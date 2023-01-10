Intel 4th Gen Xeon CPUs Official: Sapphire Rapids With Up To 60 Cores, 112.5 MB Cache, 8-Socket Scalability, 350W TDP, Top SKU At $17,000 US

Today marks the official launch of the Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable family codenamed Sapphire Rapids-SP for servers and workstations.

The Wait Is Finally Over! Intel Sapphire Rapids "4th Gen Xeon" CPU Family Is Here But Was It Worth The Wait?

Originally planned to launch more than a year ago, Intel's Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPUs have slipped time after time, facing continued production woes and revisions that were highlighted throughout its production, however, the wait is finally over and Intel finally can call it a day as it launches their full-fledged Xeon chip lineup.

With today's launch, Intel is boasting some big numbers, utilizing the various built-in accelerators of any CPU on the planet. Intel states that its 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors codenamed Sapphire Rapids offer (vs 3rd Gen Xeon CPUs):

+53% Average Performance Gain in General Purpose Computing

Up To 10x High inference & training performance in Artificial Intelligence

Up To 2x capacity for vRAN workloads at the same power envelope (Network 5G vRAN)

Up To 2x higher data compression with 95% fewer cores (Networking & Storage)

Up To 3x higher performance in Data Analytics

Up To 3.7x performance on memory-bound workloads in HPC (Xeon Max CPU Series)

Following is a list of all the Built-In Accelerators and Security Engines you would get on the Intel 4th Gen Xeon Sapphire Rapids CPUs:

Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX)

Intel QuickAssist Technology (QAT)

Intel Data Streaming Accelerator (DSA)

Intel Dynamic Load Balancer (DLB)

Intel In-Memory Analytics Accelerators (DLB)

Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (AVX-512)

Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (AVX-512) for vRAN

Intel Crypto Acceleration

Intel Speed Select Technology (SST)

Intel Data Direct I/O Technology (DDIO)

Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX)

Intel TrustDomain Extension (TDX)

Intel Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (CET)

AMD EPYC Genoa vs Intel Xeon Sapphire Rapids-SP Server CPU Platforms

Server Family AMD EPYC Genoa Intel Xeon Sapphire Rapids-SP Process Node 5nm Intel 7 CPU Architecture Zen 4 Golden Cove Cores 96 60 Threads 192 120 L2 Cache 1 MB Per Core (Up To 96 MB) 2 MB Per Core (Up To 112 MB) L3 Cache 384 MB 105 MB Memory Support DDR5-5200 DDR5-4800 Memory Capacity 12 TB 8 TB Memory Channels 12-Channel 8-Channel TDP Range (PL1) 320W 350W TDP Range (Max) 700W 764W Socket Support LGA 6096 'SP5' LGA 4677 'Socket P' Flagship SKU EPYC 9664 Xeon Platinum 8480H Flagship SKU Price $12,000 US $17,000 US Launch 10th November, 2022 10th January, 2022

Those are certainly some big numbers but we have to see how Intel is achieving these figures and to do that, we have to talk specs. For Sapphire Rapids-SP, Intel is using a quad multi-tile chiplet design which will come in HBM and non-HBM flavors. The HBM flavors will be branded under the new Xeon Max CPU series while the Non-HBM chips will retain the standard Xeon branding. While each tile is its own unit, the chip itself acts as one singular SOC and each thread has full access to all resources on all tiles, consistently providing low-latency & high cross-section bandwidth across the entire SOC.

We have already taken an in-depth look at the P-Core over here but some of the key changes that will be offered to the data center platform will include AMX, AiA, FP16, and CLDEMOTE capabilities. The Accelerator Engines will increase the effectiveness of each core by offloading common-mode tasks to these dedicated accelerator engines which will increase performance & decrease the time taken to achieve the necessary task.

In terms of I/O advancements, Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPUs will introduce CXL 1.1 for accelerator and memory expansion in the data center segment. There's also an improved multi-socket scaling via Intel UPI, delivering up to 4 x24 UPI links at 16 GT/s and a new 8S-4UPI performance-optimized topology. The new tile architecture design also boosts the cache beyond 100 MB along with Optane Persistent Memory 300 series support. The lineup will also come in HBM flavors which will be using a different packaging design:

Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon (Standard Package) - 4446mm2

4446mm2 Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon (HBM2E Package) - 5700mm2

5700mm2 AMD EPYC Genoa (12 CCD Package) - 5428mm2

Further detailing the performance and efficiency figures, Intel claims that 4th Gen Xeon customers can expect a 2.9x average performance per watt efficiency improvement with up to 70 Watts worth of power savings per CPU in optimized power mode with minimal performance loss and 55% lower TCO and power consumption.

Sustainability The expansiveness of built-in accelerators included in 4th Gen Xeon means Intel delivers platform-level power savings, lessening the need for additional discrete acceleration and helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals. Additionally, the new Optimized Power Mode can deliver up to 20% socket power savings with a less than 5% performance impact for selected workloads11. New innovations in air and liquid cooling reduce total data center energy consumption further; and the manufacturing of 4th Gen Xeon, it’s been built with 90% or more renewable electricity at Intel sites with state-of-the-art water reclamation facilities. Artificial Intelligence In AI, and compared to the previous generation, 4th Gen Xeon processors achieve up to 10x5,6 higher PyTorch real-time inference and training performance with built-in Intel® Advanced Matrix Extension (Intel® AMX) accelerators. Intel’s 4th Gen Xeon unlocks new levels of performance for inference and training across a wide breadth of AI workloads. The Xeon CPU Max Series expands on these capabilities for natural language processing, with customers seeing up to a 20x12 speed-up on large language models. With the delivery of Intel’s AI software suite, developers can use their AI tool of choice, while increasing productivity and speeding time to AI development. The suite is portable from the workstation, enabling it to scale out in the cloud and all the way out to the edge. And it has been validated with over 400 machine learning and deep learning AI models across the most common AI use cases in every business segment. Networking 4th Gen Xeon offers a family of processors specifically optimized for high-performance, low-latency networks, and edge workloads. These processors are a critical part of the foundation driving a more software-defined future for industries ranging from telecommunications and retail to manufacturing and smart cities. For 5G core workloads, built-in accelerators help increase throughput and decrease latency, while advances in power management enhance both the responsiveness and the efficiency of the platform. And, when compared to previous generations, the 4th Gen Xeon delivers up to twice the virtualized radio access network (vRAN) capacity without increasing power consumption. This enables communications service providers to double the performance per watt to meet their critical performance, scaling, and energy efficiency needs.

Intel Sapphire Rapids 4th Gen Xeon CPU Platform

The Intel 4th Gen Xeon CPU family is made up of nearly 50 SKUs, offering a wide range of options for customers. The Sapphire Rapids lineup will make use of 8-channel DDR5 memory with speeds of up to 4800 Mbps & support PCIe Gen 5.0 on the Eagle Stream platform (C740 chipset).

The Eagle Stream platform will also introduce the LGA 4677 socket which will be replacing the LGA 4189 socket for Intel's upcoming Cedar Island & Whitley platform which would house Cooper Lake-SP and Ice Lake-SP processors, respectively. The Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPUs will also come with CXL 1.1 interconnect that will mark a huge milestone for the blue team in the server segment.

On Jan. 10, 2023, Intel introduced 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, expanding on its purpose-built, workload-first strategy and approach. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Coming to the configurations, the top part is started to feature 60 cores with a TDP of 350W. What is interesting about this configuration is that it is listed as a low-bin split variant which means that it will be using a tile or MCM design. The Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU will be composed of a 4-tile layout with each tile featuring 14 cores. The Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPUs will come in six tiers:

Xeon Max (9400 Series)

Xeon Platinum (8000 Series)

Xeon Gold (6000 Series)

Xeon Gold (5000 Series)

Xeon Silver (4000 Series)

Xeon Bronze (3000 Series)

The TDPs listed here are at PL1 rating so the PL2 rating, as seen earlier, is going to be very high in the 400W+ range and the BIOS limit is expected to hover at around 700W+. Furthermore, there are ten segments within the lineup itself that indicate the workload they are aimed at. These are listed as follows:

2S Performance General Purpose

2S Mainline General Purpose

Liquid Cooled General Purpose (-Q)

Single-Socket General Purpose (-U)

Long-Life Use IOT General Purpose (-T)

IMDB/Analytics/Virtualization Optimized (-H)

5G / Networking Optimized (-N)

Cloud Optimized IaaS (-P)

SaaS Optimized (-V)

Media Optimized (-M)

Storage & Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Optimized (-S)

HPC Optimized (Xeon CPU Max Series)

The flagship of the lineup is the Intel Xeon Platinum 8490H which offers 60 Golden Cove cores, 120 threads, 112.5 MB of L3 cache, a single-core boost of up to 3.5 GHz and a 2.9 GHz all-core boost, & a base TDP figure of 350W. Intel is charging a very premium $17,000 US which is over $5000 more expensive than the top Genoa chip that packs 96 cores, 192 threads, 384 MB of L3 cache, and more I/O capabilities. It is likely that Intel is charging more for the expanded scalability that this chip will offer with up to 8S support. This means that customers can go with up to 8 8480H CPUs on a single server, allowing for up to 480 cores, 960 threads, and a pool of 900 MB of cache. That will also have an insanely high price of $136,000 US for the 8 Xeon Platinum chips alone.

Intel 4th Gen Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPUs (2S Performance General Purpose)

SKU Die Config Cores / Threads Cache Base Clock / Boost Clock All-Core Boost DDR5 Memory Speed TDP Scalability Price (RCP) 8480+ XCC 56 / 112 105 MB 2.0 / 3.8 GHz 3.0 GHz DDR5-4800 350W 2S $10,710 8470 XCC 52 / 104 105 MB 2.0 / 3.8 GHz 3.0 GHz DDR5-4800 350W 2S $9359 8468 XCC 48 / 96 105 MB 2.1 / 3.8 GHz 3.1 GHz DDR5-4800 350W 2S $7214 8460Y+ XCC 40 / 80 105 MB 2.0 / 3.7 GHz 2.8 GHz DDR5-4800 300W 2S $5550 8462Y+ XCC 32 / 64 60 MB 2.8 / 4.1 GHz 3.6 GHz DDR5-4800 300W 2S $5945 6448Y MCC 32 / 64 60 MB 2.1 / 4.1 GHz 3.0 GHz DDR5-4800 225W 2S $3583 6442Y MCC 24 / 48 60 MB 2.6 / 4.0 GHz 3.3 GHz DDR5-4800 225W 2S $2878 6444Y MCC 16 / 32 45 MB 3.6 / 4.1 GHz 4.0 GHz DDR5-4800 270W 2S $3622 6426Y MCC 16 / 32 37.5 MB 2.5 / 4.1 GHz 3.3 GHz DDR5-4800 185W 2S $1517 6434 MCC 8 / 16 22.5 MB 3.7 / 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz DDR5-4800 195W 2S $2607 5415+ MCC 6 / 12 22.5 MB 2.9 / 4.1 GHz 3.6 GHz DDR5-4400 150W 2S $1066

Intel 4th Gen Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPUs (2S Mainline General Purpose)

SKU Die Config Cores / Threads Cache Base Clock / Boost Clock All-Core Boost DDR5 Memory Speed TDP Scalability Price (RCP) 8452Y XCC 36 / 72 67.5 MB 2.0 / 3.2 GHz 2.8 GHz DDR5-4800 300W 2S $3995 6438Y+ MCC 32 / 64 60.0 MB 2.0 / 4.0 GHz 2.8 GHz DDR5-4800 205W 2S $3141 6430 XCC 32 / 64 60.0 MB 2.1 / 3.4 GHz 2.6 GHz DDR5-4400 270W 2S $2128 5420+ MCC 28 / 56 52.5 MB 2.0 / 4.1 GHz 2.7 GHz DDR5-4400 205W 2S $1848 5418Y MCC 24 / 48 45.0 MB 2.0 / 3.8 GHz 2.8 GHz DDR5-4400 185W 2S $1483 4416+ MCC 20 / 40 37.5 MB 2.0 / 3.9 GHz 2.9 GHz DDR5-4000 165W 2S $1176 4410Y MCC 12 / 24 30.0 MB 2.0 / 3.9 GHz 2.8 GHz DDR5-4000 150W 2S $563

Intel 4th Gen Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPUs (Liquid-Cooled/ Single-Socket/ IOT)

SKU Die Config Cores / Threads Cache Base Clock / Boost Clock All-Core Boost DDR5 Memory Speed TDP Scalability Price (RCP) 8470Q XCC 52 / 104 105 MB 2.1 / 3.8 GHz 3.2 GHz DDR5-4800 350W 2S $9410 6458Q MCC 32 / 64 60 MB 3.1 / 4.0 GHz 4.0 GHz DDR5-4800 350W 2S $6416 6414U XCC 32 / 64 60 MB 2.0 / 3.4 GHz 2.6 GHz DDR5-4800 250W 1S $2296 5412U MCC 24 / 48 45 MB 2.1 / 3.9 GHz 2.9 GHz DDR5-4400 185W 1S $1113 3408U MCC 8 / 16 22.5 MB 1.8 / 1.9 GHz 1.9 GHz DDR5-4000 125W 1S $415 4410T MCC 10 / 20 26.25 MB 2.7 / 4.0 GHz 3.4 GHz DDR5-4000 150W 2S $624

Intel 4th Gen Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPUs (IMDB/Analytics/Virtualization Optimized)

SKU Die Config Cores / Threads Cache Base Clock / Boost Clock All-Core Boost DDR5 Memory Speed TDP Scalability Price (RCP) 8490H XCC 60 / 120 112.5 MB 1.9 / 3.5 GHz 2.9 GHz DDR5-4800 350W 8S $17,000 8468H XCC 48 / 96 105 MB 2.1 / 3.8 GHz 3.0 GHz DDR5-4800 330W 8S $13923 8460H XCC 40 / 80 105 MB 2.2 / 3.8 GHz 3.1 GHz DDR5-4800 330W 8S $10710 8454H XCC 32 / 64 82.5 MB 2.1 / 3.4 GHz 2.7 GHz DDR5-4800 270W 8S $6540 8450H XCC 28 / 56 75 MB 2.0 / 3.5 GHz 2.6 GHz DDR5-4800 250W 8S $4708 8444H XCC 16 / 32 45 MB 2.9 / 4.0 GHz 3.2 GHz DDR5-4800 270W 8S $4234 6448H MCC 32 / 64 60 MB 2.4 / 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz DDR5-4800 250W 4S $3658 6418H MCC 24 / 48 60 MB 2.1 / 4.0 GHz 2.9 GHz DDR5-4800 185W 4S $2065 6416H MCC 18 / 36 45 MB 2.2 / 4.2 GHz 2.9 GHz DDR5-4800 165W 4S $1444 6434H MCC 8 / 16 22.5 MB 3.7 / 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz DDR5-4800 195W 4S $3070

Intel 4th Gen Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPUs (Networking / 5G)

SKU Die Config Cores / Threads Cache Base Clock / Boost Clock All-Core Boost DDR5 Memory Speed TDP Scalability Price (RCP) 8470N XCC 52 / 104 97.5 MB 1.7 / 3.6 GHz 2.7 GHz DDR5-4800 300W 2S $9520 8471N XCC 52 / 104 97.5 MB 1.8 / 3.6 GHz 2.8 GHz DDR5-4800 300W 1S $5171 6438N MCC 32 / 64 60 MB 2.0 / 3.6 GHz 2.7 GHz DDR5-4800 205W 2S $3351 6428N MCC 32 / 64 60 MB 1.8 / 3.8 GHz 2.5 GHz DDR5-4000 185W 2S $3200 6421N MCC 32 / 64 60 MB 1.8 / 3.6 GHz 2.6 GHz DDR5-4400 185W 1S $2368 5418N MCC 24 / 48 45 MB 1.8 / 3.8 GHz 2.6 GHz DDR5-4000 165W 2S $1664 5411N MCC 24 / 48 45 MB 1.8 / 3.9 GHz 2.8 GHz DDR5-4000 165W 1S $1232

Intel 4th Gen Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPUs (Cloud / HCI Optimized)

SKU Die Config Cores / Threads Cache Base Clock / Boost Clock All-Core Boost DDR5 Memory Speed TDP Scalability Price (RCP) 8468V XCC 48 / 96 97.5 MB 2.4 / 3.8 GHz 2.9 GHz DDR5-4800 330W 2S $7121 8458P XCC 44 / 88 82.5 MB 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.2 GHz DDR5-4800 350W 2S $6759 8461V XCC 48 / 96 97.5 MB 2.2 / 3.7 GHz 2.8 GHz DDR5-4800 300W 1S $4491 6438M MCC 32 / 64 60.0 MB 2.2 / 3.9 GHz 2.8 GHz DDR5-4800 205W 2S $3273 6454S XCC 32 / 64 60.0 MB 2.2 / 3.4 GHz 2.8 GHz DDR5-4800 270W 2S $3157 5416S MCC 16 / 32 30.0 MB 2.0 / 4.0 GHz 2.8 GHz DDR5-4400 150W 2S $944

Intel 4th Gen Sapphire Rapids Xeon Max Series CPUs

SKU Die Config Cores / Threads Cache Base Clock / Boost Clock All-Core Boost DDR5 Memory Speed TDP Scalability Price (RCP) 9480 XCC 56 / 112 112.5 MB 1.9 / 3.5 GHz 2.6 GHz DDR5-4800 350W 2S $12980 9470 XCC 52 / 104 105 MB 2.0 / 3.5 GHz 2.7 GHz DDR5-4800 350W 2S $11590 9468 XCC 48 / 96 105 MB 2.1 / 3.5 GHz 2.6 GHz DDR5-4800 350W 2S $9900 9460 XCC 40 / 80 97.5 MB 2.2 / 3.5 GHz 2.7 GHz DDR5-4800 350W 2S $8750 9462 XCC 32 / 64 75 MB 2.7 / 3.5 GHz 3.1 GHz DDR5-4800 350W 2S $7995

It looks like AMD will still hold the upper hand in the number of cores & threads offered per CPU with their Genoa chips pushing for up to 96 cores and Bergamo going up to 128 cores whereas Intel Xeon chips would max out at 60 cores if they don't plan on making SKUs with a higher number of tiles. Intel will have a wider and more expandable platform that can support up to 8 CPUs at once so unless Genoa offers more than 2P (dual-socket) configurations, Intel will have the lead in the most number of cores per rack with an 8S rack packing up to 480 cores and 960 threads. But we have to wait for the reviews on this lineup as AMD may hold a major lead in the efficiency and performance department with its EPYC family.

