AMD Could Bring Dual-Socket Support To Ryzen Threadripper ‘Pro’ Platform – Up To 128 Cores & 4 TB Memory Capacities

AMD might have delayed its Zen 3 Ryzen Threadripper CPU lineup for quite a while now but it looks like they have something grand planned for its pro workstation segment.

Dual-Socket Support Coming To AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro Workstation CPU Platform? Could Offer Up To 128 Cores & 4 TB Memory Capacities

A few days ago, Igor's Lab leaked out the final specifications of AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Pro CPU line-up which will consist of five SKUs. The lineup features up to 64 cores, 256 MB cache, 280W TDP, and is based on the Zen 3 core architecture. There isn't any special 3D V-Cache or a 6nm node optimization headed for these chips but there is one crucial aspect that is important for the work-station segment that might be coming to the family.

In the leaked specs, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Pro lineup is stated to support a '2P' socket configuration. Similar to Intel's 2S, the 2P configuration means dual-socket support which points to the red team offering specialized workstation motherboards with the help of its OEM partners. This would allow AMD to get two Ryzen Threadripper CPUs on the platform instead of one we currently get.

This could be a major blow to Intel's workstation efforts as they will once again be left behind in the dust with AMD conquering the core count segment with an astonishing 128 cores on their high-end sWRX8 platform. Further confirming this is a PassMark entry, discovered by TomsHardware, which points to dual Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX 64 core CPUs running on a single motherboard. The dual CPUs were compared to a single Threadripper Pro 3995WX 64 core chip & the new config ends up with a 44% performance uplift. The performance results are represented in the table below (Via - Tomshardware):