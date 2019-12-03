  ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB GDDR6 Navi Graphics Card Reportedly Launching in January

By
32 mins ago
A featured image of the upcoming AMD 'Big' Navi GPU.

A featured image of the upcoming AMD 'Big' Navi GPU. Background image credits.

AMD isn't done with the first-generation Navi GPUs anytime soon as they get ready to introduce a fourth discrete graphics card within the 7nm RDNA family known as the Radeon RX 5600 XT. AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT hasn't been officially confirmed but reports from Videocardz indicate that it is going to arrive in the Radeon RX 5000 series family in January, next year.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Navi Graphics Card Reportedly Launching Next Month, Will Feature 6 GB GDDR6 Memory

The AMD Radeon RX 5000 series lineup has so far received three cards, the Radeon RX 5700 XT, the Radeon RX 5700 and the Radeon RX 5500 (XT). The Radeon RX 5700 series is based on AMD Navi 10 GPUs while the Radeon RX 5500 series is based on AMD Navi 14 GPUs. The AMD Radeon RX 5500 series have not yet arrived on retail shelves but they are expected to be available next week.

AMD/XFX Radeon VII 16 GB Graphics Card & Xbox Game Pass Available for $529 at Newegg

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Navi Graphics Card

Now there are rumors regarding a new Navi based graphics card in a completely new lineup. We previously thought that the Navi family would be using an odd number configuration (RX 5700, RX 5500) but with the rumors of the Radeon RX 5600 XT popping up, we can say that wasn't the case. The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT has been confirmed by at least two board partners, as Videocardz reports. There isn't any information regarding the specific model or the GPU SKU used on the RX 5600 XT graphics card.

The only information available on its specifications is that the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card would feature 6 GB of GDDR6 memory. This would be coupled with a 192-bit bus interface which is similar to NVIDIA's GeForce 1660 series graphics cards. That also points out that this card will be positioned against the Turing TU116 based GPUs with the most recent entrant in that line being the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER and the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER. The Navi based Radeon RX 5500 XT can take on the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER while the Radeon RX 5600 XT will compete with the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER. This would be an ideal position for AMD in the mainstream market.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics CardRadeon RX 5700 XT 50th AnniversaryRadeon RX 5700 XTRadeon RX 5700Radeon RX 5600 XTRadeon RX 5500 XT (DIY)Radeon RX 5500 (OEM)
GPU Architecture7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)
Stream Processors2560 SPs2560 SPs2304 SPsTBD1408 SPs1408 SPs
TMUs / ROPs160 / 64160 / 64144 / 64TBD88 / 3288 / 32
Base Clock1680 MHz1605 MHz1465 MHzTBD1670 MHz1670 MHz
Boost Clock1980 MHz1905 MHz1725 MHzTBD1845 MHz1845 MHz
Game Clock1830 MHz1755 MHz1625 MHzTBD1717 MHz1717 MHz
Compute Power10.14 TFLOPs9.75 TFLOPs7.95 TFLOPsTBD5.19 TFLOPs5.19 TFLOPs
VRAM8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR66 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR64 GB GDDR6
Bus Interface256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit128-bit
Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s336 GB/s224 GB/s224 GB/s
TBP235W225W180WTBD110W110W
Price$449 US$399 US$349 US~$249 US~$149 US~$149 US
Launch7th July 20197th July 20197th July 2019January, 20207th October 20197th October 2019

As for the launch, the source reports that the Radeon RX 5600 XT is scheduled for early 2020 and we could see a launch as early as January which is next month. On the other hand, it is also stated that the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT would be coming in both 4 GB and 8 GB variants and would be available in custom variants next week while the non-XT variant will be coming to OEMs only. Both cards have the same specifications with the XT variant targetting the DIY market and the non-XT variant targetting the OEM market. There is still no word on the pricing of the Radeon RX 5500 XT but we might see it close to $149 US as previously speculated.

Where do you think the performance of the Radeon RX 5600 XT would land?
View Results

