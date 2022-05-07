  ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6950XT Equips The Navi 21 KXTX GPU With Samsung & Hynix 18 Gbps Memory Support, Up To 400W TBP

By Jason R. Wilson
Users in the Chiphell community have discovered the BIOS for AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6950 XT, confirming that it uses the Navi 21 KXTX GPU. The AMD Navi 21 KXTX GPU is another variation of the Navi 21 chip which should be similar to the XTXH variant. The XTXH SKU is the premium bin of the AMD RDNA2 'Navi 21' GPU, offering up to 10% increased clock speeds than the company's standard Navi 21 XT GPU.

AMD adds Navi 21 KXTX GPU to the Radeon RX 6950XT graphics card series

TechPowerUP removed the BIOS information reasonably quickly from their BIOS collection database. Still, Chiphell managed to grab these BIOS quickly, allowing us to have a greater understanding of the higher TGP, the supported memory types, and the power limits of the AMD Navi 21 KXTX GPUs powering the Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 6950XT BIOS information. The left information is for the MSI RX 6950XT GAMING X TRIO, and the one on the right is for the SAPPHIRE RX 6950XT NITRO+ Pure. Source: TechPowerUP and Chiphell via VideoCardz.

The above information was the leaked BIOS information for the MSI RX 6950 XT GAMING X TRIO GPU (on the left) and the SAPPHIRE RX 6950 XT NITRO+ Pure graphics card. Website VideoCardz was able to grab the screenshot before TechPowerUP removed the information from the site.

TGP is Total Graphics Power, a combination of GPU and memory, unlike TBP, which is Total Board Power, which affects the total and peak consumption of the graphics card. By utilizing TGP, the full power can stretch well past 400W. The MSI RX 6950 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card offers a 332W TGP with an increase of twelve percent, increasing that number to 372W. SAPPHIRE's RX 6950 XT NITRO+ Pure GPU has a power limit of 325W that can be increased even higher by twenty percent, allowing the card to reach a TGP of 390W.

Initially, there were rumors that the newest RX 6950 XT SKU would use XTXH GPU technology. Now, AMD is adding a fourth variation to the Navi 21 GPU series, which adds to the company's consumer Radeon lines. Currently, it is unknown whether AMD will flash the KXTX variant to the XT or XTXH series in the future, but it is speculated that they will not. By limiting the series to Navi 21 KXTX GPU technology, they can avoid the limited support of HYNIX and Samsung, which only allows 18 Gbps memory.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Refresh Graphics Cards Specs:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6750 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6650 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
GPUNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXNavi 22 XTNavi 22 XTNavi 23 XTNavi 23 XT
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size520mm2520mm2336mm2336mm2237mm2237mm2
Transistors26.8 Billion26.8 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion11.06 Billion11.06 Billion
Compute Units808040403232
Stream Processors512051202560256020482048
TMUs/ROPs320 / 128320 / 128160/64160/64128/64128/64
Game Clock2100 MHz2015 MHz2495 MHz2424 MHz2410 MHz2359 MHz
Boost Clock2310 MHz2250 MHz2600 MHz2581 MHz2635 MHz2589 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs23.65 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs13.31 TFLOPs13.21 TFLOPs10.79 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPs
Memory Size16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit192-bit192-bit128-bit128-bit
Memory Clock18 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps16 Gbps17.5 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth576 GB/s512 GB/s432 GB/s384 GB/s280 GB/s256 GB/s
Effective Bandwidth1728.2 GB/s1664.2 GB/s1326 GB/s1278 GB/s468.9 GB/s444.9 GB/s
TBP335W300W250W230W180W160W
PCIe InterfacePCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x8PCIe 4.0 x8
Price$1099 US$999 US$549 US$479 US$399 US$379 US

Source: TechPowerUP, Chiphell, VideoCardz

