AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Variants Pictured – ASRock & GIGABYTE

Three variants of AMD's upcoming RX 5500 XT graphics cards have been leaked. VideoCardz has obtained pictures of the ASRock RX 5500 XT Challenger D 8G OC, GIGABYTE RX 5500 XT GAMING OC, and RX 5500 XT OC, all of which are positioned to take on NVIDIA's GTX 1660.

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Custom Variants Pictured and Detailed - Arriving on The 12th of December

AMD has positioned it's Radeon RX 5500 against the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, and with that, the RX 5500 has shown a performance lead of up to 50% in multiple titles. Considering the RX 5500 XT is rumored to retain the same number of stream processors, the RX 5500 XT should bring higher clocks to the table to potentially bring the fight to NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1660. As of this time, rumors have been circling of a December 12th release date for the 5500 XT, and potentially the release of a 5600 XT in January of 2020.

In terms of complete specifications, the 5500 XT features 1408 stream processors which means that there are 22 CUs or compute units featured on the card. It also packs 88 TMUs and 32 ROPs with clock speeds rated at 1670 MHz base, 1717 MHz game, and 1845 MHz boost clocks. The card manages to deliver up to 5.19 TFLOPs of compute performance at 110W. There's also 4 GB of GDDR6 memory featured on the card that runs across a 128-bit bus interface, delivering a cumulative bandwidth of 224 GB/s.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics Card Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 5700 Radeon RX 5600 XT Radeon RX 5500 XT (DIY) Radeon RX 5500 (OEM) GPU Architecture 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) Stream Processors 2560 SPs 2560 SPs 2304 SPs TBD 1408 SPs 1408 SPs TMUs / ROPs 160 / 64 160 / 64 144 / 64 TBD 88 / 32 88 / 32 Base Clock 1680 MHz 1605 MHz 1465 MHz TBD 1670 MHz 1670 MHz Boost Clock 1980 MHz 1905 MHz 1725 MHz TBD 1845 MHz 1845 MHz Game Clock 1830 MHz 1755 MHz 1625 MHz TBD 1717 MHz 1717 MHz Compute Power 10.14 TFLOPs 9.75 TFLOPs 7.95 TFLOPs TBD 5.19 TFLOPs 5.19 TFLOPs VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR6 Bus Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 336 GB/s 224 GB/s 224 GB/s TBP 235W 225W 180W TBD 110W 110W Price $449 US $399 US $349 US ~$199-$299 US ~$149-$199 US OEM Only (TBD) Launch 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 January, 2020 7th October 2019 7th October 2019

ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger D 8G OC







ASRock's mid-range Navi 14 contender features a dual-fan, dual-slot slot design along with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, a black shroud with yellow trim, and a silver backplate. The card will come with a factory overclocked to 1737 MHz and utilizes 3x DisplayPort connectors and 1x HDMI connector for display output. ASRock is also set to offer a 4GB variant of the 5500 XT Challenger D. As of right now, it is unknown whether or not ASRock will offer a Taichi or Phantom Gaming variant of the 5500 XT. Pricing is yet to be revealed.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5500 XT GAMING OC







GIGABYTE is preparing a triple-fan 5500 XT variant to be known as the RX 5500 XT GAMING OC. This graphics card will feature GIGABYTE's WindForce 3X cooler, though, because of this, consumers may not see an AORUS variant of the 5500 XT from GIGABYTE, simply because a triple-fan cooler should already be enough for a mid-range GPU such as the 5500 XT, and the AORUS brand is typically used on upscale, premium graphics cards. The 5500 XT GAMING OC is a factory overclocked GPU with a frequency of 1737 MHz and will be available in both 8GB and 4GB variants. 3x DisplayPort connectors and 1x HDMI connectors may be found onboard. Pricing is yet to be revealed.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5500 XT OC







The GIGABYTE 5500 XT OC is positioned a step below the 5500 XT GAMING OC featuring a dual-fan cooler, a black and silver shroud design, and similarly to the 5500 XT GAMING OC, carries 3x DisplayPort connectors and 1x HDMI connector and will be available in either 4GB or 8GB variants.

