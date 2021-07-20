Resident Evil Village New PC Update Fixes Performance Issues, Adds AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution
A new Resident Evil Village update has gone live a few hours ago, fixing some of the game's issues (chiefly the stuttering) and introducing support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution.
The new update, which is around 1.03 GB big, fixes the performance issues that have plagued the game since launch, although the update doesn't remove the Denuvo and Capcom's proprietary anti-tamper DRM. The new update also introduces support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution.
An important update for Resident Evil Village players on Steam: - FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) from AMD is now supported. FSR supports higher frame rates on PC for an improved gaming experience. - Adjustments have been made to optimize the anti-piracy technology.
Shortly after the update went live, Sammy shared on YouTube a new Resident Evil Village performance comparison video that highlights the general performance improvements as well as the FidelityFX Super Resolution performance gains. You can check out the video below.
Capcom just released the patch today on Steam which the file size was roughly 1 GB. So far, there's no much stuttering issue. Thank god! However, the game is still incorporated with Denvuo Anti-Tamper DRM as well as Capcom Anti-Tamper DRM. Worst of all, it doesn't have FoV Slider still.
Resident Evil Village is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.
Experience survival horror like never before in the eighth major installment in the storied Resident Evil franchise - Resident Evil Village.
Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.
