Square Enix has revealed the PC requirements for Marvel’s Avengers, and they’re rather interesting. The minimum specs are pretty forgiving, only requiring a Core i3 processor and a NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD 270 GPU, but on the upper end you’ll need to have a GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 480 8GB and…a solid-state drive. Yes, the era of needing an SSD to run PC games at their best is upon us.

Here are your Marvel’s Avengers PC requirements:

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers 5.3 Patch Brings New Content, Tweaks and Expanded Free Trial

Minimum Spec

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

8GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 950 / AMD 270 (min 2GB video ram)

DirectX 12

75GB HDD space

Recommended Spec

Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 51600, 3.2 Ghz

16GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 8GB.

DirectX 12

110GB SSD space

Wait, why do you need more disc space for the recommended spec? Well, Square Enix has announced they’re also offering an “optional 30GB high-resolution texture pack” on PC. Here’s a rundown of some of the other features you can expect…

The PC version of Marvel’s Avengers offers an optional 30GB high-resolution texture pack, bringing the richest, highest-detailed visuals throughout the game world. Forests will feel lusher, the tundra more frigid, and AIM facilities all the more sinister to really bring the experience to life. Additionally, there will be support for ultra-wide resolutions as well as multi-monitor configurations so Marvel’s Avengers will look good no matter your set up. In order to give you the smoothest experience we can that fits your particular gaming comforts, there will be fully unlocked framerate to support extremely responsive 144hz gameplay on capable systems. There will also be fully configurable keyboard and mouse controls with many customization options to tune them to your playstyle and the ability to seamlessly switch between controllers and keyboard/mouse and use our recommended controller configuration or have the option to fully customize their layout to your liking.

Marvel’s Avengers will arrive on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 4. The game is also coming to Xbox Series X and PS5. The game’s closed pre-order beta kicks off on Steam on August 14 to be followed by an open PC beta on August 23.