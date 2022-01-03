AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT with 6nm Navi 24 graphics to rock a boost clock of 2815 MHz & 18 Gbps Memory

AMD is set to reveal two discrete entry-level graphics cards, the Radeon RX 6500 XT & the RX 6400, this week, both utilizing the 6nm RDNA 2 architecture and offering up to 2815 MHz boost clock (set to a game clock level of 2610 MHz). In performance terms, these new GPUs will have close to a 10% boost clock improvement from the previous Navi 23 architecture.

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT With Upgraded 6nm RDNA 2 GPUs To Offer Up To 2815 MHz Boost Clocks

The two newest GPUs from AMD are manufactured with TSMC's N6 technology process, which will be the first GPU to use the newest process node and speculated to be the final Navi series GPU. AMD is expected to switch from utilizing Navi 2X technology to TSMC's 6nm & 5nm technology in the coming future.

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Graphics Card With Navi 24 XT GPU

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT will be utilizing the full Navi 24 XT GPU die. Internally known as 'Beige Goby', the AMD Navi 24 GPU is the smallest of the RDNA 2 lineup and will feature a single SDMA engine. The chip will feature 2 shader arrays for a total of 8 WGPs and a maximum of 16 Compute Units. AMD has 64 stream processors per compute unit so that brings the total core count on the Navi 24 GPU at 1024 which is half that of the Navi 23 GPU which will offer 2048 stream processors in 32 compute units. The GPU for the RX 6500 XT will be clocked at 2815 MHz boost and 2610 MHz game clock. That's around 5.7 TFLOPs of FP32 performance from the chip.

In addition to the number of cores, each shader array would feature 128 KB of L1 cache, 1 MB of L2 cache and there would also be 16 MB of Infinity Cache (LLC). The AMD Navi 24 RDNA 2 GPUs will also be featured across a 64-bit bus interface & will be featured on low-end Radeon RX 6500 or RX 6400 series parts. The card will feature a bandwidth of 144 GB/s but AMD is coming up with a new marketing name for total bandwidth (including Infinity Cache) which is rated at 232 GB/s. AMD Navi 24 is expected to get some really high clock speeds, even surpassing the 2.8 GHz barrier.

As for the specifications, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card will feature 1024 cores and 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. The card would not be able to operate in any mining algorithm, especially ETH. The top model will feature a TDP of 107W and as such, will require external power connectors to boot. The card is expected to launch on 19th January so expect an announcement at CES 2022.

With this increased memory speed, it was speculated that it will also increase the bandwidth to 144 GB/s. This information is now considered confirmed by Twitter leaker Greymon55.

6500xt is really 18gbps. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) January 3, 2022

AMD Radeon RX 6400 Graphics Card With Navi 24 XL GPU

The second card in the Navi 24 RDNA 2 lineup is the AMD Radeon RX 6400 which will be based on a slightly cut-down 'XL' chip with 768 cores. The card will retain its 4 GB GDDR6 memory and feature slightly lower clocks but still around the 2.5 GHz+ frequency range. It is reported that the RX 6400 is not going to require any power connectors to boot thanks to its 53W TDP. It will also feature 112 GB/s standard and 232 GB/s IFC bandwidth. While the Radeon RX 6400 is expected to launch a bit later than the 6500 XT, it will likely be kept as an OEM-only model and won't get custom variants. In the official renders, it can be seen that the card is designed for the entry-level and low-profile GPU market with a single-slot and half-height form factor which features a single fan and an HDMI + DP output.

Both GPUs will be aimed at the entry-level segment with MSRPs of sub $200-$250 US. Since the Radeon RX 6600 series is already positioned in the premium 1080p gaming segment, expect the Navi 24 GPUs to be aimed at the entry-level 1080p gaming market. But given that AMD has raised the prices of RDNA 2 GPUs and alerted its AIB partners to do the same too, the entry-level market may end up in another mess for budget builders trying to get on something after years of wait.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6400 AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX GPU Navi 24 (XL)? Navi 24 (XT)? Navi 23 (XL) Navi 23 (XT) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XTXH Navi 21 XTXH Process Node 6nm 6nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size ~141mm2 ~141mm2 237mm2 237mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors TBD TBD 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 12 16 28 32 40 60 72 80 80 80 Stream Processors 768 1024 1792 2048 2560 3840 4608 5120 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBD TBD 112/64 128/64 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBD 2610 MHz 2044 MHz 2359 MHz 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 2250 MHz TBA Boost Clock TBD 2815 MHz 2491 MHz 2589 MHz 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2345 MHz 2435 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBD 5.7 TFLOPs 9.0 TFLOPs 10.6 TFLOPs 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 24.01 TFLOPs 24.93 TFLOPs Memory Size 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 64-bit 64-bit 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps 18 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps 18 Gbps Bandwidth 112 GB/s 144 GB/s 224 GB/s 256 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 576 GB/s 576 GB/s TDP 53W 107W 132W 160W 230W 250W 300W 300W 330W 330W Price ~$200 US ~250 US? $329 US $379 US $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US ~$1199 US ~$1199 US

News Source: Videocardz