AMD Radeon RX 6950XT ‘RDNA 2 Refresh’ Graphics Card To Rock Over 2.5 GHz Boost Clock

By Hassan Mujtaba
Another day and another rumor regarding the AMD Radeon RX 6950XT 'RDNA 2 Refresh' graphics card has been posted by Greymon55.

AMD Radeon RX 6950XT 'RDNA 2 Refresh' Reference Graphics Card To Feature A Boost Clock Beyond 2.5 GHz

With its existing 7nm Navi 21 XTXH GPU, AMD delivered some nice improvements to the clock speeds, allowing not only higher & stable clock frequencies but also pushing overclocked specs beyond 3 GHz. We have seen how the latter has helped overclockers push the Navi 21 XTXH GPU-equipped Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card into the top positions in several benchmarks. But it looks like the Navi 21 XTXH is about to be displaced by the more refined RDNA 2 refreshed GPU variant of the same chip.

While AMD is not expected to utilize the 6nm process node, which should've helped push the GPU clock speeds further, the AMD Radeon RX 6950XT graphics card, the flagship of the RDNA 2 refresh lineup, is now suggested to feature a reference boost clock beyond 2.5 GHz. To compare, the current Navi 21 XT & XTXH chips have a reference boost clock of 2250 MHz, and only a few custom variants such as the Gigabyte AORUS RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce WB and the ASUS ASUS ROG STRIX LC RX 6900 XT Gaming Top can hit boost clocks over 2.5 GHz (2525 MHz to be precise). The addition of higher clock speeds would yield over 26 TFLOPs of FP32 horsepower, a 3 TFLOPs increase over the existing model.

If the AMD Radeon RX 6950XT with a few optimizations on the RDNA 2 Refresh Navi 21 XTXH GPU can hit reference boost clocks of over 2.5 GHz, then we can expect custom models for the same chip to offer even higher boost clocks. The current custom variants are clocked around +250 to +300 MHz over the reference specs to if we use the same numbers, we can expect 2.8 or 2.9 GHz from the new model. This would prove to be a bigger performance uplift in combination with the 18 Gbps memory dies which are also rumored for the upcoming lineup. But it will come at the cost of higher power consumption.

You see, AMD is still on the 7nm node and that's not changing plus, you are getting higher clock speeds and higher memory speeds which require more power. The Radeon RX 6900 XT reference model stands at a 300W TDP so we can expect a 350W or even higher number with the RX 6950XT graphics card. Of course, this isn't confirmed yet but it is very likely that this is going to happen. We will definitely know for sure as the graphics card is rumored for a Q2 launch with rumors that have pointed as early as April 2022.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Desktop Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card NameGPU CodenameProcess NodeCompute Units / CoresMemory Capacity / BusMemory ClockTGPPrice (MSRP)Launch
Radeon RX 6950 XTNavi 21 XTXH?7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps300W?$999 US?2022
Radeon RX 6900 XT LCNavi 21 XTXH7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps330W$1199 USJuly 2021
Radeon RX 6900 XTXNavi 21 XTXH7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$999 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6900 XTNavi 21 XTX7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$999 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6850 XTNavi 21 XT?7nm72 / 460816 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps300W$649 US?2022
Radeon RX 6800 XTNavi 21 XT7nm72 / 460816 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$649 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6850Navi 21 XL?7nm60 / 384016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps250W$579 US?2022
Radeon RX 6800Navi 21 XL7nm60 / 384016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps250W$579 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6750 XTNavi 22 XT7nm40 / 256012 GB / 192-bit18 Gbps230W$479 US?2022
Radeon RX 6700 XTNavi 22 XT7nm40 / 256012 GB / 192-bit16 Gbps230W$479 USMarch 2021
Radeon RX 6600 XTNavi 23 XT7nm32 / 20488 GB / 128-bit16 Gbps160W$379 USJuly 2021
Radeon RX 6600Navi 23 XL7nm28 / 17928 GB / 128-bit14 Gbps132W$329 USOctober 2021
Radeon RX 6500 XTNavi 24 XT6nm16 / 10244 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps107W$199 USJanuary 2022
Radeon RX 6500Navi 24 XL6nm12 / 768?4 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps?TBD$149 US?2022
Radeon RX 6400Navi 24 XL6nm12 / 7684 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps53W$139 US?January 2022
