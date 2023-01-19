AMD EPYC CPUs Including Genoa & Bergamo Expected To Push Server Market Share Beyond 30%

AMD's EPYC CPU lineup including the next-gen Genoa & Bergamo families is expected to bolster the server market share beyond 30% by the end of 2023.

Analysts Expect AMD To Surpass 30% Server CPU Market Share With EPYC Family & Brand New Genoa / Bergamo Chips

If there's one AMD CPU segment that has seen continued growth since its inception, that's EPYC. Disrupting the server space and the competition over and over again, EPYC CPUs have become a fine example of how to turn a company around with advanced technologies & flawless execution which has even given Chipzilla (Intel) sleepless nights.

Just recently, AMD officially launched its 4th Gen EPYC family codenamed Genoa and Intel followed up with its own 4th Gen Xeon Scalable family, codenamed Sapphire Rapids. Sapphire Rapids might have a lot going on the table but Genoa is simply a leadership server product in terms of efficiency, value, and performance. But Genoa in 2022 was just the start and analysts are predicting that AMD might be able to shatter past the 30% market share goal by the end of 2023.

Investment firm KeyBanc recently reported that due to the huge success that AMD's EPYC Genoa is turning out to be, the company is expected to grow from a 22% market share at the start of 2023 to a 30% market share by the end of 2023. The firm has posted a mostly positive outlook which we've reported here.

Exceeding or even hitting a 30% server market share would mean that AMD would fly past the historical high of Opteron which achieved a 26% market share during its Golden era. In terms of market share, AMD's EPYC CPUs had already outclassed Opteron CPUs but the market has expanded so if we take the overall share into perspective, then we can end up with different share results.

As I said earlier, 2022's Genoa launch was just the start. AMD has two more products in its EPYC lineup aiming at the traditional SP5 servers which include the 3D V-Cache boosted Genoa-X & the compute-optimized Bergamo processors. AMD also has SP6 and the respective Siena lineup that focuses on reduced TCO and efficiency while AMD's Instinct MI300 class accelerators will pave the way for the next supercomputing powerhouses.

The AMD EPYC family is simply put, outstanding work by the engineering and research team at the red team. We can't wait to see what the next years of EPYC bring to the server landscape.

AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, unveils the 4th Gen EPYC Genoa CPUs featuring the Zen 4 architecture. (Image Credits: PC-Watch)

AMD EPYC CPU Families:

Family Name AMD EPYC Venice AMD EPYC Turin AMD EPYC Siena AMD EPYC Bergamo AMD EPYC Genoa-X AMD EPYC Genoa AMD EPYC Milan-X AMD EPYC Milan AMD EPYC Rome AMD EPYC Naples Family Branding EPYC 7007? EPYC 7006? EPYC 7004? EPYC 7005? EPYC 7004? EPYC 7004? EPYC 7003X? EPYC 7003 EPYC 7002 EPYC 7001 Family Launch 2025+ 2024-2025? 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2021 2019 2017 CPU Architecture Zen 6? Zen 5 Zen 4 Zen 4C Zen 4 V-Cache Zen 4 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 2 Zen 1 Process Node TBD 3nm TSMC? 5nm TSMC 4nm TSMC 5nm TSMC 5nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 14nm GloFo Platform Name TBD SP5 / SP6 SP6 SP5 SP5 SP5 SP3 SP3 SP3 SP3 Socket TBD LGA 6096 (SP5)

LGA XXXX (SP6) LGA 4844 LGA 6096 LGA 6096 LGA 6096 LGA 4094 LGA 4094 LGA 4094 LGA 4094 Max Core Count 384? 256 64 128 96 96 64 64 64 32 Max Thread Count 768? 512 128 256 192 192 128 128 128 64 Max L3 Cache TBD TBD 256 MB? TBD 1152 MB? 384 MB? 768 MB? 256 MB 256 MB 64 MB Chiplet Design TBD TBD 8 CCD's (1CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 8 CCD's with 3D V-Cache (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 8 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD 8 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD) + 1 IOD 4 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD) Memory Support TBD DDR5-6000? DDR5-5200 DDR5-5600? DDR5-5200 DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666 Memory Channels TBD 12 Channel (SP5)

6-Channel (SP6) 6-Channel 12 Channel 12 Channel 12 Channel 8 Channel 8 Channel 8 Channel 8 Channel PCIe Gen Support TBD TBD 96 Gen 5 160 Gen 5 160 Gen 5 160 Gen 5 128 Gen 4 128 Gen 4 128 Gen 4 64 Gen 3 TDP Range TBD 480W (cTDP 600W) 70-225W 320W (cTDP 400W) 200W (cTDP 400W) 200W (cTDP 400W) 280W 280W 280W 200W