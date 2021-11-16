Latest AMD Radeon Adrenalin Drivers Are Optimized for Halo Infinite Multiplayer

Following the sudden launch of Halo Infinite Multiplayer across PC and Xbox, AMD has released its new Radeon Adrenalin drivers.

Yesterday, during Xbox’s 20th Anniversary stream, Microsoft announced the release of Halo Infinite Multiplayer. Shortly after the launch of the multiplayer mode for Infinite, the Red team released its new driver set, which offers optimizations within Halo Infinite Multiplayer. Earlier, AMD already released its Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.11.2, packing performance improvements within Battlefield 2042. As such, it’s expected that the newer Halo Infinite-optimized drivers also contain these improvements for the latest Battlefield installment.

Down below you’ll find the release notes for the AMD Radeon Adrenalin Halo Infinite Multiplayer drivers.

Radeon Software Adrenalin for Halo Infinite Highlights Support For Halo Infinite Multiplayer mode Known Issues During Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay, some users may experience driver timeouts on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics. A temporary workaround is to disable the Radeon Anti-Lag feature in Radeon Software.

Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.

Visual artifacts may be observed while playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800M Graphics.

While playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode, Radeon Software may become unresponsive when the user is in the lobby and attempts to open Radeon Software on the secondary display via the context menu. A temporary workaround is to press the Alt + R keyboard shortcut if this happens.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

The new drivers can be downloaded via AMD’s official website right here.

Halo Infinite: Multiplayer is available globally now across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.