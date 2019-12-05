The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card launches next month but as the previous reports had suggested, it won't be utilizing the full Navi 14 GPU. Confirmed by Videocardz, the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT would be the latest addition to the mainstream Navi lineup which will replace the older Polaris based offerings.

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Aimed at DIY Gamers, Will Feature Navi 14 GPU With 1408 Cores, Up To 8 GB GDDR6 Memory & Several Custom Designs - Priced Around $200 US?

The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT is a very important graphics card that is placed in a super competitive segment. Taking up the battle with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, the RX 5500 XT will not only compete against the upgraded Turing offering, but also the Radeon RX 590 which is currently being sold at discounted prices and has a really good price to performance value. Still, the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT packs a lot of crunch for a little beast that it is.

AMD Radeon RX 5300M 3 GB Mobility Navi GPU Benchmarks Leaked – Faster Than NVIDIA’s GTX 1650 4 GB Mobility GPU

The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT features 1408 stream processors which means that there are 22 CUs or compute units featured on the card. It also packs 88 TMUs and 32 ROPs with clock speeds rated at 1670 MHz base, 1717 MHz game, and 1845 MHz boost clocks. The card manages to deliver up to 5.19 TFLOPs of compute performance at 110W. There's also 4 GB of GDDR6 memory featured on the card that runs across a 128-bit bus interface, delivering a cumulative bandwidth of 224 GB/s.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics Card Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 5700 Radeon RX 5600 XT Radeon RX 5500 XT (DIY) Radeon RX 5500 (OEM) GPU Architecture 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) Stream Processors 2560 SPs 2560 SPs 2304 SPs TBD 1408 SPs 1408 SPs TMUs / ROPs 160 / 64 160 / 64 144 / 64 TBD 88 / 32 88 / 32 Base Clock 1680 MHz 1605 MHz 1465 MHz TBD 1670 MHz 1670 MHz Boost Clock 1980 MHz 1905 MHz 1725 MHz TBD 1845 MHz 1845 MHz Game Clock 1830 MHz 1755 MHz 1625 MHz TBD 1717 MHz 1717 MHz Compute Power 10.14 TFLOPs 9.75 TFLOPs 7.95 TFLOPs TBD 5.19 TFLOPs 5.19 TFLOPs VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR6 Bus Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 336 GB/s 224 GB/s 224 GB/s TBP 235W 225W 180W TBD 110W 110W Price $449 US $399 US $349 US ~$199-$299 US ~$149-$199 US OEM Only (TBD) Launch 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 January, 2020 7th October 2019 7th October 2019

The reports of Apple's products getting the better Navi 14 GPU dies seem to be true as the Navi 14 chip used on the Radeon RX 5500 XT is indeed a cut-down variant featuring the same 1408 SPs of the non-XT part. The only difference between the XT and the non-XT variant is that the latter is for OEMs while the XT variant would feature slightly higher core clocks and would be used to make a range of custom variants.

Talking about custom variants, several have been listed over at Item.jd which includes models from Sapphire, XFX, ASRock, PowerColor and Yeston. The Sapphire Radeon RX 5500 XT Platinum Edition OC has a maximum clock speed listed of 1900 MHz and a TDP of 130 Watts which is slightly higher than the 110W of the reference model. Information on clock speeds and more details about these cards can be seen in a number of tweets posted by Komachi_Ensaka:

Sapphire RX 5500 XT 4GB.

GPU : 1900Mhz/Memory : 1750Mhz.

NAVI14 XTX M14B 4GB.

Total: 135 W. — 比屋定さんの戯れ言@Komachi (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) December 5, 2019

AMD X670 – Upcoming AM4 Chipset to be Produced by Third Party

GIGABYTE Radeon™ RX 5500 XT OC 8G.

1647Mhz/1733Mhz/1845Mhz.

14Gbps.

L= 225 W= 119 H= 40 mm. — 比屋定さんの戯れ言@Komachi (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) December 5, 2019

GIGABYTE Radeon™ RX 5500 XT GAMING OC 4G.

1685Mhz/1737Mhz/1845Mhz.

L=281 W=115 H=40 mm. — 比屋定さんの戯れ言@Komachi (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) December 5, 2019

ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger D 8G OC.

1685Mhz/1737Mhz/1845Mhz.

241 x 127 x 42mm. — 比屋定さんの戯れ言@Komachi (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) December 5, 2019

ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Phatom Gaming D 8G OC.

1610Mhz/1737Mhz/1845MHz.

286.91 x 126.54 x 53.01 mm — 比屋定さんの戯れ言@Komachi (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) December 5, 2019

Now here's the interesting thing, all of the 8 GB Radeon RX 5500 XT custom models have been listed on Item.jd for 1499 Chinese Yuan which rounds up to around $200 US. It is stated that the 4GB models would end up around 1299-1399 Chines Yuan which is still around $180 US. This is quite a high price compared to the $149 US which we had speculated. Again, the custom flavors launch on the 12th of December so we might see lower prices. As for performance numbers, there are several performance statistics shared by TUM_APISAK.

In 3DMark TimeSpy, the Radeon RX 5500 XT scores around 4600-4800 points which is similar to the GTX 1650 SUPER. But in 3DMark Firestrike, the Radeon RX 5500 XT performs almost like a GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER which is impressive. This is the 8 GB variant that was tested but considering the only difference on the 4 GB variant is its lower VRAM, the performance should be very close at HD 1080p resolutions. Expect more news and details on the custom Radeon RX 5500 XT models in the coming days.

Which graphics card do you think will be more competitive in the sub-$200 US market? AMD Radeon RX 5500

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1650 SUPER View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.