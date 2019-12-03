AMD isn't done with the first-generation Navi GPUs anytime soon as they get ready to introduce a fourth discrete graphics card within the 7nm RDNA family known as the Radeon RX 5600 XT. AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT hasn't been officially confirmed but reports from Videocardz indicate that it is going to arrive in the Radeon RX 5000 series family in January, next year.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Navi Graphics Card Reportedly Launching Next Month, Will Feature 6 GB GDDR6 Memory

The AMD Radeon RX 5000 series lineup has so far received three cards, the Radeon RX 5700 XT, the Radeon RX 5700 and the Radeon RX 5500 (XT). The Radeon RX 5700 series is based on AMD Navi 10 GPUs while the Radeon RX 5500 series is based on AMD Navi 14 GPUs. The AMD Radeon RX 5500 series have not yet arrived on retail shelves but they are expected to be available next week.

AMD/XFX Radeon VII 16 GB Graphics Card & Xbox Game Pass Available for $529 at Newegg

Now there are rumors regarding a new Navi based graphics card in a completely new lineup. We previously thought that the Navi family would be using an odd number configuration (RX 5700, RX 5500) but with the rumors of the Radeon RX 5600 XT popping up, we can say that wasn't the case. The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT has been confirmed by at least two board partners, as Videocardz reports. There isn't any information regarding the specific model or the GPU SKU used on the RX 5600 XT graphics card.

The only information available on its specifications is that the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card would feature 6 GB of GDDR6 memory. This would be coupled with a 192-bit bus interface which is similar to NVIDIA's GeForce 1660 series graphics cards. That also points out that this card will be positioned against the Turing TU116 based GPUs with the most recent entrant in that line being the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER and the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER. The Navi based Radeon RX 5500 XT can take on the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER while the Radeon RX 5600 XT will compete with the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER. This would be an ideal position for AMD in the mainstream market.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics Card Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 5700 Radeon RX 5600 XT Radeon RX 5500 XT (DIY) Radeon RX 5500 (OEM) GPU Architecture 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) Stream Processors 2560 SPs 2560 SPs 2304 SPs TBD 1408 SPs 1408 SPs TMUs / ROPs 160 / 64 160 / 64 144 / 64 TBD 88 / 32 88 / 32 Base Clock 1680 MHz 1605 MHz 1465 MHz TBD 1670 MHz 1670 MHz Boost Clock 1980 MHz 1905 MHz 1725 MHz TBD 1845 MHz 1845 MHz Game Clock 1830 MHz 1755 MHz 1625 MHz TBD 1717 MHz 1717 MHz Compute Power 10.14 TFLOPs 9.75 TFLOPs 7.95 TFLOPs TBD 5.19 TFLOPs 5.19 TFLOPs VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR6 Bus Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 336 GB/s 224 GB/s 224 GB/s TBP 235W 225W 180W TBD 110W 110W Price $449 US $399 US $349 US ~$249 US ~$149 US ~$149 US Launch 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 January, 2020 7th October 2019 7th October 2019

As for the launch, the source reports that the Radeon RX 5600 XT is scheduled for early 2020 and we could see a launch as early as January which is next month. On the other hand, it is also stated that the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT would be coming in both 4 GB and 8 GB variants and would be available in custom variants next week while the non-XT variant will be coming to OEMs only. Both cards have the same specifications with the XT variant targetting the DIY market and the non-XT variant targetting the OEM market. There is still no word on the pricing of the Radeon RX 5500 XT but we might see it close to $149 US as previously speculated.

Where do you think the performance of the Radeon RX 5600 XT would land? Faster Than GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER

Faster Than GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER

Faster Than GeForce GTX 1660 Ti View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Products mentioned in this post GTX 1650

USD 149.99 GTX 1660

USD 239.99 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.