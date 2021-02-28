AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Custom Models From ASUS Leak Out, Include TUF Gaming & Dual Graphics Cards

First pictures of AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT custom models from ASUS have leaked out by our friends at Videocardz. The Radeon RX 6700 XT is going to be the first sub-$500 US entrant from AMD within its Radeon RX 6000 lineup based on the RDNA 2 graphics architecture.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Custom Models From ASUS Leak Out, TUF Gaming & Dual Variants

The ASUS Radeon RX 6700 XT custom graphics card lineup will include a range of variants but we are getting the first taste of their TUF Gaming and Dual variants. Both cards are based on the AMD Navi 22 GPU and feature 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM. So let's take a look at the design of these models.

The ASUS Radeon RX 6700 XT TUF Gaming OC graphics card features a massive 2.7 slot cooler with a triple-fan cooling solution. It has the same design as the ones featured on the Radeon RX 6800 & NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060/3070 series cards. The graphics card has a length of 32.2cm and comes with dual 8-pin connectors while the reference model relies on an 8+6 pin connector configuration. This is due to the custom PCB design that would allow the GPU to sip in more power and run at OC speeds instead of the reference clocks. Do note that the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is expected to get two GPU silicons, one for the reference and one for the factory overclocked variants.

The second model is the ASUS Radeon RX 6700 XT Dual which comes with a 2.7 slot design too but is slightly shorter at 29.7cm. The card is very wide though and comes with dual fans. Both cards get RGB LED lighting. The model comes with an 8+6 pin connector configuration so we can expect it to stick to either stock clocks or come with a more conservative factory overclock & custom PCB than the TUF Gaming variant.

We can also expect the ASUS Radeon RX 6700 XT ROG STRIX graphics card to be part of the lineup though that could make an appearance when AMD officially announces the card which is in the coming week. Expect more details from other manufacturers on their custom Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card lineup.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT With Navi 22 XT & Radeon RX 6700 With Navi 22 XL 'RDNA 2' GPUs

Finally, we have the specifications for the Radeon RX 6700 series which includes the Navi 22 XT based RX 6700 XT and the Navi 22 XL based Radeon RX 6700 graphics cards. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT with the full Navi 22 XT GPU SKU is expected to feature 40 Compute Units or 2560 stream processors while the Radeon RX 6700 with the Navi 22 XL GPU SKU is expected to feature a cut-down configuration. The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will most likely use 16 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 384 GB/s for the cards.





A more recent leak pointed out to the Radeon RX 6700 XT being offered in two variants, a version designed for premium models featuring a TGP of up to 230W and a lower-tier variant designed for reference coolers with a TGP of 189W.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series With Dual-Slot Cooling Solution:

Moving over to the design, the dual-slot card features a design similar to the triple-slot offering but with a slightly compact form factor. This shroud is said to be designed for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series cards. The card features a dual axial-tech fan design and has the large "R" logo in the middle and on the fans too which represents the Radeon brand.

The card also features the LED-lit Radeon logo on the sides and has a large cut-out to vent out the heat from the aluminum heatsink. There are two 8-pin power connectors on the card but we may also see 8+6 or configurations for the more power optimized variants. The card also comes with a dual-slot form factor and should feature a similar I/O as the Big Navi graphics card. It is expected that this cooler should house the Navi 22 GPU which is slightly smaller but still larger compared to AMD's Navi 10 (RDNA 1) GPU for the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards.

