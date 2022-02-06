AMD Radeon RX 6950XT ‘RDNA 2 Refresh’ Graphics Card To Rock Over 2.5 GHz Boost Clock

Another day and another rumor regarding the AMD Radeon RX 6950XT 'RDNA 2 Refresh' graphics card has been posted by Greymon55.

AMD Radeon RX 6950XT 'RDNA 2 Refresh' Reference Graphics Card To Feature A Boost Clock Beyond 2.5 GHz

With its existing 7nm Navi 21 XTXH GPU, AMD delivered some nice improvements to the clock speeds, allowing not only higher & stable clock frequencies but also pushing overclocked specs beyond 3 GHz. We have seen how the latter has helped overclockers push the Navi 21 XTXH GPU-equipped Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card into the top positions in several benchmarks. But it looks like the Navi 21 XTXH is about to be displaced by the more refined RDNA 2 refreshed GPU variant of the same chip.

Newegg Shell Shocker Deal: Intel Core i7-12700K For $364 US, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X For $344 US, RX 6900 XT For $1599, RX 6800 XT For $1349

6950XT boost seems to be over 2.5Ghz🤔 — Greymon55 (@greymon55) February 6, 2022

While AMD is not expected to utilize the 6nm process node, which should've helped push the GPU clock speeds further, the AMD Radeon RX 6950XT graphics card, the flagship of the RDNA 2 refresh lineup, is now suggested to feature a reference boost clock beyond 2.5 GHz. To compare, the current Navi 21 XT & XTXH chips have a reference boost clock of 2250 MHz, and only a few custom variants such as the Gigabyte AORUS RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce WB and the ASUS ASUS ROG STRIX LC RX 6900 XT Gaming Top can hit boost clocks over 2.5 GHz (2525 MHz to be precise). The addition of higher clock speeds would yield over 26 TFLOPs of FP32 horsepower, a 3 TFLOPs increase over the existing model.

If the AMD Radeon RX 6950XT with a few optimizations on the RDNA 2 Refresh Navi 21 XTXH GPU can hit reference boost clocks of over 2.5 GHz, then we can expect custom models for the same chip to offer even higher boost clocks. The current custom variants are clocked around +250 to +300 MHz over the reference specs to if we use the same numbers, we can expect 2.8 or 2.9 GHz from the new model. This would prove to be a bigger performance uplift in combination with the 18 Gbps memory dies which are also rumored for the upcoming lineup. But it will come at the cost of higher power consumption.

You see, AMD is still on the 7nm node and that's not changing plus, you are getting higher clock speeds and higher memory speeds which require more power. The Radeon RX 6900 XT reference model stands at a 300W TDP so we can expect a 350W or even higher number with the RX 6950XT graphics card. Of course, this isn't confirmed yet but it is very likely that this is going to happen. We will definitely know for sure as the graphics card is rumored for a Q2 launch with rumors that have pointed as early as April 2022.

Are you looking forward to the RDNA 2 Refreshed graphics cards from AMD? No 56%, 1295 votes 1295 votes 56% 1295 votes - 56% of all votes

Yes 44%, 1033 votes 1033 votes 44% 1033 votes - 44% of all votes Total Votes: 2328 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Desktop Graphics Card Lineup: