuring 18 Gbps memory along with certain clock enhancements.







From the previous rumor, we came to know that these cards would also feature 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory dies. Currently, all cards except the upcoming RX 6500 XT & the flagship RX 6900 XT LC, feature 16 Gbps memory dies. The bump to 18 Gbps might offer higher bandwidth and increase performance by 2-5% but that doesn't indicate a huge difference with the refreshed series. There are obviously going to be some process enhancements incorporated in the new RDNA 2 refresh GPUs since we've heard rumors of the RX 6950 XT clocking over 2.5 GHz.

It would've been worthwhile if AMD gave its existing desktop GPUs the 6nm treatment & managed to get more performance efficiency out of them but that clearly isn't happening. It looks like this soft refresh will feature both reference 'midnight black' and custom model designs.

There would also be a small price difference and the TGP numbers are expected to go up slightly with the addition of the faster memory chips. These GPUs will likely compete with Intel's high-end ARC Alchemist GPUs that are launching in a few months while the Radeon RX 6950 XT flagship is clearly aimed at NVIDIA's RTX 3090 Ti graphics card which is one power-hungry insanity.

The following table shows all the RDNA 2 graphics cards that AMD is currently offering:

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Desktop Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card Name GPU Codename Process Node Compute Units / Cores Memory Capacity / Bus Memory Clock TGP Price (MSRP) Launch Radeon RX 6950 XT Navi 21 XTXH? 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 18 Gbps 300W? $999 US? April 2022 Radeon RX 6900 XT LC Navi 21 XTXH 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 18 Gbps 330W $1199 US July 2021 Radeon RX 6900 XTX Navi 21 XTXH 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $999 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6900 XT Navi 21 XTX 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $999 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6800 XT Navi 21 XT 7nm 72 / 4608 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $649 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6800 Navi 21 XL 7nm 60 / 3840 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 250W $579 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6750 XT Navi 22 XT? 7nm 40 / 2560 12 GB / 192-bit 18 Gbps 230W? $479 US? April 2022 Radeon RX 6700 XT Navi 22 XT 7nm 40 / 2560 12 GB / 192-bit 16 Gbps 230W $479 US March 2021 Radeon RX 6650 XT Navi 23 XT? 7nm 32 / 2048 8 GB / 128-bit 18 Gbps 160W? $379 US? April 2022 Radeon RX 6600 XT Navi 23 XT 7nm 32 / 2048 8 GB / 128-bit 16 Gbps 160W $379 US July 2021 Radeon RX 6600 Navi 23 XL 7nm 28 / 1792 8 GB / 128-bit 14 Gbps 132W $329 US October 2021 Radeon RX 6500 XT Navi 24 XT 6nm 16 / 1024 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps 107W $199 US January 2022 Radeon RX 6500 Navi 24 XL 6nm 12 / 768? 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps? TBD $149 US? April 2022 Radeon RX 6400 Navi 24 XL 6nm 12 / 768 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps 53W $139 US? January 2022