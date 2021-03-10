AMD Radeon RX 6700 & RX 6600 XT Also Getting 12 GB GDDR6 Models As Spotted In EEC Listing, RX 6700 XT Gaming OC Listed For Over 700 Euros
AMD is expected to introduce two more Navi 22 'RDNA 2' graphics cards after the Radeon RX 6700 XT, the RX 6700, and RX 6600 XT. We have got a few hints of what the specifications of these cards might look like but when it comes to memory configuration, it looks like AMD may now be deciding to feature 12 GB GDDR6 VRAM across all three of its mainstream offerings.
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, RX 6700 & RX 6600 XT, All Navi 22 'RDNA 2' Graphics Cards, Rumored To Feature 12 GB GDDR6 Memory
When the specifications first leaked out, it was reported that the AMD Radeon RX 6700 (Non-XT) variant would feature 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM which is half the amount featured on the RX 6700 XT. There's also the Radeon RX 6600 XT which was leaked a while back and is suggested to feature a higher memory capacity than the RX 6700 of 12 GB. Just like NVIDIA, this confusing GPU memory configuration (RTX 3060 12 GB vs RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB) doesn't make sense at all but based on a very recent listing at EEC, it looks like AMD has changed its plan.
The listing at EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission), spotted by Videocardz, shows the listing of ASUS's Radeon RX 6700 Phoenix Gaming graphics cards. One is a stock variant while the other is factory overclocked. Both cards feature 12 GB GDDR6 memory which is interesting as previous listings have clearly shown the card with 6 GB GDDR6 memory. It is possible that AMD has just recently decided to switch to a higher memory configuration which is on par with its top Navi 22 variant. The two models that have been listed are:
- ASUS PH-RX6700-12G (Phoenix Gaming Stock)
- ASUS PH-RX6700-12GO (Phoenix Gaming OC)
The Radeon RX 6700 will still be slower due to its cut-down GPU configuration but the increased memory size should make it a good 1080p and 1440p gaming solution. It also makes sense to do this as the AMD Radeon RX 6700 is meant to compete against the RTX 3060 12 GB while the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT competes against the RTX 3060 Ti. As for the core configuration, since the RX 6700 XT features 2560 cores on its Navi 22 SKU, the RX 6700 (Non-XT) could most likely feature a total of 2304 cores leaving the RX 6600 XT with either 2048 or 1792 stream processors. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is also going to feature 12 GB GDDR6 memory as spotted in earlier EEC listings.
Aside from the EEC listings, the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6700 XT Gaming OC 12 GB custom graphics card has been listed at Amazon (Netherlands) for a price of 711.42 Euros (Includes VAT). The pre-order pricing is much higher than what the reference graphics card will retail at but we can expect similar pricing in the US too based on the scarce availability of graphics cards this generation.
The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT launches on the 18th of March so expect the rest of the variant to be released in the following months along with mobility RX 6000 series discrete GPUs.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6800
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|GPU
|Navi 22?
|Navi 22 (XL?)
|Navi 22 (XT?)
|Navi 21 XL
|Navi 21 XT
|Navi 21 XTX
|Process Node
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Transistors
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|Compute Units
|TBA
|TBA
|40
|60
|72
|80
|Stream Processors
|TBA
|TBA
|2560
|3840
|4608
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|160/64
|240 / 96
|288 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|2424 MHz
|1815 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2015 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|2581 MHz
|2105 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2250 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|13.21 TFLOPs
|16.17 TFLOPs
|20.74 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|12 GB GDDR6?
|6-12 GB GDDR6?
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|Memory Bus
|192-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|14 Gbps?
|14 Gbps?
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|320 GB/s
|320 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|TDP
|TBA
|TBA
|230W
|250W
|300W
|300W
|Price
|TBA
|TBA
|$479 US
|$579 US
|$649 US
|$999 US
News Source: Momomo_US
