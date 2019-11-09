Upcoming marketing information about the AMD Radeon RX 5500 has shown some of what we can expect from the budget 1080p graphics card which AMD has officially termed a 'Performance' tier graphics card.

The marketing material for the AMD Radeon RX 5500 has revealed the specifications and positioning of the Navi 14 GPU Based Graphics Card

The mid-range cards marketing material leaked on the web which has shown that as of now there is no mention of an RX 5500 XT. The marketing material also shows that the RX 5500 is based on the 7nano-meter "Navi 14" silicon, and has a total of 22 RDNA compute units, which means that it has a total of 1,408 stream processors.

The chip also features a 128-bit wide GDDR6 memory bus which will be paired with either 4 GB or 8 GB running at the speed of 14 GB per second, which will yield a 224 GB/s of memory bandwidth. The GPU clocks are rated for a 1670 MHz "gaming speed" and an 1845 MHz boost clock, while there was no idle clock listed in the marketing information.

The marketing information did show a graph that compares the RX 5500 to the GTX 1650, so this means that AMD is expecting this card to outmatch the GTX 1650. This card is shown to outmatch the GTX 1650 in most common games such as Devil May Cry 5, PlayerUnknown BattleGrounds. Devil May Cry 5 ran on the RX 5500 well past the 100 frames per second which outmatch the GTX 1650 which was only able to run Devil May Cry 5 under 100 frames per second. PlayerUnknown's BattleGround ran up to 30% better compared to GTX 1650.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics Card Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 5700 Radeon RX 5500 XT Radeon RX 5500 GPU Architecture 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) Stream Processors 2560 SPs 2560 SPs 2304 SPs 1408 SPs 1408 SPs TMUs / ROPs 160 / 64 160 / 64 144 / 64 88 / 32 88 / 32 Base Clock 1680 MHz 1605 MHz 1465 MHz 1717 MHz 1670 MHz Boost Clock 1980 MHz 1905 MHz 1725 MHz TBD 1845 MHz Game Clock 1830 MHz 1755 MHz 1625 MHz TBD 1717 MHz Compute Power 10.14 TFLOPs 9.75 TFLOPs 7.95 TFLOPs TBD 5.19 TFLOPs VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR6 Bus Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 128-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 224 GB/s 224 GB/s TBP 235W 225W 180W 110W 110W Price $449 US $399 US $349 US ~$150 US ~$130 US Launch 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 7th October 2019 7th October 2019

Some of the features are:

Radeon Software Adrenaline This is the software that Radeon uses to update and overclock the graphics card.

Radeon Anti-Lag The Anti-Lag reduces the input latency with this driver, which provides an ultra-fast response time.

Radeon Image Sharpening This allows for GPU upscaling to deliver crips looking visuals.

FidelityFX FidelityFX is a collection of post-process effects that merges many different effects into fewer shader passes to free up your GPU for the best experience you demand.

AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology FreeSync Technology features HDR-ready drivers which allow 4K resolution of 60 frames per second but requires a DisplayPort 1.4 port to your monitor. FreeSync allows no artifact-free performance at any framerate, as long as your monitor supports FreeSync (there are currently 900+ FreeSync monitors to choose from).







Also, it's interesting to note that AMD has officially termed the card as a 'Performance' tier solution which is aimed at GeForce GTX 1650. The performance tier lies right below the enthusiast tier line which includes the Radeon RX 5700 XT and Radeon VII. The Radeon RX 5700 competes against the GeForce RTX 2060 for $349 US while the Radeon RX 5500 series is expected to retail around $150 US but fight out against the GTX 1650 series cards.

This shows a huge performance gap in the AMD lineup of Navi cards which have no answer in-between for the GeForce GTX 1660 series cards. The $200-$300 US market is completely open and currently dominated by NVIDIA's mainstream Turing GeForce GTX 16 series cards. When the RX 5500 becomes available for sale, as long as its price is competitive it will be worth every penny!