AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Card Prices Reach 6-Month High, Cost Up To 83% Over MSRP

The new wave of crypto and confirmation of chip shortages lasting the majority of 2022 has led AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce graphics card prices to reach a 6-month high. The latest data comes from 3DCenter who has been doing a great job at providing a visual representation of graphics card pricing and availability within the European region.

AMD Radeon Graphics Cards Are Now Priced 83% Over MSRP, NVIDIA GeForce Up To 72% Over MSRP As Both High 6-Month High

In the previous report, NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards were at 70% while AMD Radeon graphics cards were at 74% over their MSRP. However, with crypto once again picking up the pace and all recent confirmations from company execs who have said that chip shortages will last up till 2H of 2022, the situation has gotten worse.

Graphics Card Prices 🇩🇪🇦🇹 Oct 10, 2021 👉 Availability got little bit better, but prices do not respond. 👉 RDNA2 83% over MSRP (+9PP vs Sept), Ampere 72% over MSRP (+2PP vs Sept). 👉 Looks like current price exaggerations getting cemented.https://t.co/1I65ghqgE7 pic.twitter.com/FykVcrtOl6 — 3DCenter.org (@3DCenter_org) October 11, 2021

Compared to September, NVIDIA graphics cards are now 72% expensive (vs 70%) while AMD graphics cards are 83% expensive (vs 74%). It's a small increase but it breaks the downward trend of NVIDIA and is the largest increase in price since May 2021. This trend also puts the prices at a 6-month high and while no one can do anything to fix the current pricing situation, it looks like the overall graphics card availability was slightly better this month compared to September where it got absolutely bad.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card Prices (RDNA 2 GPUs) via 3DCenter:

6600XT 6700XT 6800 6800XT 6900XT Curmudgeon € 599-699 € 879-1099 € 1239-1709 1299-1690 € 1499-1979 € Alternate € 649-679 € 889-1159 N/A 1299-1449 € 1799 € Caseking N/A N/A N/A N/A 1499-1789 € Computer Universe N/A N/A N/A N/A 1343-1663 € Equippr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Galaxus N/A 939-1029 € N/A 1599-1637 € 1499-1928 € Hardwarecamp24 € 659-669 N/A N/A 1549 € 1589 € Mindfactory € 599 € 879-899 1239 € 1379 € 1499-1639 € Notebook cheaper € 629 € 969 N/A N/A 1699 € ProShop N/A N/A N/A 1499 € 1549-2086 € List price € 380 € 479 € 579 € 649 999 € Surcharge from + 58% from + 84% from + 114% from + 100% from + 34% Change as of August 29 + 13pp + 11pp + 24pp ± 0 ± 0 Availability ★★★ ☆☆ ★★★★ ☆ ★ ☆☆☆☆ ★★★ ☆☆ ★★★★ ☆

Certain SKUs such as the Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT, Radeon RX 6600 XT, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080 & RTX 3090 are hard to find. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 (Non-XT) is almost like they don't exist anymore since it's the hardest card to find right now.

The Big Navi RX 6800 series also have the highest markups with prices 100% over the MSRP. The Radeon RX 6700 XT which was aimed at the 1080p mainstream segment is also 84% over MSRP while the 6600 XT is 58% over MSRP. This doesn't bode well for the upcoming Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT which will be priced at around $329 US but a 50% hike will mean it will actually end up costing around $450-500 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Prices (Ampere GPUs) via 3DCenter:

3060 3060Ti 3070 3070Ti 3080 3080Ti 3090 Curmudgeon € 629-916 € 759-901 € 889-1129 € 1049-1305 € 1339-1894 1619-2077 € 2349-3469 € Alternate € 699-749 719-899 € € 889-1169 € 1069-1129 1329-1579 € 1639-2119 € 2349-2949 € Caseking N/A N/A N/A N/A 1431-1480 € 1763-1886 € N/A Computer Universe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1680 € N/A Equippr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1649 € N/A Galaxus € 695-1280 € 793-1080 1215-1816 € 1156-1239 € 1500-1961 € 1729-2199 € 2875-2950 € Hardwarecamp24 € 599-698 N/A € 979-1299 N/A 1449-1459 € 1869-1899 € N/A Mindfactory € 629 N/A 949-979 € N/A 1339 € 1689-1739 € N/A Notebook cheaper € 619-626 749-799 € € 899-979 N/A 1399-1449 € 1649-1899 € € 2499 ProShop N/A € 799 999-1498 € N/A N/A 1619-1869 € N/A List price € 329 € 419 € 519 € 619 € 719 1199 € 1549 € Surcharge from + 82% from + 72% from + 71% from + 69% from + 85% from + 35% from + 52% Change as of August 29 ± 0 + 5pp + 1pp ± 0 + 11pp + 9pp -7PP Availability ★★★★ ☆ ★★★★ ☆ ★★★★ ☆ ★★ ☆☆☆ ★★★★ ☆ ★★★★ ☆ ★★★ ☆☆

It looks like the focus on the LHR series has shifted miners' attention towards the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 series and although the limit has been cracked through various means, the 3090 continues to offer the highest hash rate of all non-LHR GeForce cards.

The card is priced at 52% over MSRP, the RTX 3080 is priced 85% over MSRP, the RTX 3060 is priced 92% over MSRP while the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti whose availability has worsened over time is now priced 69% over MSRP. All reports now point towards normalization in 2H of 2022 so don't expect any miracles prior to that.