AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.12.1 Introduces Support For RX 6900 Series, Cyberpunk 2077

New AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition drivers are now live, introducing support for the Radeon RX 6900 series and more.

The 20.12.1 version also brings support for Cyberpunk 2077, the massive RPG developed by CD Projekt RED launching on December 10th, as well fixes for select issues.

Gaming applications can sometimes get stuck running at lower than expected graphics clocks on Radeon RX 6800 series graphics products.

The HP Reverb G2 VR headset may fail to sync or may have a black screen when run with Radeon RX 6800 series graphics products.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege may experience corruption in Hybrid Graphics scenarios when using the Vulkan API on an extended display.

Crossfire™ may experience issues when attempting to change the games resolution to a 16:9 ratio.

Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon™ RX 5700 series graphics products.

The AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.12.1 release notes also highlight known issues that have yet to be fixed.

Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games when Radeon™ FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.

Some displays such as the Sceptre C series or Samsung™ Odyssey G9 series may experience an intermittent black screen on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.

The Samsung™ Odyssey G9 C49G95T may experience display or corruption issues when set to 5120x1440@240hz.

Metro Exodus™, Shadow of the Tomb Raider™, Battlefield™ V and Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare may experience intermittent application crashes with DirectX® Raytracing enabled.

Anisotropic Filtering in Radeon™ Software graphics settings is not taking effect in DirectX®9 applications on RDNA graphics products.

Some games may experience stuttering when set to borderless fullscreen and an extended display is connected running the Netflix™ windows store application on RDNA graphics products.

Radeon™ recording and streaming features may fail to enable on AMD Radeon HD 7800 series graphics products.

Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.

Oculus Link users may experience intermittent crashes on Polaris and Vega series graphics products.

Screen flickering might be observed when using MSI Afterburner.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

The AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.12.1 drivers can be download from AMD's Official Website.