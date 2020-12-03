The first benchmarks of AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT flagship Big Navi graphics card have started to leak out days ahead of the launch. The benchmark shows how well the flagship graphics card runs in OpenCL tests versus the competition and compared to the Radeon RX 6800 XT.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Flagship Big Navi Graphics Card is Up To 13% Faster Than RX 6800 XT In OpenCL Benchmarks

The benchmark was spotted by TUM_APISAK and shows the performance within the Geekbench 5 OpenCL test. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT scored a maximum of 169,779 points when running on the X570 platform configured with the Ryzen 9 5950X. There's no way to actually tell whether the Smart Access Memory technology was enabled for this test but in the case that it was disabled, we would get to see a higher performance.

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT seemed to be running at around 2000 MHz average clocks as is seen reported as the maximum frequency so don't expect this to be the final performance of the card. Compared to the Radeon RX 6800 XT, the Radeon RX 6900 XT is up to 13% faster while compared to the Radeon RX 6800, the card ends up around 35% faster. The Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 test results are averages obtained from the OpenCL benchmark database.

Compared to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080, the RX 6800 XT is about 4% and 19% slower on average, respectively. Again, the RTX 30 series do show up better performance within OpenCL tests but in actual gaming performance, the RX 6800 XT gives a hard time to the 3080 & as such, the RX 6900 XT would be well-positioned against the RTX 3090 which is its direct competition.

AMD RX 6900 XT "Big Navi 21 XT" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XTX GPU which is the fully enabled die featuring 80 Compute Units or 5120 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. There are also 80 Ray accelerators for ray-tracing enablement on the graphics cards (one RA per Compute Unit). The graphics card will feature a TBP of 300W.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU based graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Transistors TBA TBA 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA $579 US $649 US $999 US

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available starting the 8th of December. The AMD RX 6900 XT is said to carry a price tag of $999 US and is positioned directly against NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090.