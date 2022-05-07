AMD Radeon RX 6950XT Equips The Navi 21 KXTX GPU With Samsung & Hynix 18 Gbps Memory Support, Up To 400W TBP

Users in the Chiphell community have discovered the BIOS for AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6950 XT, confirming that it uses the Navi 21 KXTX GPU. The AMD Navi 21 KXTX GPU is another variation of the Navi 21 chip which should be similar to the XTXH variant. The XTXH SKU is the premium bin of the AMD RDNA2 'Navi 21' GPU, offering up to 10% increased clock speeds than the company's standard Navi 21 XT GPU.

AMD adds Navi 21 KXTX GPU to the Radeon RX 6950XT graphics card series

TechPowerUP removed the BIOS information reasonably quickly from their BIOS collection database. Still, Chiphell managed to grab these BIOS quickly, allowing us to have a greater understanding of the higher TGP, the supported memory types, and the power limits of the AMD Navi 21 KXTX GPUs powering the Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card.

The above information was the leaked BIOS information for the MSI RX 6950 XT GAMING X TRIO GPU (on the left) and the SAPPHIRE RX 6950 XT NITRO+ Pure graphics card. Website VideoCardz was able to grab the screenshot before TechPowerUP removed the information from the site.

TGP is Total Graphics Power, a combination of GPU and memory, unlike TBP, which is Total Board Power, which affects the total and peak consumption of the graphics card. By utilizing TGP, the full power can stretch well past 400W. The MSI RX 6950 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card offers a 332W TGP with an increase of twelve percent, increasing that number to 372W. SAPPHIRE's RX 6950 XT NITRO+ Pure GPU has a power limit of 325W that can be increased even higher by twenty percent, allowing the card to reach a TGP of 390W.

Initially, there were rumors that the newest RX 6950 XT SKU would use XTXH GPU technology. Now, AMD is adding a fourth variation to the Navi 21 GPU series, which adds to the company's consumer Radeon lines. Currently, it is unknown whether AMD will flash the KXTX variant to the XT or XTXH series in the future, but it is speculated that they will not. By limiting the series to Navi 21 KXTX GPU technology, they can avoid the limited support of HYNIX and Samsung, which only allows 18 Gbps memory.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Graphics Cards Specs:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XTX Navi 22 XT Navi 22 XT Navi 23 XT Navi 23 XT Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 520mm2 520mm2 336mm2 336mm2 237mm2 237mm2 Transistors 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion Compute Units 80 80 40 40 32 32 Stream Processors 5120 5120 2560 2560 2048 2048 TMUs/ROPs 320 / 128 320 / 128 160/64 160/64 128/64 128/64 Game Clock 2100 MHz 2015 MHz 2495 MHz 2424 MHz 2410 MHz 2359 MHz Boost Clock 2310 MHz 2250 MHz 2600 MHz 2581 MHz 2635 MHz 2589 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 23.65 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 13.31 TFLOPs 13.21 TFLOPs 10.79 TFLOPs 10.6 TFLOPs Memory Size 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit Memory Clock 18 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps 17.5 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 576 GB/s 512 GB/s 432 GB/s 384 GB/s 280 GB/s 256 GB/s Effective Bandwidth 1728.2 GB/s 1664.2 GB/s 1326 GB/s 1278 GB/s 468.9 GB/s 444.9 GB/s TBP 335W 300W 250W 230W 180W 160W PCIe Interface PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x8 PCIe 4.0 x8 Price $1099 US $999 US $549 US $479 US $399 US $379 US

Source: TechPowerUP, Chiphell, VideoCardz