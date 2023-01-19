AMD EPYC CPUs Including Genoa & Bergamo Expected To Push Server Market Share Beyond 30%

Hassan Mujtaba
Copy Shortlink
AMD EPYC CPUs Including Genoa & Bergamo Expected To Push Server Market Share Beyond 30% 1

AMD's EPYC CPU lineup including the next-gen Genoa & Bergamo families is expected to bolster the server market share beyond 30% by the end of 2023.

Analysts Expect AMD To Surpass 30% Server CPU Market Share With EPYC Family & Brand New Genoa / Bergamo Chips

If there's one AMD CPU segment that has seen continued growth since its inception, that's EPYC. Disrupting the server space and the competition over and over again, EPYC CPUs have become a fine example of how to turn a company around with advanced technologies & flawless execution which has even given Chipzilla (Intel) sleepless nights.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti & AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Are The Best Selling GPUs From Each Camp At Germany’s Largest Retailer

Just recently, AMD officially launched its 4th Gen EPYC family codenamed Genoa and Intel followed up with its own 4th Gen Xeon Scalable family, codenamed Sapphire Rapids. Sapphire Rapids might have a lot going on the table but Genoa is simply a leadership server product in terms of efficiency, value, and performance. But Genoa in 2022 was just the start and analysts are predicting that AMD might be able to shatter past the 30% market share goal by the end of 2023.

AMD EPYC CPUs Including Genoa & Bergamo Expected To Push Server Market Share Beyond 30% 2

Investment firm KeyBanc recently reported that due to the huge success that AMD's EPYC Genoa is turning out to be, the company is expected to grow from a 22% market share at the start of 2023 to a 30% market share by the end of 2023. The firm has posted a mostly positive outlook which we've reported here.

Exceeding or even hitting a 30% server market share would mean that AMD would fly past the historical high of Opteron which achieved a 26% market share during its Golden era. In terms of market share, AMD's EPYC CPUs had already outclassed Opteron CPUs but the market has expanded so if we take the overall share into perspective, then we can end up with different share results.

As I said earlier, 2022's Genoa launch was just the start. AMD has two more products in its EPYC lineup aiming at the traditional SP5 servers which include the 3D V-Cache boosted Genoa-X & the compute-optimized Bergamo processors. AMD also has SP6 and the respective Siena lineup that focuses on reduced TCO and efficiency while AMD's Instinct MI300 class accelerators will pave the way for the next supercomputing powerhouses.

The AMD EPYC family is simply put, outstanding work by the engineering and research team at the red team. We can't wait to see what the next years of EPYC bring to the server landscape.

AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, unveils the 4th Gen EPYC Genoa CPUs featuring the Zen 4 architecture. (Image Credits: PC-Watch)
AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, unveils the 4th Gen EPYC Genoa CPUs featuring the Zen 4 architecture. (Image Credits: PC-Watch)

AMD EPYC CPU Families:

Family NameAMD EPYC VeniceAMD EPYC TurinAMD EPYC SienaAMD EPYC BergamoAMD EPYC Genoa-XAMD EPYC GenoaAMD EPYC Milan-XAMD EPYC MilanAMD EPYC RomeAMD EPYC Naples
Family BrandingEPYC 7007?EPYC 7006?EPYC 7004?EPYC 7005?EPYC 7004?EPYC 7004?EPYC 7003X?EPYC 7003EPYC 7002EPYC 7001
Family Launch2025+2024-2025?20232023202320222022202120192017
CPU ArchitectureZen 6?Zen 5Zen 4Zen 4CZen 4 V-CacheZen 4Zen 3Zen 3Zen 2Zen 1
Process NodeTBD3nm TSMC?5nm TSMC4nm TSMC5nm TSMC5nm TSMC7nm TSMC7nm TSMC7nm TSMC14nm GloFo
Platform NameTBDSP5 / SP6SP6SP5SP5SP5SP3SP3SP3SP3
SocketTBDLGA 6096 (SP5)
LGA XXXX (SP6)		LGA 4844LGA 6096LGA 6096LGA 6096LGA 4094LGA 4094LGA 4094LGA 4094
Max Core Count384?25664128969664646432
Max Thread Count768?51212825619219212812812864
Max L3 CacheTBDTBD256 MB?TBD1152 MB?384 MB?768 MB?256 MB256 MB64 MB
Chiplet DesignTBDTBD8 CCD's (1CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD8 CCD's with 3D V-Cache (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD8 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD8 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD) + 1 IOD4 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD)
Memory SupportTBDDDR5-6000?DDR5-5200DDR5-5600?DDR5-5200DDR5-5200DDR4-3200DDR4-3200DDR4-3200DDR4-2666
Memory ChannelsTBD12 Channel (SP5)
6-Channel (SP6)		6-Channel12 Channel12 Channel12 Channel8 Channel8 Channel8 Channel8 Channel
PCIe Gen SupportTBDTBD96 Gen 5160 Gen 5160 Gen 5160 Gen 5128 Gen 4128 Gen 4128 Gen 464 Gen 3
TDP RangeTBD480W (cTDP 600W)70-225W320W (cTDP 400W)200W (cTDP 400W)200W (cTDP 400W)280W280W280W200W
Share this story

Deal of the Day

Further Reading

Comments

 