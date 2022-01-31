AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Card With 3.15 GHz Clocks Achieves Top Position In 3DMark Fire Strike & Time Spy Hall of Fame

AMD's flagship RDNA 2 graphics card, the Radeon RX 6900 XT, has just broken into the top spot within 3DMark's Hall of Fame.

AMD's Flagship RDNA 2 Graphics Card, The Radeon RX 6900 XT, Takes Away Top Spot From RTX 3090 in 3DMark's Hall of Fame

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT has been trading blows with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 ever since it launched. The graphics card saw the release of an XTXH variant soon after it launched, offering OC speeds beyond 3 GHz. This allowed overclockers to push the 6900 XT to the limits and scoring much higher in benchmarks than before.

AMD offers new adaptive algorithm, Process Adaptive autoNUMA, to increase performance in Linux

The previous records in 3DMark's Fire Strike and Time Spy were held mostly by NVIDIA's top-end lineup. But there was one entry that so far remained unchallenged and that was KINGPIN's 2020's submission where he used four GeForce GTX 1080 Ti KINGPIN graphics cards to achieve the world record score. Well, that score has now been surpassed by South Korean overclocker, biso biso, who is also part of Team EVGA and used the latest Z690 DARK KINGPIN motherboard and an Intel Alder Lake Core i9-12900K test platform to unleash his overclocking capabilities.









The overclocker pushed his AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card to an impressive 3.15 GHz clock speed. With the overclocker, the user achieved an impressive 62,389 points within the 3DMark Fire Strike benchmark, a 2% increase over the previous world record. The main performance increase came from the upgraded CPU platform since the graphics score for those quad GTX 1080 Ti's is still higher than the RX 6900 XT. Compared to the previous fastest entry of the RX 6900 XT, the new one is 6% faster (3 GHz vs 3.15 GHz).

But that's not all, the user also achieved the top spot within the 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme, Fire Strike Ultra, and Time Spy Hall of Fames. The previous records within Fire Strike Extreme and Fire Strike Ultra were held by the RX 6900 XT too by Team OGS who had the PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Ultimate overclocked to 3.2 GHz The entry from biso biso scores about the GPU performance as the XTXH variant at 3.2 GHz. Overall, these show the impressive GPU overclocking capabilities that the flagship Navi 21 RDNA 2 chip has to offer.

News Source: TechPowerUp