New AMD Adrenalin Driver 20.8.2 is Optimized for MS Flight Simulator, Marvel’s Avengers and Mortal Shell; Offers Improved Performance in a Total War Saga Troy

AMD has released its new Adrenalin driver 20.8.2 which has been optimized for Microsoft Flight Simulator, A Total War Saga: Troy, Mortal Shell and the Marvel’s Avengers Open Beta.

Following NVIDIA’s new Game Ready Driver, version 452.06, the Red Team has released its new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition driver. Aside from being optimized for the above-mentioned new titles, the 20.8.2 driver aims to improve performance of A Total War Saga: Troy by up to 12% on High settings on Radeon RX 5700 XT GPUs. We’ve included the release notes for the new driver down below:

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC Patch 1.02 Addresses Performance, Animations, Issues and More

AMD Adrenalin Driver 20.8.2 Release Notes Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.2 Highlights Support For A Total War Saga™: Troy The High preset on the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT offers up to 12% better FPS performance playing A Total War Saga: Troy with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.8.2 versus the Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.1 RS-339 Microsoft Flight Simulator™ Mortal Shell™ Marvel’s Avengers™ Open Beta

Fixed Issues Reports of intermittent system hangs while exiting system sleep on some AMD Ryzen™ 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics.

Pressing a key while Radeon Overlay is open, or exiting Radeon Overlay while playing Hyper Scape™, may cause the players actions to freeze or fail to recognize input from the user.

Upgrade Advisor may show an “Unable to get requirements” error message when opened on Windows® 7 system configurations.

Those interested can download AMD’s new driver via AMD’s official website right here.