AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX Graphics Card Rumored To Feature 18 Gbps GDDR6 Memory, Increased Clock Speeds With Navi 21 XTXH GPU, Faster Than RTX 3090

AMD is allegedly working on its fastest Big Navi 21 GPU-based graphics card, the Radeon RX 6900 XTX. The new information comes from a slide that has been leaked by CyberPunkCat which states that the card will feature faster memory and clock speeds.

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT currently has two variations, a standard variant that features the Navi 21 XT GPU and a binned variant featuring the Navi 21 XTXH GPU. Both of these variants are known as Radeon RX 6900 XT. Based on the new rumor, AMD could be working on a third variant that will combine the Navi 21 XTXH GPU with faster memory, allowing for faster performance in gaming that will surpass NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090.

According to the alleged slide, the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX will feature a compute horsepower of 24.93 TFLOPs. The existing reference Radeon RX 6900 XT features a compute horsepower of 23.04 TFLOPs with a boost clock of 2250 MHz. With Navi 21 XTXH GPU on the Radeon RX 6900 XTX should feature a boost clock of 2435 MHz. This is an 8% improvement in the boost clock for a 8% compute power increase.

The second change comes in the form of memory. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is rumored to get 18 Gbps memory dies which should deliver a nice boost in bandwidth over the existing 16 Gbps G6 chips. The card will retain its 16 GB GDDR6 memory capacity but bandwidth should be boosted to 576 GB/s, a 12.5% improvement over the reference card. All of these changes will definitely have an impact on the GBP. The existing Navi 21 XT-based reference model has a TBP of 300W so we could be looking at around 350W TBP with the increased clocks on GPU and memory modules.

Also, you might be wondering if such a card makes sense when AIBs have already released Navi 21 XTXH variants. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX might end up being an OEM-only solution as AMD has already started offering an RX 6900 XT LC 'Liquid Cooled' variant to its PC & OEM partners. The slide interestingly reads 'Expanding The AMD RDNA Family' which means that it could be a proper retail launch but that remains to be seen. As for performance, the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT trades blows with the NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090 graphics card so this variant would push that lead even further.

