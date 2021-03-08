AMD All Set To Launch 3rd gen EPYC Milan CPUs on 15th of March In Digital Keynote

AMD has officially confirmed that its 3rd Gen EPYC Milan Server CPUs are all set for launch on the 15th of March. The launch will be hosted digitally featuring presentations by AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, and various other senior executives.

The AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Milan CPU family will be the last family to be featured on the SP3 socket platform. As such, AMD wants to make a final release for the platform which is grander in every proportion than Rome. From what we have heard and seen, the Zen 3 core powered EPYC Milan lineup is going to utterly crush everything that Intel has including its next-generation Ice Lake-SP Xeon lineup.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) will host a digital global launch of the new 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET. The digital launch is slated to feature presentations by AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering and CTO Mark Papermaster, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Business Group, Forrest Norrod, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Server Business Unit, Dan McNamara and appearances by industry-leading data center partners and customers. The launch will be accessible on the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC launch site starting at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast can be accessed after the conclusion of the live stream event and will be available for one year after the event. via AMD

AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Milan Server CPU Lineup - 7nm, Up To 64 Cores, 280W TDP

Coming to the specifications, we are expecting to see at least 19 SKUs within the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC Milan family. These processors will be based on TSMC's 7nm process node and will be powered by the Zen 3 core architecture. The lineup will feature up to 64 cores, 280W TDPs, & increased clocks compared to the 2nd Gen EPYC Rome lineup.

The top SKU within the family is going to be the EPYC 7763 which is going to feature 64 cores. The CPU is going to feature a base clock of 2.45 GHz and a boost clock of 3.50 GHz along with a 256 MB L3 cache and 32 MB L2 cache. Talking about the lineup, there are three 64 core SKUs, four 32 core SKUs, four 24 core SKUs, four 16 core SKUs, and a single 56, 48, 28, 8 core SKUs. The highest base frequency is offered on the EPYC 75F3 which is the 32 core part and features a 3.25 GHz frequency plus a 280W TDP.

There are also four 'P' SKUs that are designed specifically for single-socket server configurations. The rest of the lineup is configurable in 2P or dual-socket configurations. You can see the full list mentioning the AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Milan SKUs along with their specifications in the table below:

AMD EPYC Milan 3rd Gen Server CPU Lineup (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache L2 Cache TDP AMD EPYC 7763 64 / 128 2.45 GHz 3.50 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 280W AMD EPYC 7713 64 / 128 2.00 GHz 3.70 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 225W AMD EPYC 7713P 64 / 128 2.00 GHz TBA 256 MB 32 MB 225W AMD EPYC 7663 56 / 112 2.10 GHz TBA 256 MB 24 MB 225W AMD EPYC 7643 48 / 96 2.25 GHz 3.60 GHz 256 MB 24 MB 225W AMD EPYC 7543 32 / 64 2.75 GHz TBA 256 MB 32 MB 225W AMD EPYC 7543P 32 / 64 2.75 GHz TBA 256 MB 32 MB 225W AMD EPYC 75F3 32 / 64 3.25 GHz 4.00 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 280W AMD EPYC 7513 32 / 64 2.55 GHz 3.65 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 200W AMD EPYC 7453 28 / 56 2.40 GHz TBA 128 MB 16 MB 180W AMD EPYC 74F3 24 / 48 3.20 GHz 4.00 GHz 256 MB 12 MB 240W AMD EPYC 7443 24 / 48 2.80 GHz 4.00 GHz 128 MB 12 MB 200W AMD EPYC 7443P 24 / 48 2.80 GHz 4.00 GHz 128 MB 12 MB 200W AMD EPYC 7413 24 / 48 2.55 GHz 3.60 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 180W AMD EPYC 73F3 16 / 32 3.45 GHz 4.00 GHz 256 MB 16 MB 240W AMD EPYC 7343 16 / 32 3.15 GHz 3.90 GHz 128 MB 8 MB 190W AMD EPYC 7313 16 / 32 2.95 GHz 3.70 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 155W AMD EPYC 7313P 16 / 32 2.95 GHz 3.70 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 155W AMD EPYC 72F3 8 / 16 3.65 GHz 4.10 GHz 256 MB 4 MB 180W

Both AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon 3rd Gen server CPU lineups will be going up against each other soon. AMD has so far been disrupting the server market space and gaining share by offering an insane value with their EPYC CPUs and their efficiency, node, performance, compute advantage within the space has increased by a huge factor in the last couple of years while Intel lacked by relying on the same process and architecture for years.