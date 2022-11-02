Sonic Frontiers Seemingly Supports FSR on Nintendo Switch

Sonic Frontiers is seemingly coming to every platform under the sun, including the Switch, which has understandably raised concerns about how the game will scale to Nintendo’s less powerful platform. Well, thankfully, it seems like Sonic may have a little help on the Switch.

Twitter user Naruki dug into the usually-overlooked Intellectual Property Notices tab for a pre-ordered version of Sonic Frontiers and found reference to FidelityFX Super Resolution, aka FSR.

Sonic Frontiers wouldn’t be the first Switch game to make some use of FSR, with Nintendo Switch Sports, Splatoon 3, and Life is Strange: True Colors also mentioning AMD’s upscaling tech in their intellectual property info. Neither of Nintendo’s first-party games seem to use the tech that extensively, but Life is Strange does, managing to squeeze a 1080p image and fairly consistent 30fps performance out of the Switch (by no means a guarantee when it comes to third-party ports).

It remains to be seen how Sonic Frontiers uses FSR. Best case scenario, Sega uses it to give Switch players consistent performance (dare we hope for 60fps?) without a drastic visual downgrade, but we’ll see. Oddly, Sega has not confirmed the use of DLSS, FSR, on other upscaling tech or other more powerful platforms.

Haven’t been keeping up with Sonic Frontiers? Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know and a brief official description…

“Worlds will collide in Sonic the Hedgehog‘s newest adventure. An experience like never before, accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high velocity open-zone freedom. Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands—landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts and more! Journey into new realms.”

Sonic Frontiers blasts onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch on November 8.