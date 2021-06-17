AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) Supported Games List Leaks – Here Are The 20 Titles Planned So Far

A list that shows what games AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) will support from the get-go (and those in the pipeline) have leaked out courtesy of Videocardz. AMD FSR will support 7 games at launch and 12 games soon after, although we do not have the exact timeline. WhyCry even managed to get the list of publishers that are supporting AMD FSR which means we can get a good idea of what titles *might* get support in the future as well.

The following titles will support AMD FSR at launch (June 22):

22 Racing Series Anno 1800 Evil Genius 2 Godfall KingShunt Terminator Resistance The Riftbraker

The following titles have AMD FSR support coming soon after :

Asterigos Baldur's Gate III DOTA 2 Edge of Eternity FarCry 6 Farming Simulator 22 Forspoken Myst Necromunda: Hired Gun Resident Evil Villiage Swordsman Remake Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt

The following developers have pledged support for AMD FSR:

ACME Gamestudio Bloober Team Crystal Dynamics Digital Sky Focus Home Interactive GOATI Entertainment Kobold Midgar Studio Nixxes Perfect World Games Rebellion Streum on Studio The Farm 51 UMI Co. Ltd Vaki Games Ashar Studios Capcom Cyan Worlds Electronic Arts & Frostbite Gearbox Publishing Illfonic Larian Studios Movie Games Obsidian Entertainment Plastic Reflector Entertainment Superbright Turtle Rock Studios Unity Valve Avalanche Software Counterplay Games Destructive Creations EXOR Studios Giants Software Koch Media Luminous Productions My.Games Oxide Interactive QLOC SHarkmob Teyon Ubisoft Warner Bros. Games

AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (AMD FSR) is a much-needed spatial upscaling tech (with no motion vectors) that is planned to be launched on the 22nd of June 2021. A vanilla upscaling tech has been solely lacking in the PC industry (consoles have had checkerboard rendering etc for quite some time). While it is being marketed as a competitor to DLSS - it is worth noting here that it is not one in the sense that it 1) it does not use any form of Deep Learning/Machine Learning in the process and 2) does not have motion vector support. In comparison, Unreal Engine 5's temporal upscaling is a far better implementation that is almost indistinguishable from machine learning-based approaches.

AMD has not yet released the source code of FSR to NVIDIA so GeForce users can expect to wait a bit longer for optimization to land once the tech launches (and the source code is posted on GitHub) on the 22nd as only Godfall has currently been optimized. We will be waiting, however, to see a true DLSS competitor from AMD which utilizes deep learning (or goes the UE5 route) and can match DLSS in quality and fidelity (in motion or otherwise). It looks like it is going to be a rather exciting launch on the 22nd as I am sure netizens are going to flood tech blogs with the inevitable comparisons between FSR and DLSS that AMD has itself invited.