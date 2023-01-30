Budget-Friendly AMD A620 Motherboard Chipset Come In Two Flavors, One Variant Might Be Cheaper

AMD's A620 chipset motherboards are appearing in several listings and it looks like the red team might offer two variants of the PCH.

AMD A620 Motherboard PCH To Come In Two Variants, One Might Feature A Lower Price?

According to tech outlet, HKEPC, AMD seems to be preparing two A620 motherboard chipsets that will target the budget market segment. The first chipset is labeled as "Promontory 21" & the other is labeled as "Promontory 22". There are no differences or details mentioned for either of the two chipsets but they have slightly different launch timeframes.

There will be two versions of the AMD A620 chip, the "Promontory 21" chip will be used at the beginning, and the new A620 chip (Promontory 22 ??) will be launched later with the same specifications. — HKEPC (@hkepcmedia) January 30, 2023

The first AMD A620 chipset, the Promontory 21, will be integrated into motherboards at launch. The launch itself is expected in the coming month but the second chipset, the Promontory 22, is going to launch later but with the same specifications. So there's going to be no difference at all between the two chipsets.

The AMD A620 chipset itself going to offer the most baseline feature set in the AM5 portfolio. It is likely that features such as PCIe Gen 5.0 are removed entirely in favor of a more budget-friendly Gen 4.0 design. Integrating PCIe Gen 5.0 hardware, whether for PCIe slots or M.2 slots, is a costly investment that requires more PCB layers, redrivers, and connections to be in place. Since most budget gamers don't require such premium technologies, they can go with Gen 4.0 hardware that still packs a lot of punch. These motherboards will retain DDR5 memory support and that is not going anywhere.

So the question remains, why's there a second A620 PCH for motherboards in the works? One possibility that has been raised is that the second A620 chipset might strip off further features that aren't useful in the budget segment to make the chipset even more cheaper. The other possibility is that there might be a bug or a certain issue with the initial version of the PCH that has warranted the release of a second revision later on. Since no A620 motherboard is available at the moment, it is hard to figure out the actual reason but we are definitely closer to the launch of cheaper & cost-effective motherboard options in the AM5 family.

