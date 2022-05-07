AMD Radeon RX 6950XT Equips The Navi 21 KXTX GPU With Samsung & Hynix 18 Gbps Memory Support, Up To 400W TBP
Users in the Chiphell community have discovered the BIOS for AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6950 XT, confirming that it uses the Navi 21 KXTX GPU. The AMD Navi 21 KXTX GPU is another variation of the Navi 21 chip which should be similar to the XTXH variant. The XTXH SKU is the premium bin of the AMD RDNA2 'Navi 21' GPU, offering up to 10% increased clock speeds than the company's standard Navi 21 XT GPU.
AMD adds Navi 21 KXTX GPU to the Radeon RX 6950XT graphics card series
TechPowerUP removed the BIOS information reasonably quickly from their BIOS collection database. Still, Chiphell managed to grab these BIOS quickly, allowing us to have a greater understanding of the higher TGP, the supported memory types, and the power limits of the AMD Navi 21 KXTX GPUs powering the Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card.
The above information was the leaked BIOS information for the MSI RX 6950 XT GAMING X TRIO GPU (on the left) and the SAPPHIRE RX 6950 XT NITRO+ Pure graphics card. Website VideoCardz was able to grab the screenshot before TechPowerUP removed the information from the site.
TGP is Total Graphics Power, a combination of GPU and memory, unlike TBP, which is Total Board Power, which affects the total and peak consumption of the graphics card. By utilizing TGP, the full power can stretch well past 400W. The MSI RX 6950 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card offers a 332W TGP with an increase of twelve percent, increasing that number to 372W. SAPPHIRE's RX 6950 XT NITRO+ Pure GPU has a power limit of 325W that can be increased even higher by twenty percent, allowing the card to reach a TGP of 390W.
Initially, there were rumors that the newest RX 6950 XT SKU would use XTXH GPU technology. Now, AMD is adding a fourth variation to the Navi 21 GPU series, which adds to the company's consumer Radeon lines. Currently, it is unknown whether AMD will flash the KXTX variant to the XT or XTXH series in the future, but it is speculated that they will not. By limiting the series to Navi 21 KXTX GPU technology, they can avoid the limited support of HYNIX and Samsung, which only allows 18 Gbps memory.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Graphics Cards Specs:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|GPU
|Navi 21 XTX
|Navi 21 XTX
|Navi 22 XT
|Navi 22 XT
|Navi 23 XT
|Navi 23 XT
|Process Node
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|520mm2
|520mm2
|336mm2
|336mm2
|237mm2
|237mm2
|Transistors
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|Compute Units
|80
|80
|40
|40
|32
|32
|Stream Processors
|5120
|5120
|2560
|2560
|2048
|2048
|TMUs/ROPs
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|160/64
|160/64
|128/64
|128/64
|Game Clock
|2100 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2495 MHz
|2424 MHz
|2410 MHz
|2359 MHz
|Boost Clock
|2310 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2600 MHz
|2581 MHz
|2635 MHz
|2589 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|23.65 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|13.31 TFLOPs
|13.21 TFLOPs
|10.79 TFLOPs
|10.6 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|128-bit
|128-bit
|Memory Clock
|18 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|17.5 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|576 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|432 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|280 GB/s
|256 GB/s
|Effective Bandwidth
|1728.2 GB/s
|1664.2 GB/s
|1326 GB/s
|1278 GB/s
|468.9 GB/s
|444.9 GB/s
|TBP
|335W
|300W
|250W
|230W
|180W
|160W
|PCIe Interface
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|PCIe 4.0 x8
|PCIe 4.0 x8
|Price
|$1099 US
|$999 US
|$549 US
|$479 US
|$399 US
|$379 US
Source: TechPowerUP, Chiphell, VideoCardz