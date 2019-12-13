ASRock, a leading global motherboard, graphics card, and mini PC manufacturer, launched the Radeon RX 5500 XT Phantom Gaming D 8G OC graphics card as the latest member of the ASRock Phantom Gaming series graphics card product line.

Equipped with AMD 's 2nd generation 7nm Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU, 8GB 128-bit GDDR6 video memory, and support PCI Express 4.0 bus standard, as well as the new dual fan design with Phantom Gaming appearance, brilliant Polychrome SYNC lighting effect synchronization, and the stylish metal backplane, the advanced specifications, and rich functions bring gamers an outstanding 1080p gaming experience.

Radeon RX 5500 XT Phantom Gaming D 8G OC graphics card equipped with AMD's 2nd generation 7nm Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU. Its GPU base/game/boost clock reaches 1685/1737/ up to 1845 MHz, which has a higher frequency than the reference specification of Radeon RX 5500 XT. It also has GDDR6 video memory with a total capacity of up to 8GB, a bandwidth of 128-bit, and the latest PCI Express 4.0 bus standard support. These latest mainstream-grade specifications make Radeon RX 5500 XT Phantom Gaming D 8G OC graphics card able to provide the outstanding 1080p gaming performance. Some key specifications of the card are mentioned below:

Clock: GPU / Memory

Boost Clock: Up to 1845 MHz / 14 Gbps

Game Clock: 1737 MHz / 14 Gbps

Base Clock: 1685 MHz / 14 Gbps

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics

2nd Gen 7nm GPU

8GB 128-bit GDDR6

PCI Express 4.0 Support

8-pin Power Connector

3 x DP 1.4 with DSC 1.2a / HDMI 2.0b

Polychrome SYNC

Dual Fan Design

Stylish Metal Backplate

0dB Silent Cooling

ASRock Tweak

ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Phantom Gaming D 8G OC graphics card uses 2-slot dual-fan thermal design to achieve the best balance between cooling capacity and its size. The brilliant ARGB lighting effect and stylish appearance design, together with ASRock's own Phantom Gaming series motherboard that also supports the Polychrome SYNC function, allow gamers to build a comprehensive lighting effect system. The stylish metal backplate makes the overall graphics card more fancy, cool and solid. The 0dB Silent Cooling technology can completely stop the fans when the temperature is low, with no noise.













Furthermore, the ASRock Tweak software utility provides real-time performance adjustment and intelligent fan speed control. This configuration can fully meet the gamers' dual requirements of eye-catching appearance and full functions. The Launch of Radeon RX 5500 XT Phantom Gaming D 8G OC graphics card enrich the Phantom Gaming series graphics card product line, and with its outstanding 1080p gaming performance, eye-catching appearance design, excellent stability, and full functions, coupled with the new dual-fan design, introducing the latest Phantom Gaming design elements into the product, providing the consistent appearance style as ASRock's Phantom Gaming series motherboard.

These features of the Radeon RX 5500 XT Phantom Gaming D 8G OC graphics card able to provide an excellent gaming experience, and it is a great choice among the mainstream graphics card. The card should be priced around the $200 mark which makes a reasonable pick for 1080p gaming.