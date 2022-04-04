AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT Graphics Cards Launch Delayed To 10th May, Midnight Black Reference Models Pictured

The AMD RDNA 2 graphics card refresh featuring the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT, has been delayed till the 10th of May.

AMD Pushes Back Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT Launch By Two Weeks, Midnight Black Variants Pictured

The AMD RDNA 2 refreshed graphics cards were previously expected to launch on the 20th of April alongside the Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU but that's no longer the case. It is likely that AMD may still do a little tease or announcement but these cards aren't expected to ship until 10th of May, as reported by Videocardz.

In addition to the delay, it looks like Videocardz has also managed to obtain pictures of the trio that will now come in the fan-favorite 'Midnight Black' color scheme. The flagship AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT will utilize the same design as the existing RX 6800 XT Black Edition while the other two cards will be getting a major overhaul in design. The RX 6750 XT will come in a triple-fan and slightly bigger 2-slot design while the RX 6650 XT will go with a dual-fan cooler.

While some may think that the new designs are to keep the thermals in check, the cards won't be that much different in heat output than their existing AMD Radeon RX 6000 series variants. Only a GDDR6 clock bump and slight clock improvements won't change the heat output of these cards that much but the updated designs is AMD showcasing their engineering expertise and how they can devise multiple solutions for various classes of graphics cards. Overall, it's a pretty neat over haul by AMD.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 XT RDNA 2 Graphics Card Refresh

The AMD Navi 21, Navi 22, & Navi 33 GPUs are the ones that will be refreshed for the upcoming Radeon RX 6X50 XT lineup. The AMD Navi 21 GPU currently powers the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 while the Navi 22 GPU powers the RX 6700 XT and the Navi 23 GPU powers the RX 6600 XT & 6600 on the desktop platform. The graphics cards will be featuring 18 Gbps memory along with certain clock enhancements.







From the previous rumor, we came to know that these cards would also feature 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory dies. Currently, all cards except the upcoming RX 6500 XT & the flagship RX 6900 XT LC, feature 16 Gbps memory dies. The bump to 18 Gbps might offer higher bandwidth and increase performance by 2-5% but that doesn't indicate a huge difference with the refreshed series. There are obviously going to be some process enhancements incorporated in the new RDNA 2 refresh GPUs since we've heard rumors of the RX 6950 XT clocking over 2.5 GHz.

It would've been worthwhile if AMD gave its existing desktop GPUs the 6nm treatment & managed to get more performance efficiency out of them but that clearly isn't happening. It looks like this soft refresh will feature both reference 'midnight black' and custom model designs.

There would also be a small price difference and the TGP numbers are expected to go up slightly with the addition of the faster memory chips. These GPUs will likely compete with Intel's high-end ARC Alchemist GPUs that are launching in a few months while the Radeon RX 6950 XT flagship is clearly aimed at NVIDIA's RTX 3090 Ti graphics card which is one power-hungry insanity.

The following table shows all the RDNA 2 graphics cards that AMD is currently offering:

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Desktop Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card Name GPU Codename Process Node Compute Units / Cores Memory Capacity / Bus Memory Clock TGP Price (MSRP) Launch Radeon RX 6950 XT Navi 21 XTXH? 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 18 Gbps 300W? $999 US? April 2022 Radeon RX 6900 XT LC Navi 21 XTXH 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 18 Gbps 330W $1199 US July 2021 Radeon RX 6900 XTX Navi 21 XTXH 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $999 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6900 XT Navi 21 XTX 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $999 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6800 XT Navi 21 XT 7nm 72 / 4608 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $649 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6800 Navi 21 XL 7nm 60 / 3840 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 250W $579 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6750 XT Navi 22 XT? 7nm 40 / 2560 12 GB / 192-bit 18 Gbps 230W? $479 US? April 2022 Radeon RX 6700 XT Navi 22 XT 7nm 40 / 2560 12 GB / 192-bit 16 Gbps 230W $479 US March 2021 Radeon RX 6650 XT Navi 23 XT? 7nm 32 / 2048 8 GB / 128-bit 18 Gbps 160W? $379 US? April 2022 Radeon RX 6600 XT Navi 23 XT 7nm 32 / 2048 8 GB / 128-bit 16 Gbps 160W $379 US July 2021 Radeon RX 6600 Navi 23 XL 7nm 28 / 1792 8 GB / 128-bit 14 Gbps 132W $329 US October 2021 Radeon RX 6500 XT Navi 24 XT 6nm 16 / 1024 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps 107W $199 US January 2022 Radeon RX 6500 Navi 24 XL 6nm 12 / 768? 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps? TBD $149 US? April 2022 Radeon RX 6400 Navi 24 XL 6nm 12 / 768 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps 53W $139 US? January 2022