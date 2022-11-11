Intel Claws Back Notebook and Desktop PC Market Share From AMD In Latest Mercury Research Report

Intel has been loosing market share to AMD CPUs for the past couple of years but it seems like Alder Lake has finally started holding its own against team red's offerings. The latest Mercury Research report, obtained by Computerbase.de, shows that AMD lost overall x86 market share driven by losses in both desktop and notebook categories. However, the server side of things, which is usually the most lucrative, continued hammering away at Intel's market share.

Based on the information obtained by Computerbase.de, the Mercury Research report suggests that AMD's market share in the desktop side of things fell by a massive 6.6 percentage points on a Q/Q basis and 3.1 percentage points on a Y/Y basis to 13.9%. The notebook side showed the highest market share loss with AMD going from a calculated 24.8% market share to 15.7% in just one single quarter and down 6.3 percentage points compared to last year. Both of these losses meant that in the the overall x86 market share, AMD fell 2.9 percentage points from a calculated 31.4% to 28.5% on a Q/Q basis and down 3.9% on a Y/Y basis.

That said, the server side of things is usually the most lucrative business and here AMD continues to power on. They took away a significant 3.6 percentage point share from Intel quarter-over-quarter and a 7.3 percentage point increase year-over-year. This means that their server side of things stands at a high of 17.% of the entire x86 server market. Seeing the Genoa launch that happened recently, and how competitive that offering is, we expect AMD to continue taking ground from Intel because while Intel might win on a core-to-core basis, Genoa wins on a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) basis since it has significantly more cores and apparently a higher performance per watt metric. This thesis will get updated as more information becomes available surrounding Intel Xeon Max CPUs (formerly Intel Sapphire Rapids) and AMD 'Genoa' EPYC CPUs.

AMD Marketshare Q3/2022 Q2/2022 Q3/2021 Desktop 13.9% 20.5% 17% Notebook 15.7% 24.8% 22% Server 17.5% 13.9% 10.2 % Total (inc. SoC & IoT) 28.5% 31.4% 32.4% Data via Computerbase.de, Source: Mercury Research

Conversely, we expect Intel to continue taking away desktop and notebook market share from AMD because of the recent Raptor Lake launch which will improve upon the performance and efficiency gains brought on by Alder Lake and continues the company's legacy of offering the highest performing gaming CPUs around. Raptor Lake mobility dies are also incredibly power efficient and their desktop counterparts have been seen setting world records. The one thing Intel does still need to improve, however, is the battery life performance of their chips - where AMD still holds the longevity crown and could be a major decision factor for some users.

Long story, short, it is becoming clear that after a year or two of the CPU wars cooling down, the flames are back on. We are going to be witnessing the next era of x86 CPU wars where both parties are able to role out extremely competitive and increasingly powerful products; and when this happens, the consumer wins.