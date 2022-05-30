AMD Radeon RX 6000 & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Graphics Card Prices Continue To Improve With Several GPUs Available Below MSRP

The latest AMD Radeon RX 6000 & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 graphics card price report has been published by 3DCenter which shows continued improvement in GPU prices and some cards are even showing prices below their MSRP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 & AMD Radeon RX 6000 Graphics Cards Prices Continue To Improve & Several GPUs Available Below MSRP

In the latest report by 3DCenter, we can see that the GPU prices for both NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics cards continue to fall which shouldn't be a surprise as that's the trend we have witnessed since the end of 2021. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series prices now average at around 6% over MSRP while AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series averages with a selling price of 2% over MSRP.

In addition to that, GPU supply is abundant and currently, there's no retail outlet in the world that doesn't have graphics cards on their store shelves (which wasn't the case a few quarters back). The red and green teams have also announced various promos such as the 'Restocked and Reloaded' by NVIDIA and AMD also announcing how its Radeon RX 6000 series cards are available at MSRP-level prices.

Talking about AMD prices first, once again, almost all graphics cards within the Radeon RX 6000 series are now available between +1 to +10% of MSRP. It is only the Radeon RX 6800 series cards that are still selling for an average of 20-35% over MSRP. This has been the case with these cards since their launch and one reason is that the RX 6800 Non-XT has been discontinued silently while the 6800 XT is still short in supply with AMD focusing on the higher-end RX 6950 XT & 6900 graphics cards. At the same time, the RX 6500 XT is available at a price that's 19% below the MSRP while the RX 6700 series can now be bought at MSRP.

list miser Lowest Priceprice Difference vs MSRP Change as of 8th May Change as of 8th May Radeon RX 6950 XT $1099 1229-1400€ from 1229€ (Mindfactory) from +1% - ★★★☆☆ Radeon RX 6900 XT $999 969-1100€ from 969€ (Mindfactory) from 12% –11PP ★★★★★ Radeon RX 6800 XT $649 879-1050€ from 879€ (Mindfactory) from +22% –5PP ★★★★☆ Radeon RX 6800 $579 865-1050€ from 865€ (Mindfactory) from +35% -1PP ★★★★☆ Radeon RX 6750 XT $549 609-700€ from 609€ (Mindfactory) from ±0 - ★★★★☆ Radeon RX 6700 XT $479 529-600€ from 529€ (Mindfactory) from ±0 –11PP ★★★★★ Radeon RX 6650 XT $399 449-500€ from 449€ (Mindfactory) from +2% - ★★★★☆ Radeon RX 6600 XT $379 429-480€ from 429€ (Mindfactory) from +2% +3PP ★★★★★ Radeon RX 6600 $329 325-380€ from 325€ (Mindfactory) from 11% –8PP ★★★★★ Radeon RX 6500 XT $199 178-240€ from 178€ (Mindfactory) from –19% –8PP ★★★★☆ Radeon RX 6400 $159 179-210€ from 179€ (Computeruniverse) from +2% +1PP ★★★★☆

The NVIDIA lineup averages around +6% prices over MSRP but it is just three cards at the moment, the RTX 3050, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 3070 which are priced over +12% of MSRP. The enthusiast RTX 3080 Ti can actually be found below the MSRP which is impressive given that it offers performance similar to the RTX 3090 Ti which costs several hundred dollars more. It's the RTX 3060 Ti that is still selling for over 20% MSRP but that could be due to high demand.

list miser Lowest Price Difference vs MSRP Change as of 8th May Change as of 8th May GeForce RTX 3090 Ti $1999 2079-2250€ from 1999€ (case king) from 10% –5PP ★★★★☆ GeForce RTX 3090 $1499 1699-1900€ from 1620€ (Saturn) starting at 2% –8PP ★★★★★ GeForce RTX 3080 Ti $1199 1249-1400€ from 1200€ (Saturn) from 10% –6PP ★★★★★ GeForce RTX 3080 12GB ($849) 999-1200€ from 990€ (Saturn) from +5% –13PP ★★★★★ GeForce RTX 3080 10GB $699 869-1050€ from €869 (notebooks cheaper) from +12% –2PP ★★★★★ GeForce RTX 3070 Ti $599 719-850€ from €719 (notebooks cheaper) from +8% –3PP ★★★★★ GeForce RTX 3070 $499 619-720€ from 619€ (notebooks cheaper) from +12% –9PP ★★★★★ GeForce RTX 3060 Ti $399 534-600€ from 534€ (X-Kom) from +21% -10PP ★★★★★ GeForce RTX 3060 $329 409-470€ from 409€ (notebooks cheaper) from +12% -1PP ★★★★★ GeForce RTX 3050 $249 310-380€ from 310€ (Asus e-Shop) from +12% –12PP ★★★★★

We recently saw the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT being sold at $100 US below its MSRP over at Newegg US. There are just a few cards that are currently in demand and would take a few more months to hit their MSRP figures but the vast majority of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 and AMD Radeon RX 6000 lineup is currently being sold at normal prices.

This along with prices now coming back at or below the MSRP means that the GPU market is out of the worse and prices/availability can now go back to normal. However, at the same time, I am not as happy with the price update as I should be simply because we are entering a new generation of graphics cards later this year and by this time, most of the existing graphics cards would have received discounts and price cuts but that has not been the case this generation due to inflation in the GPU market. We can only hope that we never see such a scenario ever again since it's the best for consumers around the globe. With that said, a major GPU price crash might be looming around the corner, more on that here.