AMD A620 Motherboards Spotted As Manufacturers Get Ready To Option Cheaper AM5 Options Next Month

AMD motherboard partners are readying cheaper AM5 options in the form of the A620 chipset lineup which should hit shelves next month.

AMD A620 Motherboards To Bring Value Back To The Ryzen Platform With Several Cheap AM5 Options

Since AM5 launched, none of the motherboard manufacturers actually launched a product that was priced at the $125 US tier that AMD had promised. In fact, most of the B650 motherboards, which were supposed to bring back affordability on the AM5 platform, ended up with crazy prices which made AM4 even better value. The make things worse, DDR5 and cooling solutions for AMD Ryzen CPUs are still expensive as the newer memory standard has yet to reach parity with DDR4 (although it is close) and cooling components costs have gone up due to inflation.

AMD lost the value battle against Intel initially if we compare both company's latest platforms (AM5 vs LGA1700) however, the red team isn't standing still and has taken actions to amend these initial flaws such as the introduction of Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPUs which come at cheaper prices and offer almost the same performance while running cooler and delivery far better power efficiency, the upcoming Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs which will bring gamers attention to the AM5 platform as they offer the fastest gaming performance on the planet and soon, AMD partners also plan to launch the A620 series of motherboards.

The AMD A620 chipset hasn't officially been announced yet but AMD has promised that a cheaper AM5 solution will be coming to consumers in February. As such, motherboards makers are getting ready to launch the motherboards and some of these new products have slipped out at EEC which include four Gigabyte products:

Gigabyte A620M D3H

Gigabyte A620M DS3H

Gigabyte A620M S2H

Gigabyte A620M H

Gigabyte A620M K

ASUS's A620 TUF Gaming Plus motherboard has been listed at Goofish for 799 RMB or $120 US. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

In addition to the Gigabyte motherboards, there's also one ASUS A620 model, the TUF Gaming Plus (DDR5) which has been listed at Goofish for 799 RMB. That's still around $120 US but if we compare the prices with the B650 offering, that's a price difference of almost $110 US which is massive. Now, the prices at Goofish aren't necessarily final and they could be even lower. We also don't know the full specs of the chipset yet as to how much cut-down it will be compared to the B650 boards.

The previous-gen A520 motherboards were vastly different, featuring no overclocking supports and just fewer amounts of IO in general. If that's the case with the A620, then it might be a better choice for some users to invest in the pricier B650 platform but unless we know the full details, we can't say for sure. Expect more information on the AMD A620 AM5 motherboards next month.

News Source: Videocardz