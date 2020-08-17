New NVIDIA Driver Is Optimized for Microsoft Flight Simulator and WoW: Shadowlands, Which Is Getting Ray-Traced Shadows Soon

A new NVIDIA driver, version 452.06, was released today, focused on optimizations for Microsoft Flight Simulator, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, A Total War Saga: TROY, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.

As part of the press release, NVIDIA boasted that the beta of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands will soon enable ray-traced shadows in what they claim is unequivocally the way forward after other behemoths such as Minecraft, Call of Duty and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 also embraced ray tracing technology.

As usual, the full release notes of the NVIDIA driver also unveil a list of fixed issues, which you may find below.

[Shadow of the Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game may crash when launched if Hardwareaccelerated GPU scheduling is enabled. [3037544]

[Death Stranding]: Texture corruption may be observed during gameplay on GeForce GTX 16/ RTX 20 series GPUs. [200631405]

[Path of Exile]: Black square corruption appears around characters.[3038439]

[Sonic & All Stars Racing Transformed]: The game crashes when playing in a water level. [3028931]

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The game starts to stutter after racing a few laps. [3035005]

[Zhan Ge Jing Ji Chang]: Corruption occurs in the game when played in the Tencent mobile game simulator. [200631684]

Several games randomly freeze for a few seconds during gameplay. Affected games include Assassin's Creed Origins, Planetside 2, Assassin’s Creed III, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. [3038632]

The NVIDIA Control Panel does not display the native resolution of some HDTVs if the timings are invalid. [3060459]

Some displays may show a green tint when Windows Night Light is enabled. [3038686]

Snow appears on the display upon waking up the HDMI monitor. [3039265]

[Notebook][Turing] Display may show pixelated corruption on waking notebook from long display off [200633139]

Lastly, the latest NVIDIA driver also adds eight new G-SYNC Compatible displays:

Acer XB273U GX

Acer VG272 LV

Acer XV272 LV

Acer CP5271U V,

Acer X34

Asus PG329

IO Data GC252UXm

Lenovo Y25-25

The grand total is now of 110 G-SYNC Compatible displays. You can check out the whole list here. As a final note, NVIDIA said that a new Studio Driver will be released tomorrow for creators.