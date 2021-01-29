An AMD EPYC Milan CPU based on the Zen 3 core architecture has once again been spotted within the Geekbench benchmark database, showcasing an impressive performance boost over the 2nd Gen EPYC Rome lineup. We had already seen a 32 core part compared to dual Intel Xeon CPUs and now we can also tell how fast a 48 core part will perform.

AMD EPYC 7643 'Milan' 48 Core / 96 Thread CPU Benchmarked, Up To 3.45 GHz All-Core Boost Clocks & Knocking Down Dual Intel Xeon's

Just like last time, the benchmark was carried out on a 1P (single-socket) server running the AMD EPYC 7543 CPU which is part of the 3rd Gen Milan lineup. The Milan lineup is based on the Zen 3 architecture and features a new core/cache configuration. The Wiwynn SV302A-U is a 1U rack that comes equipped with a total of 384 GB of DDR4 memory.

AMD Posts All Time High Revenue In FY 2020 Earnings For 45% Annual Growth!

The AMD EPYC 7643 CPU features the Zen 3 core architecture and is comprised of 48 cores and 96 threads. As for clock speeds, the chip has a rated base clock of 2.30 GHz and boosts up to 3.60 GHz which is quite a respectable clock rate for the processor. All cores were boosting close to 3.45 GHz.

Based on the clocks, we can assume that this part will have a TDP of 225W. The CPU also features 256 MB of L3 cache and 24 MB of L2 cache. It confirms that the chip is actually making use of 8 CCD's instead of four. The four CCD 32 core part would be configured for a different SKU with 128 MB of L3 cache.

AMD EPYC Milan 3rd Gen Server CPU Lineup (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache L2 Cache TDP AMD EPYC 7763 64 / 128 2.45 GHz 3.50 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 280W AMD EPYC 7663 48 / 96 TBA TBA 256 MB 24 MB TBA AMD EPYC 7643 48 / 96 2.30 GHz 3.60 GHz 256 MB 24 MB 225W AMD EPYC 7713 64 / 128 2.00 GHz 3.70 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 225W AMD EPYC 75F3 32 / 64 2.95 GHz 4.00 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 280W AMD EPYC 7543 32 / 64 2.80 GHz 3.70 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 225W AMD EPYC 7513 32 / 64 2.60 GHz 3.65 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 200W AMD EPYC 7443 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA AMD EPYC 74F3 24 / 48 3.20 GHz 4.00 GHz 256 MB 12 MB 240W AMD EPYC 7413 24 / 48 2.65 GHz 3.60 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 180W AMD EPYC 7343 16 / 32 3.20 GHz 3.90 GHz 128 MB 8 MB 190W AMD EPYC 7313 16 / 32 3.00 GHz 3.70 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 155W AMD EPYC 72F3 8 / 16 3.70 GHz 4.10 GHz 256 MB 4 MB 180W

In terms of performance, the CPU scored 5850 points in single-core and 121080 points in the multi-core tests. For comparison, a dual-chip Intel Xeon Platinum 8276 server with 56 cores & 112 thread processors only manages a score of 4913 points in single-core and 112457 points in the multi-core test. The Intel test platform was also configured with 192 GB of system memory while the AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Milan system was configured with 384 GB of system memory. So just for doing a better comparison, we found a result for a dual Xeon Platinum 8280 server with 56 cores and 112 threads that also featured 384 GB of system memory. This system scored 5048 points in the single-core & a higher 117171 points in the multi-core test.







.

First Exynos SoC With AMD GPU Could Arrive in Q2, 2021 at the Earliest, as Samsung Rumored to Change Release Timeline

.

Compared to the AMD EPYC 7543, the 7643 posts a lower single-core score which is due to its lower boost clock but comes out 9% faster in multi-threaded performance. Do note that these results are still early and given the number of cores/threads that the EPYC 7643 offers over the 7543 & the fact that the Geekbench 4 is now considered an old benchmark, the actual performance jump could be much significant for Zen 3 based Milan chips.

In addition to the EPYC 7643, an entry of a 2P server has also been spotted, featuring two EPYC 7513 CPUs. Each CPU features 32 cores and 64 threads so that's a total of 64 cores and 128 threads on the HPE ProLiant XL225n Gen 10 plus rack that was spotted. The server was equipped with 512 GB of DDR4 memory. Each CPU features a 2.60 GHz base clock, 64 MB of L3 cache, and 16 MB of L2 cache. The AMD EPYC 7513 has a boost clock rated at 3.65 GHz but within this particular config, the CPUs were only operating at all core boosts of 1.8 GHz which is also why the score they reported is not as impressive.

“We’re on track to launch our third-generation EPYC Milan processors in March with a strong ecosystem of support.” AMD

So in apples to apple comparison, the AMD EPYC Milan CPUs will have a tremendously higher lead and we are just taking general performance without mentioning the better performance/value and perf per watt which would translate to lower TCO when building a Milan server. The AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Milan CPUs are all set for an epic launch in March this year so stay tuned for more info on the next disruption in the server segment.

News Source: TUM_APISAK