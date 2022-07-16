AMD Navi 33 “RDNA 3” GPUs Allegedly Featured Within Mid-Range Radeon RX 7600 XT Graphics Card Around $400 US, Faster Than RX 6900 XT

AMD's mid-range RDNA 3 graphics cards such as the Radeon RX 7600 XT are apparently going to utilize the Navi 33 GPU as tweeted by @Kepler_L2.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT Rumored To Utilize RDNA 3 "Navi 33" GPU, Aiming The $400 US Segment With Faster Than 6900 XT Performance

The AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 33" GPU was previously rumored to be utilized in the Radeon RX 7700 series lineup but a new rumor by @Kepler_L2 seems to suggest that it will instead be used in the Radeon RX 7600 series which is more of a mid-range lineup. The current Navi 23 cards are also featured in the Radeon RX 6600 series lineup so it makes sense but that would also mean a huge jump for the entire segment in general.

N33 will be used in the 7600XT, not 7700XT. — Kepler (@Kepler_L2) July 14, 2022

We will see 7600XT at $400 or less and 4070 at $500 or less. It's fine🙂 — Kepler (@Kepler_L2) July 15, 2022

The RDNA 3 architecture-based Navi 33 GPU is considered a mid-range chip and is an optimization of the Navi 21 GPU on the newer RDNA 3 architecture. It is expected to be based on a TSMC 6nm monolithic design and should measure between 360-460mm2. That's an 11 to 30 percent reduction in die area compared to the Navi 21 GPU which is powering the high-end Radeon RX 6000 lineup and features a die size of 520mm2. Key features of the Navi 33 GPU are going to be:

TSMC 6nm process node (Monolithic GPU design)

RDNA 3 graphics core (Increased clocks/efficiency)

8 GB GDDR6 Memory Optimized Across a 128-bit bus

Faster GDDR6 Memory Speeds

Rasterization Performance Equal or Greater Than RX 6900 XT

Ray tracing Performance Greater Than RX 6900 XT

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 33 GPUs For Radeon RX 7600 Series

The AMD Navi 33 GPU will start the monolithic segment within the RDNA 3 family. The GPU will feature a single die. The die is very similar to the flagship Navi 21 GPU and is expected to utilize a 6nm process node for fabrication.

AMD Navi 33 GPU Architectural Design 'Rumored'

The Navi 33 GCD is expected to feature 2 Shader Engines and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 per SE / 4 in total). Each Shader Array was previously expected to be composed of 8 WGPs (8 per SE / 16 total) and each WGP should feature 8 SIMD32 units with 32 ALUs (64 SIMD32 per SA / 128 per SE). These SIMD32 units combine to make up 4096 cores which is the same core count as the RX 6900 XT (Navi 21 XTX GPU). This is a 20% reduction in cores compared to the full-fat Navi 21 GPU.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3x GPU illustration show possible chip configurations. (Image Credits: Olrak_29)

Navi 33 is essentially going to be a Navi 23 replacement on the GFX11 'GFX1101' architecture and we know that Navi 23 only features 2048 cores, half the amount that's allegedly featured on Navi 33. The Navi 23 GPU has been featured on the Radeon RX 6600 series cards so one can assume that Navi 33 will power AMD's RX 7600 series. As for the memory configuration, it is reported that the card should be enough for gamers at 1080p with a 128-bit bus interface and 8 GB of VRAM but considering that the top chip, Navi 31, offers a 384-bit bus, it is likely that AMD could use 12 GB of VRAM across a 192-bit bus interface and Navi 32 could end up with 256-bit bus with 16 GB VRAM.

The Navi 33 (RDNA 3) GPU featured on the AMD Radeon RX 7600 series graphics card is expected to carry 128 MB of Infinity Cache but it may not get the MCD treatment like the Navi 31 and Navi 32 parts.

This would bring the performance of the AMD Radeon RX 7600 series above the RX 6800 and RX 6900 series at a TDP of around 200W (180-230W). There's also talk about the PCIe interface being Gen 5.0 along with an x8 link and that doesn't seem like something to worry about since Gen 4 and Gen 3 x8 links can feed the card with enough bandwidth. Efficiency will be a really strong suite of AMD's RDNA 3 and the red team is going to have a significant lead over NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 'Ada Lovelace' lineup which is expected to be very power-hungry.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 21 Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 31 Navi 3X GPU Process 7nm 6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm GPU Package Monolithic Monolithic MCM MCM MCM Shader Engines 4 2 4 6 8 GPU WGPs 40 20-16 40-32 60-48

64 SPs Per WGP 128 256 256 256 256 Compute Units (Per Die) 80 40-32 160 -128 (Total) 240-192 (Total) 128 (per GPU)

256 (Total) Cores (Per Die) 5120 5120-4096 10240-8192 15360-12288 8192 Cores (Total) 5120 5120-4096 10240-8192 15360-12288 16,384 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit 256-bit 384-bit 384-bit x2? Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Capacity Up To 16 GB Up To 8 GB Up To 16 GB Up To 24 GB Up To 32 GB Infinity Cache 128 MB 128 MB 256 MB 384 MB TBD Flagship SKU Radeon RX 6900 XTX Radeon RX 7600 XT? Radeon RX 7700 XT? Radeon RX 7900 XT? Radeon Pro TBP 330W ~200W ~300W ~400W TBD Launch Q4 2020 Q4 2022? Q4 2022? Q4 2022? 2023?

AMD Navi 33 GPU Features, Pricing, Performance 'Rumored'

As for performance, the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT based on the Navi 33 GPU is expected to offer a 6900 XT class or better performance in ray tracing but given the reduced memory design, it will take a hit as the resolution increases. So the card would be faster at around 1080p and similar at 1440p but will end up equal or slower at 4K and higher due to the 8 GB VRAM limitation. Raytracing is expected to be a strong suit with the card offering higher than 6900 XT performance. Now 8 GB might sound like a downgrade versus the 6900 XT but given the pricing, it might actually end up as a great decision that not only reduces costs but also allows the card to be made in larger quantities without the worry of GDDR6 supply.

The pricing of the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card is expected to be set around $400 US or less which is in line with the RX 6600 series graphics card since the 6700 XT had an MSRP of $379 US. A cut-down model could end up under $350 US too. The main thing is that if rumors are true, then you can have 6900 XT performance at less than half the price which should be impressive & a hot seller in the mid-range segment.

AMD RDNA Generational GPU Lineup

Radeon Lineup Radeon RX 5000 Radeon RX 6000 Radeon RX 7000 Radeon RX 8000 GPU Architecture RDNA 1 RDNA 2 RDNA 3 / RDNA 2 RDNA 4 Process Node 7nm 7nm 5nm/6nm? 5nm/3nm? GPU Family Navi 1X Navi 2X Navi 3X Navi 4X Flagship GPU N/A Navi 21 (5120 SPs) Navi 31 (12288 SPs) Navi 41 High-End GPU Navi 10 (2560 SPs) Navi 22 (2560 SPs) Navi 32 (8192 SPs) Navi 42 Mid-Tier GPU Navi 12 (2560 SPs) Navi 23 (2048 SPs) Navi 33 (4096 SPs) Navi 43 Entry-Tier GPU Navi 14 (1536 SPs) Navi 24 (1024 SPs) Navi 34 (2560 SPs) Navi 44