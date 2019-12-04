The first benchmarks of the AMD Radeon RX 5300M entry-level mobility graphics chip have been unveiled by Notebookcheck. The entry-level Navi 14 based GPU is expected to make its debut in notebooks soon but an early pre-production notebook equipped with the Navi chip was benched in 3DMark.

AMD Radeon RX 5300M Entry-Level Navi Mobility GPU Benchmarks Leak Out - Much Faster Than NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 Mobility

The AMD Radeon RX 5300M is the most entry-level chip in the Navi GPU family, featuring 22 CUs (1408 stream processors). It is not the most cut-down chip of the lineup as that would be the Pro 5300M with 20 CUs (1280 stream processors) but the RX variant is positioned below the Pro. The main difference between the Pro and RX variants is that the Radeon Pro 5300M features 4 GB of GDDR6 memory with a 12 Gbps clock for 192 GB/s bandwidth while the Radeon RX 5300M comes with 3 GB of GDDR6 memory with a 12 Gbps clock for 168 GB/s bandwidth. In terms of GPU clock, the Pro variant runs at a slower 1230 MHz while the RX variant runs at 1445 MHz.

AMD Navi 14 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU Name GPU SKU Compute Units Stream Processors Peak Clock VRAM Bandwidth TGP AMD Radeon Pro 5500M Navi 14 XTX 24 CUs 1536 1300 MHz 8 GB GDDR6 192 GB/s ~75W AMD Radeon RX 5500M Navi 14 XTM 22 CUs 1408 1645 MHz 4 GB GDDR6 192 GB/s 50W AMD Radeon Pro 5300M Navi 14 XLM 20 CUs 1280 1230 MHz 4 GB GDDR6 192 GB/s 50W AMD Radeon RX 5300M Navi 14 XLM 22 CUs 1408 1445 MHz 3 GB GDDR6 168 GB/s ~50W

AMD has positioned the Radeon RX 5300M as their most entry-level gaming graphics solution for notebook and should compete against NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 which is their most entry-level gaming solution for notebooks. Featuring 1024 CUDA cores and 4 GB of GDDR5 memory running along a 128-bit bus interface, the chip comes in two variants, a Max-Q (1125 MHz) and standard (1560 MHz), with up to 50W TDP which is similar to the Radeon RX 5300M.

The platform on which the AMD Radeon RX 5300M was tested on featured a Ryzen 7 3750H with Vega 10 graphics with the Navi 14 GPU being the dedicated part. The Radeon RX 5300M featured was stated to be running at 1036 MHz boost and 1445 MHz boost. Despite the lower base clocks, the Radeon RX 5300M managed to handily beat out the GTX 1650 Max-Q by 19% and even came out faster than the standard GTX 1650 by about 8% in 3DMark Firestrike. In 3DMark 11, the AMD Radeon RX 5300M is 8% faster than the standard GTX 1650 and about 24% faster than the Max-Q variant.

AMD Radeon RX 5300M vs NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Mobility in 3DMark Firestrike (Image Credits - NotebookCheck):





AMD Radeon RX 5300M vs NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Mobility in 3DMark 11 (Image Credits - NotebookCheck):





The AMD Radeon RX 5500M ends up about 12-13% faster than the RX 5300M but that is expected since the latter rocks higher clocks and better memory design. The memory bottleneck is very clear here but still, the Radeon RX 5300M manages to outperform the GTX 1650 which is great for AMD's mobility products. We can expect some decent and cost-effective Navi 14 based designs coming up in the next couple of months which should be a hit among the notebook buyers.

