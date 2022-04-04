  ⋮    ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT Graphics Cards Launch Delayed To 10th May, Midnight Black Reference Models Pictured

By Hassan Mujtaba
AMD Pushes Back Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT Launch By Two Weeks, Midnight Black Variants Pictured

The AMD RDNA 2 graphics card refresh featuring the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT, has been delayed till the 10th of May.

The AMD RDNA 2 refreshed graphics cards were previously expected to launch on the 20th of April alongside the Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU but that's no longer the case. It is likely that AMD may still do a little tease or announcement but these cards aren't expected to ship until 10th of May, as reported by Videocardz.

AMD Radeon Software 22.3.1 drivers manipulates CPU settings without user input

AMD's Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT graphics cards will come in midnight black flavors. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
In addition to the delay, it looks like Videocardz has also managed to obtain pictures of the trio that will now come in the fan-favorite 'Midnight Black' color scheme. The flagship AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT will utilize the same design as the existing RX 6800 XT Black Edition while the other two cards will be getting a major overhaul in design. The RX 6750 XT will come in a triple-fan and slightly bigger 2-slot design while the RX 6650 XT will go with a dual-fan cooler.

While some may think that the new designs are to keep the thermals in check, the cards won't be that much different in heat output than their existing AMD Radeon RX 6000 series variants. Only a GDDR6 clock bump and slight clock improvements won't change the heat output of these cards that much but the updated designs is AMD showcasing their engineering expertise and how they can devise multiple solutions for various classes of graphics cards. Overall, it's a pretty neat over haul by AMD.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 XT RDNA 2 Graphics Card Refresh

The AMD Navi 21, Navi 22, & Navi 33 GPUs are the ones that will be refreshed for the upcoming Radeon RX 6X50 XT lineup. The AMD Navi 21 GPU currently powers the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 while the Navi 22 GPU powers the RX 6700 XT and the Navi 23 GPU powers the RX 6600 XT & 6600 on the desktop platform. The graphics cards will be featuring 18 Gbps memory along with certain clock enhancements.

From the previous rumor, we came to know that these cards would also feature 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory dies. Currently, all cards except the upcoming RX 6500 XT & the flagship RX 6900 XT LC, feature 16 Gbps memory dies. The bump to 18 Gbps might offer higher bandwidth and increase performance by 2-5% but that doesn't indicate a huge difference with the refreshed series. There are obviously going to be some process enhancements incorporated in the new RDNA 2 refresh GPUs since we've heard rumors of the RX 6950 XT clocking over 2.5 GHz.

AMD's Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT Launching on 20th April, Expected To Get Midnight Black Reference Variants 2

AMD Radeon RX 6400 Hits Retail Shelves, An Entry-Level & Low-Power Budget Graphics Card For DIY Segment

It would've been worthwhile if AMD gave its existing desktop GPUs the 6nm treatment & managed to get more performance efficiency out of them but that clearly isn't happening. It looks like this soft refresh will feature both reference 'midnight black' and custom model designs.

There would also be a small price difference and the TGP numbers are expected to go up slightly with the addition of the faster memory chips. These GPUs will likely compete with Intel's high-end ARC Alchemist GPUs that are launching in a few months while the Radeon RX 6950 XT flagship is clearly aimed at NVIDIA's RTX 3090 Ti graphics card which is one power-hungry insanity.

The following table shows all the RDNA 2 graphics cards that AMD is currently offering:

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Desktop Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card NameGPU CodenameProcess NodeCompute Units / CoresMemory Capacity / BusMemory ClockTGPPrice (MSRP)Launch
Radeon RX 6950 XTNavi 21 XTXH?7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps300W?$999 US?April 2022
Radeon RX 6900 XT LCNavi 21 XTXH7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps330W$1199 USJuly 2021
Radeon RX 6900 XTXNavi 21 XTXH7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$999 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6900 XTNavi 21 XTX7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$999 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6800 XTNavi 21 XT7nm72 / 460816 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$649 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6800Navi 21 XL7nm60 / 384016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps250W$579 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6750 XTNavi 22 XT?7nm40 / 256012 GB / 192-bit18 Gbps230W?$479 US?April 2022
Radeon RX 6700 XTNavi 22 XT7nm40 / 256012 GB / 192-bit16 Gbps230W$479 USMarch 2021
Radeon RX 6650 XTNavi 23 XT?7nm32 / 20488 GB / 128-bit18 Gbps160W?$379 US?April 2022
Radeon RX 6600 XTNavi 23 XT7nm32 / 20488 GB / 128-bit16 Gbps160W$379 USJuly 2021
Radeon RX 6600Navi 23 XL7nm28 / 17928 GB / 128-bit14 Gbps132W$329 USOctober 2021
Radeon RX 6500 XTNavi 24 XT6nm16 / 10244 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps107W$199 USJanuary 2022
Radeon RX 6500Navi 24 XL6nm12 / 768?4 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps?TBD$149 US?April 2022
Radeon RX 6400Navi 24 XL6nm12 / 7684 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps53W$139 US?January 2022
Are you looking forward to the RDNA 2 Refreshed graphics cards from AMD?
View Results

