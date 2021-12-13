Halo Infinite is Getting a Variety of New Playlists, Including the Classic Slayer, Tomorrow

Get ready for fresh ways to play in Halo Infinite, as 343 Industries has announced a number of new playlists, including the classic Slayer, are dropping tomorrow. Some of the Slayer variants promised won’t be available yet (expect those in the new year), but 343 is providing a basic Slayer playlist for those eager for some holiday slaughter. Here’s the official rundown on the new playlists…

Four new playlists: Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT) will all be added via a services update this week. the team's original plans for a Slayer playlist included a variety of new variants that weren't going to be ready in time to deploy before the holiday break. To address player feedback for Slayer in the near term, we'll be releasing a basic Slayer offering to start and will look to bolster and expand with more variants in a future update.

Meanwhile, 343 is also promising some further tweaks to progression, including the removal of some of the more game’s more annoying challenges.

Lionhead Was One of the Biggest Missteps We Learned from, Says Microsoft

Next week's update will also include adjustments to challenges including removing some particularly frustrating mode-specific ones, reducing some requirements for others, making the weekly ultimate challenge less intensive (getting there is tough enough), and adding brand new challenges specific to the new playlists. [Also included is] a new challenge category that's based on accumulating player score (a small initial step towards 'performance based XP'). Lastly, on a semi-related note - please know that the team is aware of and actively investigating reports of intermittent hiccups affecting some players in BTB over the last few days. Additionally, the team is continuing to review Ranked matchmaking and player feedback around potential anomalies.

Halo Infinite is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. As mentioned, the new playlists and update will be available tomorrow (December 14).