  ⋮  

AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) Supported Games List Leaks – Here Are The 20 Titles Planned So Far

By
Submit

A list that shows what games AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) will support from the get-go (and those in the pipeline) have leaked out courtesy of Videocardz. AMD FSR will support 7 games at launch and 12 games soon after, although we do not have the exact timeline. WhyCry even managed to get the list of publishers that are supporting AMD FSR which means we can get a good idea of what titles *might* get support in the future as well.

The following titles will support AMD FSR at launch (June 22):

  1. 22 Racing Series
  2. Anno 1800
  3. Evil Genius 2
  4. Godfall
  5. KingShunt
  6. Terminator Resistance
  7. The Riftbraker

The following titles have AMD FSR support coming soon after :

  1. Asterigos
  2. Baldur's Gate III
  3. DOTA 2
  4. Edge of Eternity
  5. FarCry 6
  6. Farming Simulator 22
  7. Forspoken
  8. Myst
  9. Necromunda: Hired Gun
  10. Resident Evil Villiage
  11. Swordsman Remake
  12. Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt

The following developers have pledged support for AMD FSR:

  1. ACME Gamestudio
  2. Bloober Team
  3. Crystal Dynamics
  4. Digital Sky
  5. Focus Home Interactive
  6. GOATI Entertainment
  7. Kobold
  8. Midgar Studio
  9. Nixxes
  10. Perfect World Games
  11. Rebellion
  12. Streum on Studio
  13. The Farm 51
  14. UMI Co. Ltd
  15. Vaki Games
  16. Ashar Studios
  17. Capcom
  18. Cyan Worlds
  19. Electronic Arts & Frostbite
  20. Gearbox Publishing
  21. Illfonic
  22. Larian Studios
  23. Movie Games
  24. Obsidian Entertainment
  25. Plastic
  26. Reflector Entertainment
  27. Superbright
  28. Turtle Rock Studios
  29. Unity
  30. Valve
  31. Avalanche Software
  32. Counterplay Games
  33. Destructive Creations
  34. EXOR Studios
  35. Giants Software
  36. Koch Media
  37. Luminous Productions
  38. My.Games
  39. Oxide Interactive
  40. QLOC
  41. SHarkmob
  42. Teyon
  43. Ubisoft
  44. Warner Bros. Games

AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (AMD FSR) is a much-needed spatial upscaling tech (with no motion vectors) that is planned to be launched on the 22nd of June 2021. A vanilla upscaling tech has been solely lacking in the PC industry (consoles have had checkerboard rendering etc for quite some time). While it is being marketed as a competitor to DLSS - it is worth noting here that it is not one in the sense that it 1) it does not use any form of Deep Learning/Machine Learning in the process and 2) does not have motion vector support. In comparison, Unreal Engine 5's temporal upscaling is a far better implementation that is almost indistinguishable from machine learning-based approaches.

AMD has not yet released the source code of FSR to NVIDIA so GeForce users can expect to wait a bit longer for optimization to land once the tech launches (and the source code is posted on GitHub) on the 22nd as only Godfall has currently been optimized. We will be waiting, however, to see a true DLSS competitor from AMD which utilizes deep learning (or goes the UE5 route) and can match DLSS in quality and fidelity (in motion or otherwise). It looks like it is going to be a rather exciting launch on the 22nd as I am sure netizens are going to flood tech blogs with the inevitable comparisons between FSR and DLSS that AMD has itself invited.

Products mentioned in this post

Godfall
Godfall
USD 69.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related