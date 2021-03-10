  ⋮    ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6700 & RX 6600 XT Also Getting 12 GB GDDR6 Models As Spotted In EEC Listing, RX 6700 XT Gaming OC Listed For Over 700 Euros

By
Submit

AMD is expected to introduce two more Navi 22 'RDNA 2' graphics cards after the Radeon RX 6700 XT, the RX 6700, and RX 6600 XT. We have got a few hints of what the specifications of these cards might look like but when it comes to memory configuration, it looks like AMD may now be deciding to feature 12 GB GDDR6 VRAM across all three of its mainstream offerings.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, RX 6700 & RX 6600 XT, All Navi 22 'RDNA 2' Graphics Cards, Rumored To Feature 12 GB GDDR6 Memory

When the specifications first leaked out, it was reported that the AMD Radeon RX 6700 (Non-XT) variant would feature 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM which is half the amount featured on the RX 6700 XT. There's also the Radeon RX 6600 XT which was leaked a while back and is suggested to feature a higher memory capacity than the RX 6700 of 12 GB. Just like NVIDIA, this confusing GPU memory configuration (RTX 3060 12 GB vs RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB) doesn't make sense at all but based on a very recent listing at EEC, it looks like AMD has changed its plan.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB Graphics Card Gaming, Vulkan & OpenCL Benchmark Performance Leaks Out

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT RX 6700 RX 6600 XT 12 GB GDDR6 Graphics Card Rumor

The listing at EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission), spotted by Videocardz, shows the listing of ASUS's Radeon RX 6700 Phoenix Gaming graphics cards. One is a stock variant while the other is factory overclocked. Both cards feature 12 GB GDDR6 memory which is interesting as previous listings have clearly shown the card with 6 GB GDDR6 memory. It is possible that AMD has just recently decided to switch to a higher memory configuration which is on par with its top Navi 22 variant. The two models that have been listed are:

  • ASUS PH-RX6700-12G (Phoenix Gaming Stock)
  • ASUS PH-RX6700-12GO (Phoenix Gaming OC)

The Radeon RX 6700 will still be slower due to its cut-down GPU configuration but the increased memory size should make it a good 1080p and 1440p gaming solution. It also makes sense to do this as the AMD Radeon RX 6700 is meant to compete against the RTX 3060 12 GB while the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT competes against the RTX 3060 Ti. As for the core configuration, since the RX 6700 XT features 2560 cores on its Navi 22 SKU, the RX 6700 (Non-XT) could most likely feature a total of 2304 cores leaving the RX 6600 XT with either 2048 or 1792 stream processors. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is also going to feature 12 GB GDDR6 memory as spotted in earlier EEC listings.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6700 XT Gaming OC 12 GB Graphics Card Pre Order Amazon

Aside from the EEC listings, the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6700 XT Gaming OC 12 GB custom graphics card has been listed at Amazon (Netherlands) for a price of 711.42 Euros (Includes VAT). The pre-order pricing is much higher than what the reference graphics card will retail at but we can expect similar pricing in the US too based on the scarce availability of graphics cards this generation.

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT launches on the 18th of March so expect the rest of the variant to be released in the following months along with mobility RX 6000 series discrete GPUs.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 22?Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTX
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
TransistorsTBATBATBA26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute UnitsTBATBA40607280
Stream ProcessorsTBATBA2560384046085120
TMUs/ROPsTBATBA160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBATBA2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBATBA13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size12 GB GDDR6?6-12 GB GDDR6?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus192-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 Gbps?14 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth320 GB/s320 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s
TDPTBATBA230W250W300W300W
PriceTBATBA$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US

News Source: Momomo_US

Submit

Related